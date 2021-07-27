Is this another boondoggle?
Re: “Olympic museum struggles financially”.
Is anyone surprised that the Olympic museum is in trouble financially? They predict an attendance of 350,000 annually, and have a little over 100,000. Now we find that it came in $7 million over budget. What planning geniuses worked that out? We got quite a sales pitch from our city leaders regarding “City of Champions”.
I agree that the pandemic had some impact on the outcome. However, it is typical of how our leaders operate. They feed us rhetoric to get what they want, then find a convenient scapegoat to blame it on. I find it amusing that other “tourist attractions” are doing quite well. Is this another boondoggle?
Willis Alexander
Colorado Springs
Program strays from Utilities’ missionReferencing the recent article titled: “Perks coming for affordable homes,” City Council should not be using utility funds to subsidize the development community in providing for affordable housing. Councilman Dave Donelson is to be commended for expressing concern about setting aside Utilities funding to support this cause.
Unfortunately, his position on the issue was not strong enough to stop it. As a monopoly, Utilities are required to only collect funds necessary to support the development and delivery of basic utility services. But in this case, we have another example of the fox watching the henhouse.
Why say this? Because the City Council also serves as the regulatory body for setting utility rates; and, as the board for governing the overall utility operations and finances. So when financial funding for all the programs become limited, the City Council as the regulatory rate body can simply increase utility rates and the board can direct the funds to social programs of their liking.
One other question is how exactly did a couple of million dollars come available with considerable debt still on the books. I trust voters will remember who voted to support a program that strays from Utilities’ mission and not vote for them when they are up for reelection.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Case is about dignity
I want to thank The Gazette for posting the column from Jim Flynn regarding his view on #britneymovement. I have to say after reading his opinion I’m not surprised that his view came from his professional take as an attorney.
I’d like to point out a few things he missed. First, the biggest issue we have in Colorado is vulnerabilities of private citizens to exploitations by attorneys and court-appointed guardians. I participated in the public hearings recently held by the Colorado Supreme Court regarding the OARC. Let me tell you I have a background in security. The OARC unlike any other office designed to protect private citizens from financial exploitations, vulnerabilities and fraud are not trained like our police.
When a private citizen is exploited financially by another private citizen, we are protected by our police. Our police have the training to protect private citizens against malicious intents, and they collaborate with other agencies to ensure investigations are handled protecting the civil liberties of our private citizens.
The intake staff at the OARC are not criminally trained to recognize when a vulnerable person is being exploited. I think it’s an insult to call the deprivation of liberty for financial gain orchestrated by a malicious controlling family member as drama. Britney’s basic human rights have been depleted causing her trauma. Jim Flynn missed a great deal of information regarding his comments. #freebritney is about dignity.
Judi-Beth Atwood
Longmont
Only time will tell
I just read your house editorial in Monday’s paper and agree with all your points.
I believe Sen. Michael Bennett will stand up for what he believes is right: even though I typically disagree with much of what he does, he appears to stay true to his values.
Sen. John Hickenlooper, on the other hand, does not. During his stint as governor he started out (and gave the impression of) a centrist Democrat but as his term went on he increasingly pulled farther left and the appearance to me was that he was doing so to appease the party and further his political career and not to keep his values intact.
Time will tell but my guess is Stone-Manning will be confirmed, the BLM headquarters will be moved back to D.C. and all will be right with the (political) world again. The drought might have Lake Mead at record lows, but the swamp in Washington will be full again.
Dana Neidhardt
Colorado Springs
Solutions needed for major problems
Re: “Dem’s spending legislation bigger than advertised”: Perhaps Democrats should pass bills first on how the past five years quoted includes Donald Trump’s giveaway to the richest Americans, the solutions for the correction of the top 55 corporations not paying taxes, why the corrupt exploitative transactions under the guise of capitalism despite never being the intent if our forefathers — should occur first, so Americans would see how the deficit is quickly repaired or vastly lowered before the reconciliation bill, eh?
Voting rights must be preserved, corruption must be eradicated, the GQP must be investigated fairly and indicted.
Michele Betts Schultz
Colorado Springs
Community showed compassion
My mother and I recently visited Colorado Springs to find my sister who had been missing for about a year. We started with the Colorado Springs Police Department, and it provided us with ideas on where we might look for her.
We’d like to thank the following organizations and individuals who understood our concerns, showed compassion and assisted as best they could: CSPD, Marian House, Red Cross, Springs Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, security at Acacia Park, volunteers from the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and several individuals we met at these organizations and in parks around the city.
My sister happened to come home just two hours after we left. We turned around and were able to visit with her for several hours.
We appreciate your assistance and perhaps more importantly, the work you do for the community and others in her position.
Natalie Iwasa
Honolulu, Hawaii