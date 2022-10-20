Investing in our youth
It appears that Colorado taxpayers do not support the funding and investment of our youth. According to O’Dell Isaac, Ellicott School District 22, has submitted a proposal in efforts to raise the property taxes of eastern El Paso County in attempts to fund the expansion of schools.
According to Great Education Colorado, the state sources approximately $4.4 billion, and the local (community) sources about $2.3 billion (93% from property taxes). Colorado Constitution, Article 10, protects Colorado residents from the state government imposing or raising any state taxes without the voters approval. As a consequence, we will see extra fees added on to other things we purchase such as licensing, registrations and etc. This means the state will find a way to get its money with or without our approval.
With that being said, we know the state will get our money; however, we have the ability to control how it is spent.
People who don’t have kids argue that they have no responsibility in the education of our youth. These kids are important, because they are the future. We will rely on them to be our doctors, our soldiers, our policemen/women and so on. Investing in our youth is important as it is an investment in the growth and progression of our country. I don’t agree with raising the taxes on a lot of things; however, financially supporting our education system should be considered. The success of our youth is counting on it.
Megan Vigil
Colorado Springs
A hard truth to proclaim
During World War II, in just six years, more than 6 million Jews were executed in the concentration camps of Germany and Eastern Europe. The camps were liberated by Allied armed forces in 1945.
In the United States, during a nearly a 50-year period, more than 63 million babies were killed in the slaughterhouses of Planned Parenthood.
Earlier this year, much to the consternation of many in this country, SCOTUS reversed the Roe decision of 1973, that granted anyone the right to have an abortion, the right to kill their baby. Now many picket and carry signs proclaiming loudly their right to an abortion, anytime, anywhere.
The word “abortion” is rather innocuous. Why not carry a sign that tells the truth about the intentions of those who carry these signs. “I want the right to kill by baby, and I want you to have the same right.” The truth would be hard to proclaim.
If you really believe in abortion, live with the truth.
John Froehle
Colorado Springs
Selective political persecution
Kudos to Richard Skorman in calling out the actions of Michael Allen, district attorney for El Paso County against Sen. Pete Lee. Lee, along with several Republicans and Democrats across the state have domiciles in two districts.
This seems to be common practice but Allen, a Republican, is only working to get a felony conviction against Lee, a longtime Democratic state legislator who has served this state and his districts with distinction.
Selective political persecution on the part of our district attorney against a man who is retiring?
Either persecute ... er, prosecute all who have been identified as voting from the wrong residence or drop Lee’s case. Better to spend your time on clarifying the law to your satisfaction so future legislators don’t get caught up in your vindictive net.
Or, you could spend your time prosecuting real criminal cases that make El Paso County safer. Your political career may depend on it.
Patricia Yeager
Colorado Springs
Books in the library
Referencing the “Woke agenda in schools,” I was disappointed in the letter from an “educator” who apparently did not do any simple investigation prior to writing his letter.
If he had checked, he would have found many books in the library about albino and homeless children, about Native American children, about kids with asthma and kids in foster care.
Then to top it off, like a petulant 4-year-old, he uses name calling to bolster his arguments.
Sad!
Allyn Kratz
Colorado Springs
The direction the country is going
Last night my wife and I were trying to come up with one good thing President Joe Biden has done for this country.
You know what? We couldn’t, not one.
However, we did list a lot of things he has done to make things worse for the country: inflation is through the roof and shows no sign of slowing down, gas prices are continuing to increase, the border is wide open and encouraging illegals to cross it, fentanyl is killing people by the hundreds daily, we are begging oil producing countries to sell us oil in spite of the fact that until he was elected we were an oil exporter.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster, military personnel killed, equipment left to the Taliban. Crime in the U.S. is a disgrace, the so-called Green New Deal is a joke supported by a has-been senator and a New York socialist and her squad.
The citizens of the U.S. do not like the direction the country is going in but the Democrat party doesn’t seem to care. The president is in la la land.
Maybe after the midterm elections they will get the message. One can hope.
Barry S. Oswell
Colorado Springs
Officials must be held accountable
Why must Donald Trump be accountable when no other government officials are accountable for their mistakes that lead to out-of-control spending, inflation, etc.?
Why are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris not accountable for millions of illegal immigrants just walking across our borders?
Why are the perpetrators of these ridiculous gun control “laws” not prosecuted or indicted for violating our Second Amendment rights?
Paul Van Slyke
Colorado Springs