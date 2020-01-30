Increased traffic endangers wildlife
Over the past couple of years, we have seen a growth in the population along the northeast Meridian Road corridor. With this growth in population has come a change in traffic flow.
In the past, most drivers who lived on the northeast end of Meridian Road would have taken Meridian to Woodmen and then taken Woodmen or U.S. 24 from there. With the increase in traffic on Woodmen and U.S. 24, drivers have started taking Burgess Road.
There are only three roads that flow east-west on the northeast side of El Paso County other than County Line Road: Hodgen, Burgess and Woodmen.
Hodgen is an open road that has a large open area on both sides of the road, with limited direct driveways. Woodmen Road is a major multilane that is intended for higher traffic flow.
Burgess, unlike Hodgen or Woodmen, is heavily wooded and populated with many home driveways from end to end.
Since the fires seven years ago, the wildlife population has grown exponentially along the Burgess corridor. With the heavier traffic flow and high speed limits along Burgess, the number of vehicle collisions with deer have grown exponentially. In a 1/2 mile area, we have seen over a dozen deer killed just this season — two within five minutes of each other.
Burgess needs lower speed limit, proper signages for speeders and flashing deer crossing signs in three areas. We would appreciate a timely response from Mark Waller, our commissioner.
Jim Adcox
Colorado Springs
Bill would protect the animals
By now, you may have heard about legislation that has been introduced that will ban the sale of kittens and puppies at pet stores and other public places and regulate how animals are treated by large-scale breeders. It’s House Bill 20-1084, the Humane Pet Act. This bill comes before committee on Monday.
I have seen what comes out of puppy mills. If you can imagine a young dachshund with rotting and missing teeth, fur falling out by the handful, and a terror in her heart such as no one should experience, you will know what the “average” puppy mill dog looks like. Their numerous litters start off looking innocent and healthy enough — enough to tear the heart strings of people wanting to add a little furry one to their family. So unbeknownst to them, they bring home a sick puppy after they fork over hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on the puppy’s purchase. And money continues to be handed over to medical professionals as the illnesses and other medical issues worsen. But the time eventually comes when even the best science cannot help.
This legislation will eliminate much of the heartbreak a pet lover is forced to endure because the bill encourages adoption from reputable shelters and sanctuaries as well as small breeders who comply with the proposed common-sense regulations. Please email your lawmakers as we don’t have much time left.
Ellen Kessler
Littleton
A pro-life district attorney?
So after reading Tuesday’s paper (Jan. 28) about the death penalty repeal, I was excited about what the Denver district attorney stated. Beth McCann said (I do not believe that the state should be in the business of killing people.) How exciting to have a pro-life D.A. in our state. I’m sure we will see her at the next rally helping their cause. Watch out, Planned Parenthood. I’m sure you are on her radar. After all if we are going to save the guilty, why not the innocent?
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs
Society needs more than the ‘barkers’
Last year, as a 67-year-old substitute teacher in a “high needs” middle school, I witnessed an eighth-grade boy slap the face of a smaller classmate. Immediately, I asked the attacker “Why, did you hit him on his face?” Quickly a girl spoke up that he hit him on the shoulder, not his face.
It is past time to install video with audio cameras in all classrooms. Many times I’ve observed school staff almost beg a deviant student to get up and come with them to detention. The video camera isn’t to “bird-dog” a teacher but to be used as evidence when needed. The video could be shown to the parent(s) or legal guardian to let them know the “truth.” Maybe punishment could be community service by parent and child. Also, it would help remove the fear of an innocent child being bullied. Our society needs more than the barkers with their “Stop Bullying” seeking donation table outside the department store as our local news reports five student deaths in the last 40 days.
Mike Sawyer
Denver
Impeachment defense is red herring
If the Gazette Editorial Board were fish, they’d be frying up in someone’s pan about now since they bought Pam Bondi’s highly discredited Biden/Burisma impeachment defense hook, line and sinker. This from someone highly discredited for accepting campaign donations from the Trump organization and then suddenly dropping Florida’s investigation into the Trump University scandal.
Several things to understand with Joe Biden and Burisma: First, we try and raise our children with values and morals we deem important in our lives and hope they stick but we cannot dictate their activities into adulthood. Second, Hunter Biden profiting from his father’s position in the White House is not illegal and pales in comparison with the profiteering taking place by the president and his children since his inauguration. Third, every allegation that the Biden/Burisma connection resulted in corrupt behavior on the part of Joe Biden has been completely and thoroughly debunked. His call for the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor was in keeping with White House policy and supported by our European Union partners because of the prosecutor’s failure to investigate corruption and his financial benefit from doing so.
Lastly, if the Biden/Burisma connection was so flagrantly corrupt then why wasn’t it investigated back in 2014-2015 while it was occurring and when Republicans were in control of the House and Senate?
Why did the President not involve his Justice Department in an investigation instead of bribing a foreign leader by withholding money they so desperately needed? If it looks like a fish and smells like a fish, then it is a fish and in this case the whole Biden/Burisma impeachment defense is a big red herring!
Dave Lovell
Colorado Springs