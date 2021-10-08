Investing in parks and open space
For eight years, I served on the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Often, neighborhood groups would come to us asking for help with an unsafe tennis court, unusable basketball court or broken playground. It was sad and frustrating because we usually did not have funding to help them.
This election we have the chance to provide more dollars for parks, trails and open space by voting yes for ballot issue 2C, which increases and extends the TOPS tax. The typical household will only pay $1.17 more per month.
We will still have one of the lowest TOPS taxes in Colorado. But we’ll be able to do a much better job of taking care of what we have and investing in one of the finest parks, trails and open space systems in the state. If this wins, I will envy the volunteers still serving on the Parks Board, as they will be able to make a lot of neighbors very happy.
Ron Ilgen
Colorado Springs
Transplant recipients must trust scienceRe: “UCHealth transplant rule leads to divide,” Oct. 6.
I find it almost unbelievable that anyone ready to undergo an organ transplant is hesitant to get vaccinated.
In the case of receiving a COVID vaccine, you have to trust that the vaccine will work, or that it won’t cause some very rare reaction, or that it won’t cause some long-range effect no one has ever seen, or that Big Pharma isn’t poisoning you in some way (these are the only nonpolitical reasons for hesitancy I can think of).
On the other hand, in the case of receiving a donated organ, you have to trust an entire team of doctors to apply razor-sharp blades to carve out your diseased organ “safely,” and replace it with, not a foreign protein — as a vaccine does — but a foreign organ.
And the faith doesn’t stop there. You further have to trust science, not to mention Big Pharma, to provide a lifelong supply of toxic and carcinogenic drugs to keep you alive: Antibiotics, antifungals and, most importantly, anti-rejection medicines, whose purpose is to compromise your immune system. These last drugs carry known cancer risks: My brother-in-law died from a specific type of leukemia that one of his anti-rejection drugs is known to cause, in a small but real percentage of patients.
His death is not Big Pharma’s fault — all such drugs carry a cancer risk. Science simply does not understand the relevant biology well enough yet to create anything better.
Until scientists can actually regrow organs for us, transplantation will remain not a cure, but a high-risk treatment — an extreme measure to be taken only when all other treatments have failed. Surely, in comparison, the risks associated with the COVID vaccine are negligible.
Lance Kildare
Colorado Springs
Critical school board elections
Totalitarian socialist Democrats recently gave $80 billion-plus worth of military equipment to the Taliban and have been trafficking illegal immigrants by the hundreds of thousands into U.S. communities from coast to coast. But as voters focus on beginning to correct these kinds of barbarities in the 2022 elections, there are elections this year that are perhaps more important: school board elections on Nov. 2.
School board elections will determine whether racist critical race theory is part of the curriculum in your school district, or just permitted if individual teachers endorse it. CRT, which is advocated by teachers unions, denigrates some students, and gives unearned advantages to others based solely on their race and ethnicity. It opposes equal access for all students to opportunities for academic excellence. It teaches that today, the United States is a pervasively and systemically racist society. It cripples many students by infusing them with a victim mentality.
School board elections will determine whether students learn that their gender is biologically based or a fluid matter of personal whim. School board elections will determine whether public school policy will be formulated by teachers’ union surrogates or true representatives of parents and taxpayers.
School board elections will determine whether public schools roll over without defending students against counterproductive, but politically correct, one-size-fits-all COVID policies.
These policies include unnecessarily keeping students out of the classroom for months, as well as mask and vaccine mandates. While public school students have typically lost over a year of their education because of the government response to COVID, private schools generally stayed open without significant adverse impacts to either their students or faculty.
Don’t just vote. Research the candidates in your district.
Then, contact and work for those who support our values in this last month before these critical elections.
Steve Cary
Colorado Springs
Integrity, transparency of candidates
It is that time again when school board candidates are placing their signs in yards, street corners and open spaces. It’s cool to see so many community members getting involved with our students’ education.
However, I couldn’t help noticing that there are signs from many candidates that do not meet state law requirements, like a “Paid for by” statement. I personally like to support candidates following campaign finance laws and demonstrating integrity.
Our leaders should reflect the values we want to teach our students. My concern is that if they’re willing to skirt finance laws during a campaign, what kind of liability will that bring to your district over the next four years?
Please take a look and consider the integrity and transparency of the candidates this November. We should all play by the same rules as laid out in state statute: C.R.S. 1-45-107.5.
Austin Luke
Colorado Springs