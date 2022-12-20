Inequitable funding levels
Last Friday’s Gazette informs us that funds from the Outdoor Equity Grants to the Denver area totaled $690,000 but funds to the Colorado Springs area totaled only $70,000. The population of the Denver metropolitan area is almost 3 million while that of the Colorado Springs is 755,000. While our population is 25 percent of Denver’s, our funding, yet again, is only 10% of theirs.
I suppose it’s possible that only one organization submitted a grant application since there aren’t any folks interested in the outdoors here in Colorado Springs. Or maybe the funding levels reflect the longer distances that must be traversed in Denver to get to the outdoors. Or maybe that’s something the unaffiliated voters, who are interested in responsible and equitable spending of their tax dollars, should consider the next time they vote.
Matt Gaebler
Colorado Springs
Diverse beliefs on gender
I was impressed with the Dec. 11 article “Wide Rift...” by Debby Kelly. She offered a balanced discussion about same sex lifestyle and marriage. She points out that some Christian groups have taken bigoted actions against LGBTQ+ people. She also points out that these groups are Christian outliers and many Christian leaders believe “ everybody is due respect even if we disagree”
Apparently Professor Jeffry Scholes, a UCCS professor of religious studies disagrees, suggesting that Christians who do not agree with the LGBTQ+ lifestyle “ ... if it is not hate, it comes across as animosity.” Perhaps this is another example of a member of academia labeling those who disagree with their beliefs as haters, or maybe racists, or perhaps white privileged, all common labels ascribed to those who have timerity to hold opinions or beliefs contrary to progressives dogma.
Perhaps Professor Scholes should read the text of the Respect for Marriage act that on one hand affirms the right to marry to LGBTQ+ persons and on the other hand “ diverse beliefs about the role of gender to in marriage are held by reasonable and honorable people ... Therefore Congress affirms that such people and their diverse beliefs are due proper respect.” I suggest to Professor Scholes, that like Congress, show respect to Christians or others who have beliefs at odds to his. Isn’t that a principle that a professor should support?
John LeNeveu
Monument
Is this really helping?
In the past few days there have been two articles in the Gazette covering laws that the Democrat Party controlled Colorado legislature and Governor’s mansion have imposed on the people of Colorado. The first one was only allowing eggs from non-caged chickens to be sold in Colorado. This will significantly increase the price of eggs, a staple in many families’ diets, for the lowest income Coloradans.
The second one was the limiting of expansion and increasing the cost of installing natural gas. This comes on the heels of Colorado Springs eliminating coal fired power plants and going to natural gas. This could limit natural gas and increase housing costs.
In a time of inflation and rising costs, how do these laws help the average Coloradan, let alone the poorest? In the name of animal rights and climate change our legislature and governor continue to hurt the average Coloradan. Is this really helping?
David Geuting
Colorado Springs
Taxpayers will foot the bill
The conversation about affordable housing is driven, ironically, by all of the existing housing inventory being very affordable by the millions of buyers and renters in the marketplace. So affordable that they have been bidding up the prices for many years. What we want is cheaper housing that more people can afford. If we want market based cheaper housing, the three obvious ways to do that are to: 1. Eliminate at least some of the expensive-to-comply-with regulations, 2. Build smaller, denser living units, and 3. Build on cheaper land.
If we want subsidized, below-market rate housing, we need to say that upfront, and fess up that the taxpayers are going to foot the bill. Nonprofits can pick up a fraction of the subsidies, but if subsidies are going to work on a large scale it will be on the taxpayers. People who qualify for subsidized housing will be in the lower income groups; taxpayers paying for subsidized housing will be in the upper income groups, making subsidized housing yet another income and wealth transfer.
Along with Social Security, Medicare, and all forms of welfare. Is that what we want? Is that what you want? If not, be disciplined and stick to market-based solutions.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs
Where is the outrage?
I just read Mitch Albom’s column in the Dec. 16 Gazette. I am not Jewish. I am Roman Catholic. My question is, where is the outrage in this country concerning the hatred shown toward the Jewish people?
I would suggest that people who have read the column reread it, and those who have not read it to do so. But instead of reading Jew or Jewish substitute Black or African American. Then we will find out where the outrage is.
John Froehle
Colorado Springs
Gas is a clean energy resource
Since natural gas has been a cheap resource (until the past year) for heating homes, let’s turn off the pipes leading to our leaders’ homes and see how long it takes them to remove these stupid rules for limiting the use of it. It is a clean and abundant resource that should be provided for all homes. It has been handled in an environmentally-friendly way and will continue to be so until the government chooses to control the populace by controlling the output. Stop them now while their grip is not completely solidified and unstoppable.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs