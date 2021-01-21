Increase protected land
When people think of Colorado, they picture vast mountain ranges, beautiful valleys and untouched landscapes. Yet, many of Colorado’s landscapes are no longer the untouched wilderness they once were. As climate change worsens, it is more critical than ever that Colorado is actively working to protect 30% of our land by 2030.
Luckily, The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, or better known as the CORE Act, is a great first step in achieving 30 by 30. The CORE Act is a bill that will protect over 400,000 acres of public lands in Colorado. Increasing the amount of protected land ensures that our state will continue to have clean air and water and protect wilderness areas for future generations. As well as, it will give Coloradans, like myself, more opportunities to recreate in outdoor spaces where we have the chance to recharge and reconnect with nature.
Not to mention, Colorado’s economy thrives off our outdoor industry and tourism. Over 89 million people in 2019 came to experience for themselves the mountain views and outdoor recreation our state offers.
And yet, our public lands lack the protections needed to ensure they will be around for future generations.
Thanks to the work of Rep. Joe Neguse and Sen. Michael Bennet, the CORE Act could be the first step to protecting Colorado’s most important landscapes, and working to achieve the larger goal of preserving 30% of our land by 2030.
Annarlene Nikolaus
Colorado Springs
Notifi
cation of delivery
I have noticed that no longer do delivery services ... pick any one ... attempt to alert the house occupants that a home delivery have been made, rather delivery as a “service” has been abandoned. Pick any delivery service: FedEx, UPS, USPS, etc. which undertakes and charges for ... delivery of a package to a porch is a simple unannounced dispatch of an object, rarely the delivery person takes a photo of package sitting on a porch in front of a door, and leaves .... no longer do they attempt to ring the doorbell, or knock on the door ....why?
How is someone in the house to know to go retrieve a package sitting out in the open, as an a conspicuous invitation for theft? Notice to alert folks that the item needs to be retrieved as soon as possible would ensure that the delivery is actually completed.
What makes the delivery services think that a delivery has actually been completed unless the recipient can feasibly be notified of delivery? Porch thievery has become pernicious mischief throughout Colorado Springs, as well as other cities. It is apparent that a doorbell ring, door knock, other alert is not going to solve all these situations, but it seems a large percentage of this activity would be eliminated by a simple action initiated by the delivery personnel?
This most recent holiday season proves the merit of requiring appropriate, timely notification of delivery services — immediately upon delivery — to the agreed location.
Michaela Laune
Colorado Springs
History repeating itself
When are we as a government going to stop letting big business continue to take from our Native American families? The recent article in the Business Section (B5) – “Apaches Object to Forest Service Review of Huge Coppermine” is just another travesty in the history of the American Indian.
History seems to repeat itself. Just look back at how our government moved the Native American population to reservations, granted allotments of land and/or mineral rights, and than took them away through devious and criminal means.
Probably one of the most tragic stories is what happened to the Osage Indians in Oklahoma. They were moved to what was originally deemed worthless land and later discovered oil … only to be taken away from through corrupt government and criminal acts. Now we have it happening again with government and business wanting to take away sacred Apache lands for the mining of copper ... resulting in an economic benefit that will provide little to those that rightfully own the land. One hundred million dollars dedicated for cultural heritage and recreation projects is nothing compared to the billion dollar economic boom that will result from the mining of copper in the region.
And yet, unlike those protesting at the Capitol, the Apache are peacefully protesting without smashing windows or breaking down doors, setting a true example for this nation. I applaud their approach, and I hope our new president and his administration listen to their concerns and act appropriately for once.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Retirees will suffer
Joe Biden wants to raise the minimum wage to $15. I am not an economist, but even I know this is bad. Businesses will have to raise prices to compensate for this increase. Then other workers will want more money because their pay won’t go as far as it used to. They get more money, and that ends up making our dollar even more worthless than it is now.
Who are the ones that will suffer from this? Retirees. We won’t get a big bump in our checks. So inflation will rise, although the folks from the government will tell us that it only increased by .1%. I don’t think that anyone of them has gone grocery shopping as of late.
Frank Wilmoth
Colorado Springs
Caravans of folks entering illegally
I don’t get it! With the jobs lost, folks struggling with paying bills, getting food for their families ... dealing with COVID-19 — how can anyone (Democrat or Republican) support caravans of folks entering illegally. Many could have COVID. Many could be criminals entering our country! We have citizens scrambling for jobs and hoping to get COVID-related payments. How can you support open gates and welcoming all these folks into our country? Many who will need and get health care and welfare!
I don’t get how anyone wants to pay for these when so many of our citizens are hurting. Where is the outcry?
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs