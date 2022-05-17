Investigating Tina Peters
The Associated Press article May 15 “Secretary of state race tests embrace of conspiracies”, fails to mention several key points. The author paints Tina Peters as a criminal, with all charges filed by Democrat opponents.
After hearing candidate Peters speak twice here in Colorado Springs, she relayed a totally different account of what happened in Grand Junction after the 2020 election. Tina stated that hundreds of local voters complained to her office about their experience of significant election irregularities. She backup recorded the voting machine totals on the hard drives, as required of county clerks. After Dominion came in to perform an update of the Mesa County machines, the vote tabulators didn’t match the original numbers she had saved. When this discrepancy was made public, that’s when the persecution from Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office began. Dominion Voting Systems was not mentioned in this piece, nor the polls showing 40-50% of Americans feel the past presidential election was fraudulent.
Throughout the article, Tina Peters is depicted as a conspiracy theorist, while Pam Anderson is touted as the preferred Republican candidate. The last several paragraphs of this article enumerate reasons why Anderson would be the ideal candidate for Colorado’s Secretary of State. Included is the fact that Anderson “sits on the board of a nonprofit that distributed $350 million in donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife to help fund the 2020 elections.” This last sentence could also be translated “sits on the board of a non-government organization (NGO) that paid officials to influence the 2020 elections.”
The AP article also forgot to mention the $160 billion class action lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems and Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life for illegally influencing a U.S. election.
It seems to many voters who are paying attention, there’s a conspiracy against Tina Peters!
Bill Hellwig
Colorado Springs
There’s no real punishment
How can folks not want capital punishment for these sleazy murders that kill masses going about their business... grocery shopping... heater... concerts... school, etc.
Why do you want to support these creeps for life in prison. The reason we have more and more of these mass killings is there’s no real punishment! If death was the penalty for these heinous crimes... I feel there would be less happening.
Prison isn’t a punishment — they get room/board, 3 meals a day, a gym to work out, can utilize a library and get degrees.
I understand the death penalty had been misused in past, but if it was only used when there is no doubt in who committed the crime — we would have less crime.
Criminals fear no punishment... it’s not the guns... it’s the person using the guns.
Come on folks, vote the death penalty back for these mass murderers!
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs
Make men more responsible
If the Supreme Court overrules “Roe vs Wade”, the burden of bearing and care for unplanned or unwanted children will be placed solely on women, and society; while men, who are 50% responsible for the pregnancy bear no responsibility at all!
This is not fair!
Therefore, I propose, that every child who is borne, shall have their DNA taken. This DNA will be used to determine the ‘sperm donor’ (I won’t use the term ‘father’). That ‘donor’ male will then be financially responsible for that child, until child is 18 years old.
No matter who the man is!
It should not be just women, or society, to be responsible for any unwanted or unplanned pregnancy.
If this proposal was to take effect, I believe men would be more apt to think about ‘prevention’ than they currently do.
It takes ‘two to tango’!
Mark Stahl
Colorado Springs
Where is the integrity?
Has our country lost the meaning of the word ‘integrity’? According to the dictionary, integrity is the adherence to moral and ethical principles, soundness of moral character, honesty.
After hearing about the “leak” by a person who is employed by the Supreme Court and privy to all the cases being discussed, intentionally giving out privileged information, I was appalled. Where was the integrity of that person? How could that person ever be trusted again with such sensitive inside information?
Yet, we are seeing the lack of moral and ethical principles in all areas of the American life. The citizenry is governed by man-made laws; however, it should be governed also by an internal moral code of honesty and integrity.
President Ronald Reagan, when asked if he stuck by a statement he made, answered by saying, “There are no easy answers, but there are simple answers. We must have the courage to do what we know is morally right.”
The written law allows freedom of speech, but do we have the moral right to taunt a person or the family because we disagree with that person, or to leak information because we don’t like the contents? The man-made law says abortion is legal, but do we have the moral right to kill a baby in the womb or even after birth?
We have free speech and should be using it at the ballot box. Integrity and morality are part of the corner stone of this great country. Is it easier just to follow the man-made rules than to have the courage to do what is morally right? Integrity, may we find you soon.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs