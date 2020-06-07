Increased traffi
c dangers
I have noticed with the easing of the stay-at-home order, traffic increase has resulted in more people doing stupid driving. Dangerous driving habits lead to accidents, and it finally happened Thursday at Fountain and Academy. Two people died because they thought they could cross the intersection against a red light and ended up under the trailer of a semi. Reckless driving habits will kill you if not maim you.
Please people, follow the traffic laws. You are not above them and never will be. Another aspect is for pedestrians. If you are going to take walks in the early morning, please wear light-colored clothing or a reflective safety vest so you can be seen in shaded areas more easily. Wearing dark clothing does make it hard to see you. Also, if there is a sidewalk, please use it. If you are in an area where there is no sidewalk, walk against traffic not with it. It’s just plain common-sense safety for everyone. Stay safe and well.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
A different kind of response
Behind the scenes lurk first responders of a different kind. I see the blood, sweat and tears these people suffer to keep us fed and healthy. They go to work every day performing their duties with limited staff, lower-than-most wages, and long hours.
If you haven’t considered thanking them for their hard work, please do so. I’m referring to the restaurant workers who are being stretched beyond belief trying to provide us some sense of normalcy with curbside pickup and limited seating.
Shout-out and a big thank you to my personal haunts in Colorado Springs. You know who you are, and you are very much appreciated.
Shari Martin
Colorado Springs
Racism in law enforcement
Like everyone, I was appalled by the conduct of the police in Minneapolis over the murder of George Floyd. By all rights, the officer should be convicted and sentenced to a long time to send a message to law enforcement that racism will not be tolerated.
However, if you are black, you have problems. That conduct is everywhere, including Colorado Springs.
Ask yourself when was the last time you saw an article in this paper that said “Officers Charged With Murder”. Probably never, like me. Almost all of the time we see “officers not charged.”
Think I’m kidding? About a year ago, De’Von Bailey was shot in the back while he was running away. Check out the definition of the justified use of deadly force. It won’t fit to Bailey. Those officers should be charged with murder and sentenced. But don’t expect that here when the D.A.’s office, CSPD, and the Sheriff’s Office are buddies. Don’t expect Dan May to charge one of his law enforcement buds for killing an African-American. It comes down to one factor, racism. There is no place in law enforcement for it.
Dennis Sladek
Peyton
Protest or domestic terrorism?
The First Amendment protects five basic liberties to include freedom of religion, speech, press, petition and assembly. Many times the difficulty becomes trying to determine the intent and the extent of these protections.
I believe the protests throughout our country today have many participants that feel called to exercise those protections of speech, peaceful assembly and petition to our government in an effort to shed light on an injustice. When protesters, including those here in Colorado Springs have that in mind, it is a service to us all.
That said, those that have taken this as an opportunity to occupy private and public property illegally, vandalize, steal, destroy and at times hurt and kill others in the process of “protest” is not peaceful assembly and it is not “petitioning our government”. I would suggest it is domestic terrorism. Period.
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
A direct threat to citizens’ liberty
I would like to see Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner work together to draft a bill to repeal the Insurrection Act of 1807. Our states are sovereign and should not be subject to deployment of federal armed forces against the will of the citizens of each state. That is a direct threat to the liberties of the citizens. Governors can deploy the National Guard. That is enough.
The Insurrection Act of 1807 should be repealed or modified to allow federal troops to be deployed to individual states only at the behest of those states.
Bret Wright
Monument
‘I can dream can’t I?’
I sit here and feel compelled to write of the thoughts swirling in my head. This past weekend was horrific with all the riots going on! My heart is heavy with grief and I wonder over and over again, when will racism end?
I’m 80 years old and might not have long to put up with what America has become. But I can still dream, can’t I?
There is a favorite song of mine titled “No More Night.” The words go: “No more night. No more pain. No more tears. Never crying again!” My how my soul longs for a place where that is the norm! A place where peace dominates and love encompasses all!
I know such a place exists in our heavenly home — but what about here — right here on Earth, right now? Can this be the norm here — or am I only fooling myself? I can dream can’t I? As long as people are self-centered and judgmental, we will never rid ourselves of the plague called racism.
In the Bible, it mentions Jesus weeping over Jerusalem. Today He still weeps — but over America!
There are only two laws to live by — and wouldn’t it be miraculous if every single person on earth did? Love God with all your heart — and love others as yourself!
I wonder what a beautiful world that would be! But then, I can only dream — can’t I?
Carol Schallock
Fountain