Inequality in state education
I request your serious consideration as lawmakers continue to debate the purpose and use of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) data that would come from testing students in just a few weeks.
I believe CMAS in 2021 is a mistake and advocate for postponement. I would even welcome collecting data in the fall in October, as that is more likely to improve student outcomes if teachers have that data after students have acclimated to a 100% return.
How do lawmakers plan to use the data to improve student outcomes? Other than determining a per-pupil dollar amount, which in my opinion is unfortunately inadequate in a normal year, what funds exactly will they allocate to districts that are reflective of the needs of each district after COVID?
I am curious to understand how the Legislature will pivot with this data to improve student outcomes when the conditions under which this year has progressed are unique.
Lastly, how are legislators planning to analyze this data when the results will not be available until the school year has ended and the variables under which students have been educated this school year are unlikely to be the same variables with which teachers, schools, and districts will be teaching next year, starting in August? The information gathered in April will inform decisions for a school year that will certainly not be comparable to the 2020-2021 year.
In my opinion, this data will be “autopsy data” and will guide decisions at a legislative level that is out of touch and months behind the needs of students in myriad, and hopefully unrepeatable, sets of circumstances. As a parent, the argument of stress caused the test is negligible. Students and teachers have managed much more stress this year and been incredibly resilient at magnitudes way beyond CMAS.
I think it is a waste of learning and legislative time and might end up giving lawmakers unrealistic or untrue data from which they will make decisions that exacerbate inequality in the state education system.
Finally, I read recently that an estimated 40% of teachers surveyed are considering leaving the profession after this year, according to a representative survey by the Colorado Education Association. I remember a retired teacher I met once who worked with the Flippen Group telling me “If you don’t feed teachers, they will eat the kids,” and I question how disrupting the end of this unique school year with a high-stakes test will feed our teachers.
As a parent, I lament the possibility that once my child returns to school in August he will perhaps not have the benefit of the years of experience and expertise of teachers who might flee the profession and be left with teachers who do not have the benefit of adequate training and experience as he enters middle school.
I hear my child’s teachers hoping and praying that CMAS will not add yet one more sad disruption to what has been an incredibly difficult school year. My student will not participate in CMAS if it happens this spring.
Jennifer Tarbox
Colorado Springs
Continue the COVID practices
If you think this pandemic has been a hindrance, you’re right! It has disrupted life, as we once knew it! It had been bothersome for schools, jobs, extended families, small businesses, traveling and especially socializing!
Although, if you think it’s all been annoying, think again. Let’s repurpose those thoughts. Shall we look at some positive aspects?
When (& if) this ends, should we return to the way things were pre-pandemic? I’d rather continue seeing social distancing and mask wearing in public places; especially enclosed places. I enjoy going places and seeing plexiglass separating me from others. Even more, I get a feeling of satisfaction when I see an employee taking those extra precautions by wiping down and cleaning off objects that have been used by the public. I would be happy to see these things continue post-pandemic.
Travel? Again, let’s keep the social distancing and mask wearing. I’d definitely feel safer!
Family time? One thing the pandemic has taught us is it’s really not that bad spending time with immediate family or having some alone time. We learned how to read more, play more, discover new recipes, organize our homes and catch up on movies and series that we’ve “never had the time to watch.”
As for local businesses, yes, for most, it has been an economic pitfall. But for some, the media has been able to place some of these businesses in the spotlight. Highlighting and recognizing some of our own. “Oh!” the local patrons have said, “I didn’t know that business even existed!” And “Wow! We need to check that place out.”
So, in conclusion, instead of bitching, moaning and downplaying the COVID pandemic, look at all we’ve learned from it. Let’s take it and run with it, continue the practices we’ve learned to stay safe so we’ll be better prepared. Maybe this whole thing was happenstance after all...
Hildy Marzan
Colorado Springs
Does this fit the profi
le?
Eugene Robinson made the following statement in a Gazette column on Feb. 17:
“Quelling the biggest wave of white-supremacist domestic terrorism we’ve seen since the heyday of the Ku Klux Klan.”
Perhaps Robinson will share with us what his profile of a “white-supremacist” is specifically.
Perhaps Robinson will share with us what his profile of a “domestic terrorist” is specifically.
These terms are thrown around frequently by the left, but what do these terms mean?
I am a 23-year retiree from the Navy and a proud member of the VFW, the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
I am old, white, male and a patriot. I could not care less what color a person is or who they sleep with, we are all Americans and I try not to judge.
Does this fit his profile? If so, there are millions of us.
Steve Eaton
Colorado Springs