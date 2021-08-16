Inflation rate will hurt everyone
Before the pandemic, in February 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5%. At the end of July 2021, it was 5.4%. Today, as a result of stimulus efforts, many are making more money by not working, than they would if working. Frankly, in such instances, the intelligent thing to do is to stay home. In Oklahoma in July, where the additional federal stimulus unemployment benefits stopped being distributed in late May 2021, the unemployment rate is 3.3%. In both California and New York, where additional federal unemployment stimulus benefits are still being distributed, unemployment is at 7.7%.
The rate of inflation is significantly tied to the salaries employers pay to hire people. You hired John in June, when finding employees was difficult due to the continued distribution of stimulus funds, you paid him $20 an hour, significantly more than you would have under normal circumstances. When you hire Mary in October, for the same job, you are required to pay Mary the same $20 per hour rate or you will be in violation of the Federal Equal Pay Act.
As salaries increase, so does inflation. Inflation and salary increases will level off over time, but not in the near future, and the increased inflation rate will hurt everyone, especially those on fixed incomes. But it will also impact those who initially see increases in their salaries. Over the last 12 months, as is the norm, the inflation rate has exceeded the rate of salary increases. Additionally, because companies will seek to cut employee cost, through modernization and other means, the end result could well be a higher level of unemployment.
Daniel Bradley
Monument
Progress in reducing homelessness
We appreciate the Gazette Editorial board for elevating the issue of ending homelessness in our community, for establishing an opportunity to engage the public in conversation and education, and for recognizing the successes of Denver’s Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond program. The Editorial board importantly recognizes the individuality of homelessness and how “homeless are a complex and diverse group.” It is unfortunate that the authors chose to give life to the false narrative that “some can be helped; some cannot.”
Housing First principles, which prioritizes housing first for homeless and not making services a prerequisite for housing, is an evidenced-based best practice we are seeing the benefits of here in El Paso County. By funding Housing First programs, the PPCoC measures homelessness annually and last year found a 45% decrease in first time homelessness and 27% decrease in returns to homelessness since 2017. Specifically for the unsheltered homeless, successful exits to housing from street outreach went up from 43% in 2019 to 61% in 2020. People accept housing when given the opportunities.
The city of Colorado Springs also recognizes the success of permanent supportive housing. Meaningful progress toward reducing homelessness can only be made by investing in permanent supportive housing, a proven approach to securing housing and life-altering services for the most vulnerable among us. The city’s Community Development Division is committed to prioritizing available resources for this effort.
Learn more about how we work to end homelessness: https://www.ppchp.org/homelessness/about-coc/.
Taryn Bailey
Colorado Springs
Rules are a fact of life
After reading the recent Gazette article regarding CSPD responding multiple times and ultimately putting an end to ongoing street kickball on N. Tejon by way of citations, I could almost hear the “gasps” and anticipate the follow-up letters to the Gazette. Those follow-up letters claim that the ordinances and enforcing rules of the right-of-way are “overarching”, that “cars are more important than children” and “how sad” it all is.
Rules are a fact of life that parents should be setting a good example for their children, not deciding repeatedly that they don’t apply to them. Police responded to complaints, supposedly some concerning damage to others property. One adult with the group playing in the street said they would pay for any known damages, but it really shouldn’t be happening in the first place, should it?
New Oxford American Dictionary defines right-of-way (transportation) as “...the legal right, established by usage or grant, to pass along a specific route...” Streets are public rights-of-way for transportation; they are not a park or a playground. That said, there are school playgrounds, and lots of park space nearby to play kickball.
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
Leave America as it is
Just read the article on the number of Democrats who prefer socialism to capitalism. Kindly move to a socialist country of your choice. I’ll bet you won’t last long there and will come running back to where you have more freedom than the socialist country you moved to.
Of course, officials in those countries might just let you have your freedoms to prove they allow them, but it is common knowledge those freedoms don’t exist for the majority of people who live there and wish they could leave.
Just ask those who have left to seek freedom and safety from their oppressive officials who dictate how you should live or suffer the consequences. If you like having to be told how to live in those countries, then enjoy your stay. But leave America as it is.
The freedoms granted to us by the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, is what made the United States of America and I like it just fine, thank you very much.
Now if we can just vote out those career politicians and those who would change our nation into a socialist/communist one, it would be a great advantage for everyone.
Val Milly Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs