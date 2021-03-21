Indian pride or cancel culture?
“Are you proud to be an Indian? YES WE ARE!” This is an audience participation cheer loudly heard at every Cheyenne Mountain High School football game. To the District 12 School Board: Does this cheer in any way denigrate the Native American race? Of course not!
My two sons are graduates of CMHS, and the thought that the Indian mascot was somehow insulting to Native Americans never entered their minds. I am part Arapaho, and I never gave it a second thought. And I’ll wager virtually all the 12 Colorado Indian Tribe members — including the Cheyenne for whom our mountain and high school were named — never gave it a thought either. That is until the woke cancel culture found its way to the National Congress of American Indians, our D-12 community, and the school board. It’s time the silent centrist majority in America stops being complacent and boldly speaks out against this ridiculous and growing cancel culture movement.
Kent Carson
Colorado Springs
Points drive home the reasons
When I was at Wasson HS in the 1960s, football brain concussions were trivialized. Many players even played with concussions. Even our coaches didn’t take them seriously.
Over the years, newer stronger helmets were weaponized and helmet to helmet hits multiplied brain injuries. Sixty years later, driven by civil suits, that changed. Yet, most older fans still mock the players for “ruining football” despite scientific proof showing that concussions have destroyed lives and caused suicides.
The “Indian Mascot” issue is similar. This isn’t about “cancel culture.” The CMSD Board’s “Indian Mascot Resolution” powerfully shows what drove this change in eight key points. Just look at four of their points and then explain why any board that cares for its children should ignore them:
“WHEREAS, the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest, largest, and most representative national organization serving American Indian and Alaska Native tribal nations and their citizens, has called for an end to “Indian” sports mascots due to the harm they cause;
WHEREAS, many Native Americans living in our community have asked District 12 to retire the “Indians” team name;
WHEREAS, mental health associations such as the American Sociological Association, American Counseling Association and American Psychological Association have recommended ending all American Indian mascots due to the damaging effects on both the Native and non-Native population;
WHEREAS, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has called for an end to the use of Native American images and team names by non-native schools because their use “mocks and trivializes Native American culture” and have the potential to create racially hostile environments . . .
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education that the Indians team name be retired at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 academic year...”
Jonathan Reilly
Colorado Springs
Offsetting hefty utility rates
A fundamental rule of macroeconomics is that government should avoid increasing taxes during a severe economic recession. Regrettably, last week the Colorado Springs City Council approved a 14-month increase in utility gas rates equaling 58% for the typical residential customer and 83.5 % for commercial users (including most small businesses). While utility rate charges by cities are not technically a “tax”, these increases in gas rates are effectively a tax increase because the cost is pretty much unavoidable. This gas rate increase is coming at the worst time for many Colorado Springs residents and small businesses.
There is a potential solution. Under the American Rescue Plan stimulus act approved by Congress and signed into law last week, the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County will receive a combined $216 million for pandemic and economic relief. The city (and county) could use a portion of those windfalls to offset the cost of the gas rate increase. The ARP was designed to provide one-time relief and the gas rate increase is supposed to be for only 14 months. The federal stimulus dollars could also be used to offset the increase in electric rates the council will consider next week.
The federal ARP dollars come at a time when both the City and County are realizing strong local revenue growth. The ARP dollars should be used where they are most needed — helping struggling households and small businesses. Offsetting hefty utility rate increases with ARP dollars only makes sense.
Mike Anderson
Colorado Springs
How about a break for us?
While the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County continue to rake in their windfalls from the federal and state governments, area residents get no relief from utility rate increases and “emergency” surcharges. Bad planning by the conflicted council members/utility board members has resulted in rate increases that I doubt will be reduced. Local government is hooked on growth and will spend every dime they can collect. How about a break for us?
Charles Mattson
Colorado Springs
How full is your canoe?
“We are not all in the same boat. We are in the same storm. Some are on a super-yacht. Some have just one oar.” A quote from Damian Barr 2020. I read a modified version of that quote that fits our situation better. “We are all in the same storm. Some of us have a yacht, some have a canoe, and some are drowning.” I’d guess most of us would say we are in a canoe and balancing the best we can.
I would like you to pause and think about how full is your canoe? Count in the kids, spouse, old folks, live in grandkids, and kids that returned home. How many can you get in one canoe before it sinks? Most of us have a full load.
Which leads to beg the question: Why is this administration opening our border? Why did they stop building the wall? Why did Joe Biden cancel the stay in Mexico policy? There are thousands of illegal migrants coming into our country week after week. How many of these people can you fit in your canoe?
Carol Vogan
Colorado Springs