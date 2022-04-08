Increase the minimum wage
The other day I went to the grocery store to pick up some limes only to see that their price had increased to almost double of what they were the year before. Not only that but gas has increased to an exaggerated amount over the past months, too. Don’t even get me started on how much housing prices have surged in the past year. They have increased to prices that most Colorado residents cannot even afford. Why? Because the minimum wage is not high enough to allow people to afford housing.
So why is the minimum wage not going up along with it? Why are we expected to earn the same when prices for everything are going up? People I know have had to work more than one job to make ends meet. Something needs to be done about it.
The minimum wage in Colorado should be increased from $12.56 to around $15. The minimum wage has not kept up with inflation. We cannot live off the minimum wage anymore. So I urge Colorado residents to fight for a change because citizens can no longer continue to live this way.
Katherine Estrada Vargas
Colorado Springs
Closing the gender pay gap
Doesn’t it make sense to have a standard pay and equal opportunities given to current or future employees? The simple answer is yes, yet it is 2022 and women are still not seen as equals in the workplace. Even getting these high paying jobs has proved more difficult on the sole basis that the two candidates are a man and a woman.
How is it that two qualified individuals can go for the same job, yet one is chosen over the other strictly based on the gender of the applicant? Women are grossly underrepresented in high paying or even full-time positions, and seen much more frequently in low value jobs especially in care positions.
Women in the workplace have come a long way in many aspects, yet still today are making 84 cents to the dollar. This outdated practice has so much room to improve and has been but at an alarmingly slow rate.
We are not asking for superiority in the workplace, just equality. Big corporations are moving to close the gender gap but the fact that it exists in today’s society is concerning. Men and women are not fundamentally different and should not be treated as such in the same work environment. The Global Gender Gap Report of 2020 states that at the rate we are at women will not see equality for another 100 years. That is an entire century longer of this inequality based solely on the gender of the employee. This sounds crazy, and we need to be working to speed the process along before the overlooked and underappreciated female laborers stop trying for the jobs they are qualified for. We need to do better.
Ryleigh Staggers
Colorado Springs
Facing legal consequences
Few people recognize the names Hervis Rogers, Crystal Mason and Pamela Moses. They’re African Americans charged with voting while on probation for felony charges. All claim they were unaware of their ineligibility to vote. Moses received a 6-year sentence for entering false information on official election documents after she was mistakenly told her probation was over and was given a voting rights restoration form.
On probation since 2004, 62-year-old Rogers, charged in a neighboring majority white county, faces 40 years in prison for casting ballots in Texas for the 2020 Democratic primary and the 2018 general election. Mason received a 5-year sentence for casting a provisional ballot, which was later discarded when it was discovered she’d failed to register to vote. Her case is under appeal since it’s not even clear whether she voted illegally.
Several weeks ago, we learned that Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is under investigation for listing a North Carolina mobile home as his residence for the 2020 election despite never owning or living there, as required by law.
We’ve since learned that Matt Mowers, a former Trump administration official running for Congress, cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential primary and then, using his parents’ address, cast another absentee ballot in New Jersey.
Time will tell if Meadows and Mowers will face legal consequences comparable to Mason, Moses and Rogers and others like them.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
A nonstop, blunder machine
Re: “Number of presidential blunders”. When I read the title of a letter in Tuesday’s OP/ED section, I thought for sure it was in regard to the nonstop, blunder machine residing in the White House.
For David Baker’s information, Donald Trump didn’t shut down our country’s oil production on the first day of his presidency, resulting in the country’s worst inflation in 40 years.
Trump didn’t raise gas prices to record heights, he lowered them. He didn’t leave hundreds of Americans and those who helped us stranded in Afghanistan and subjected to who knows what kind of horrors. Trump didn’t leave billions of dollars worth of military equipment for the Taliban. He didn’t abandon our Border Patrol, allowing thousands of illegal immigrants to enter our country, month after month, with no end in sight.
Trump also didn’t sit on his thumbs and wait for Russia to invade Ukraine before supplying them with desperately needed assistance.
While Baker noted a plethora of needed Trump investigations, he somehow failed to mention the upcoming, monumental one of the Joe Biden crime family. They’ve benefited from Joe being on the take and have been enriching themselves for decades. Thankfully, it now appears as though laptop karma is about to descend on them for their many, now exposed misdeeds.
Biden’s running out of people to blame for his inept, day late and a dollar short management style. It’s Trump’s fault, Congress’ fault, oil companies fault, his generals’ fault, and now it’s all Putin’s fault.
Unfortunately, his vice president is just as clueless.
I fear very tough times ahead, my friends.
Terry Elliott
Colorado Springs