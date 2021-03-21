Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.