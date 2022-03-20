Interesting report card
My kindergartner grandson just received his third quarter report card, and it’s quite interesting. Here are my observations:
1. The font is so small that I literally had to use my magnifying glass to read it because my bifocals weren’t cutting it.
2. As fine as the print is, it still ran two pages because there are 70 categories in which he is graded. (Did I mention he is in kindergarten?).
3. He doesn’t have a teacher or instructor, he has an “Advisor”, (as in “My advice to you is 2+2=4, but you make your own decision”?).
4. There are three grading systems:
The Performance Level Proficiency consists of P+: High, P: Expected, PP: Approaching, M: Marginal, U: Unsatisfactory and Sometimes.
The Overall Grade Proficiency consists of A: High, B: Expected, C: Approaching, D: Marginal, F: Unsatisfactory and No Grade.
The SB (it doesn’t say what SB stands for) Performance Level consists of 4: Exceeds Grade, 3: Meets Grade, 2: Approaching Grade, 1: Below Grade. Why three systems when P+, A and 4 etc. mean the same thing? Pick one.
5. Some of the subcategories are ridiculous when applied to a kindergartner, i.e., he was graded a 2 Approaching Grade in Data, Statistics and Probability. When I stopped laughing, I had to wonder what criteria he had to meet to get a 3 Meets Grade, predict the probability that Johnny is going to eat his boogers? It made me wonder if the reason so many children aren’t achieving grade level is because there are unreasonable criteria to do so.
Bill Schaffner
Colorado Springs
Beautiful city is no more
Thank you everyone for your comments on our water shortage ... bad roads, etc. vs growth. Everyone would like growth to stop! How do we achieve this? Do we need to plan a large countywide protest threatening to vote every official out of office unless they stop this madness? Plan a march on City Hall? If someone organized a revolt, I feel they would get support ... our beautiful city is beautiful no more!
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs
Support for Space Force
RE: ‘Fight to keep the base in Colorado’
With all due respect; Why is anyone surprised that the Space Force was relocated? Most Democrats and many ‘never Trumpers’ didn’t support it in the first place. After years of denigrating, maligning, and spewing hate towards former President Donald Trump, is it any wonder that he finally said ‘enough is enough’ and ‘took his ball to another team’?... and not one ounce of praise was given for his efforts to create the Space Force in the first place!
Now that the Democrats see what an economic boon the Space Force would have been for Colorado Springs, they’re crying to get it back!
Steven R. Shapro
Colorado Springs
Bombs dropping over Ukraine
We see the horror of innocent and defenseless civilians wounded and killed. Our hearts are enraged by the wanton power of an evil dictator trying to crush Ukraine. We see that the world’s anger towards Putin is not simply a value judgment; we see that he is violating a universal truth that all humanity has dignity and deserves peace and the ability to live their lives without conflict. We speak truth to power.
House Bill 22-1279 — the unrestricted right of women to abort the innocent and defenseless new life growing inside her. The raw power of another human to take the life of an undeniably human fetus.
This is also violation of a universal law that sees the dignity of each human being simply because of its humanity. Human beings are not “value judgments.” Speak truth to power and stop this law and make Colorado a safe haven for Ukrainians and the unborn.
Dr. John O’Keeffe
Colorado Springs
Life is precious
Abortion is legal in Colorado and presently is being debated in Colorado’s Legislature.
The bill has been hustled through the House and is at this moment in debate on the Senate floor.
If it passes, according to Focus on the Family, “it will make abortion on demand legal during the entire nine month pregnancy for any reason; it will declare that preborn babies have no rights under Colorado law; invalidate all existing laws that limit abortion like parental notification for minors.” It also attempts to prohibit significant regulation of abortion.
Referring to God, Psalms 139:13 states “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” I can’t believe we would advocate going 100% against God’s word.
Like too many in the world today, my family lost a child in a car accident seven years ago. In 2020, our daughter birthed a little boy who has transformed my family’s life with love, joy and laughter. Life is precious — the newborn and unborn.
I strongly disagree that this bill represents the voters from our state. The two legislators most likely to support passage are Rep. Marc Snyder at marc.snyder.house@state.co.us and Sen. Pete Lee at pete.lee.senate@state.co.us. Please email them today as it appears that this bill is fast-tracked. If we do not stand steadfast for the unborn child, who will?
Doug Petersen
Colorado Springs
Threat of corporate debt
I am commenting on Cal Thomas’ opinion “America sinks deeper and deeper in to debt.” Nowhere does he mention the astronomical threat of the amount of corporate debt in this country and its effects on average workers in this.
If you really want an excellent, well-researched account of this, read the book “The Lords of Easy Money: How the Federal Reserve Broke the American Economy” available for free from any public library. You will learn why the rich keep getting richer while the rest of us try to stay above water. I fear a reckoning is coming.
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs