Novel ceremony was historic
What an amazing and creative inauguration! President Joe Biden’s remarks were timely, powerful and very touching! This novel ceremony is historic for it’s Promethean-like presentation and might, in part, set the stage for future ceremonies.
Inaugural poet, 22-year old Amanda Gorman, is beyond description in writing and presentation and moved me to tears. Today’s “firsts” are so welcome and so admirable (Vice President Harris, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, et al).
To digress, rising star CNN commentator Abby Phillip (I predict) will attain great heights in her industry because of her intelligent, thoughtful, profound, calm, incisive and comprehensive comments. What a beautiful day!
Juanita Martin
Colorado Springs
A lot of faith in our country
Really nice ceremony, memorable speeches and great optics! We need to remember that 329,982,000 people did not storm the capitol last week and today, none of the 330 million Americans disrupted the ceremonies.
That is the America that needs to visualized by the rest of the world. Words are fine but after the last few years most of us would like to see something done before it gets talked to death.
This new president looks like he can work the whole room, I surely hope so.
I have a lot of faith in our country and our system, apparently so does most of the rest of the world, which is why so many are trying to get here. With our new president working with everyone we can be worthy of the admiration of the world.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Sluggish pace of vaccination program
The Gazette’s article on El Paso County’s new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed belated improvement in communicating with the public, but the report also revealed the sluggish pace of the vaccination program.
At the present daily average of vaccinations in El Paso County (1,077), it will be November 2022 before the entire population (728,717) can receive the first shot.
Even if vaccinating 75% of the population is acceptable, it will be June 2022 before that goal is met at the present pace.
Philip Neal
Colorado Springs
Building our immune systems
Statistics show that for those under 20, the survival rate from the COVID-19 flu is 99.997%. For those over 20, the survival rate is 99.92%.
Common sense says that building up our immune system by consuming certain vitamins, herbs and minerals will help us and much more immune from the virus.
The answer is not in levels of government trying to control our lives and businesses with facial coverings or of who we can see and where but in each of us building our immune system by consuming certain God-made vitamins, herbs and minerals.
Let’s keep in mind, we will all, without exception get old, get sick and die.
But, let’s use God-made vitamins, herbs and minerals to be as healthy as possible while we are here on earth.
Jim Welker
Loveland
A formidable fi
gure in America
Cal Thomas’ commentary is “spot on”. Donald Trump is most certainly a narcissist. What Thomas failed to acknowledge is the glaring fact that politicians and most successful people in this world are narcissists. The conclusion is, therefore, to be successful at such a level, narcissism is a mandatory, favorable personality trait. Success in life is not achieved by the timid and timorous.
Thomas’ point is whether President Trump will attempt a return to the White House in 2024 as 75 million people hope. If so, that process will have to begin forthwith.
There are murmurs circulating that Trump will build an entirely new conservative political party and disenfranchise the divided and inept GOP. Whether Trump is the presidential nominee for such a new party, he will play a pivotal role in selecting that nominee. If the Senate proceeds to convict Trump, such action will fuel a successful grassroots rebellion against the GOP. There will be enormous negative consequences that will herald the rapid decline of the GOP that will cripple it forever and render it inconsequential in the face of a new, Trump-organized party. Trivialize Trump, attack his empire financially and prepare to pay a severe price at the hands of 75 million voters.
Adore Trump or despise Trump, one must admit he has been and will be a formidable figure in America for years to come. I agree with Thomas when he concludes that to be successful in four years, Trump must delve deep into his soul in search of a more subdued, less hostile overt behavior.
His tendency to make enemies of friends serves no one favorably. Likewise, his political, press and public adversaries must calm their rhetoric and not force a revitalized Trump into a vicious battle once again with the Fourth Estate.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs