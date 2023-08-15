Investigating state’s judges

Horray for the Gazette and writer David Migoya for investigating Colorado judge’s filing (or lack of it) of their personal financial disclosure statements. I imagine that I can hear one judge saying to another, “Why file? No one ever checks to see if we file.” It makes one wonder what they want to hide.

The Secretary of State’s office is partly to blame for not being on the judge’s case when they do not file. I suggest that all Colorado judges who have not filed be required to pay their fines for the years not filed. That will “remind” them to file each year on time.

Timothy Grassinger

Colorado Springs

A caring VA medical system

Thank you Jason Strickland and the Gazette for your efforts in hosting and reporting on the recent Virtual Resource Event for Veterans. I am a retired Coast Guard veteran who served on a CG Cutter assigned to patrol Vietnamese waters during the “Conflict” of the 1960-70s.

In 2008 I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, a chronic degenerative neurological “disorder” which the VA in 2010 declared was a condition they would accept as being caused by possible exposure to Agent Orange, a defoliant the US used during that war. In the years since then I have had access to VA Medical treatment and care. Through the VA medical system I have received the most professional, caring, concerned treatment anyone could wish or hope for.

I endeavor to explain to appropriate audiences (especially administrators and politicians visiting “town hall”) how well the medical arm of the VA works! Thank you for recognizing and supporting them in what they do.

Michael Koloski

Colorado Springs

School district’s positive direction

What a privilege it was to recently hear a summary about what is going on in School District 11 . At a recent event, D11 School Board President Parth Melpakam reminded us of the many accomplishments the board has made in the last few years. We learned that Parth’s passion for academic excellence is rooted in his experience growing up in India. His parents imparted to him that education would be his ticket to success. He studied and worked hard, and opportunities came his way.

As president of D11’s school board, Melpakam has prioritized making decisions for the best interest of students, academic excellence, parental involvement, and honoring teachers and staff.

When the previous superintendent had a different vision for the district, Melpakam helped broker a mutually acceptable parting of the ways. Dr. Nicholas Gledich was recruited to return as an interim superintendent until Gaal was hired. Salaries and benefits for staff have improved underGaal and Melpakam’s leadership.

In divisive times, the board approved the students’ safe return to classrooms after Covid. Melpakam leads board meetings respectfully, listening to all speakers and honoring staff and students.

As a retired teacher with young grandchildren who live in D11, I am pleased with the direction D11 is heading under the leadership of Parth Melpakam.

Susan Staver

Colorado Springs

Enough applause for Space CommandI am a long time subscriber to the Gazrette and frequently applaud their consumer perspective on developments involving the residents of Colorado Springs: however this total obsession with Space Command is becoming somewhat annoying to many residents. Page after page has been devoted to this Space Force and how great it is, that it will remain and grow in Colorado Springs. No space has been devoted to the impact of approximately the estimated 40,000 more residents and personnel that comes with it.

I see it being “great” for developers, real estate sales people and purportedly “pats on the back” for the planners, political officials, mayor, etc. Nowhere have i encountered comments or discussions about it’s “impact” on the unresolved water shortages, the ever increasing pot holes, the unresolved road maintenance problems, the ever increasing congestions all over the city, the seemingly unresolved homeless issue (other than promoting more and more “affordable” housing developments with their accompanying multiple “water taps”) and the need for more and more City support facilities.

Is the Space Force going to enhance living for the average Colorado Springs resident or just compound the current problems that he/she needs to face? Let the “Powers That Be” and the media address that perspective please.

Bill Offutt

Colorado Springs

Our state’s invaluable wildlife

I’d like to thank the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for their recent Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan, which would protect approximately 300,000 acres of public lands. By working with the community, scientists, and other stakeholders, the BLM has created a plan that could conserve essential wildlife habitats for a variety of species, including countless bird species which are vanishing at a rapid pace.

BLM public lands in the region provide foraging and breeding areas, as well as roosting and nesting sites for numerous bird species, including the bald eagle and American peregrine falcon, which thrive in landscapes that are proposed for conservation in the Arkansas River region.

Like many Coloradans, I am deeply passionate about the conservation of our state’s invaluable wildlife. And as much as the plan serves to safeguard our environment, I urge the BLM to revisit the possibility of oil and gas development on a vast majority of these lands. The exploration and construction involved would not only pose a direct threat to these habitats, but would also affect our air quality and exacerbate the impacts of climate change—a reality that we are experiencing more profoundly with each passing year.

The plan is now with Governor Jared Polis, and I am hopeful his administration will work with the BLM to finalize the Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan, helping to ensure that the diverse tapestry of Colorado’s wildlife and the habitat that they call home remains healthy and intact for the future.

Linda Hodges

Colorado Springs