In these cold and sad times
Jim Campbell’s letter last Sunday, “A really Happy New Year” hit the spot with me and I hope it resonates with those who can afford to be generous with their “relief checks.” I remain unclear on the concept of how everyone got them and why, but I did give half of the first one to the Salvation Army — as a matter of fact — specifically to the homeless shelters they have. People have no idea what the SA does unless they have seen it for themselves. I invite the readers and those who can spare some of their relief checks to visit a local shelter firsthand and see what good work these dedicated staffer do. I couldn’t do it, but at least I can help support them and other worthy charities.
Thanks, Mr. Campbell, I fervently hope your idea catches on! This is a time that we need kindness and generosity more than ever and it will warm you up in these cold and sad times.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Should have seen this coming
Kudos to the Gazette Editorial Board for finally seeing the harm and destruction caused by Donald Trump and his inflammatory rhetoric. In the Jan. 8 editorial “Blame Trump and his words for the Capitol attack” the Gazette at long last acknowledges that words do matter. But the question remains, what took you so long?
Even during his first campaign, Trump advocated violence at his rallies. Comments like “…knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously. Just knock the hell out of them” and “I’d like to punch him in the face” showed that he believed aggression and fighting were acceptable if it furthered his political gains.
Trump also told us, back then, that he didn’t respect our concept of free and fair elections. Prior to the 2016 election Trump said “that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win”. In other words, elections are only valid if the outcome favors him.
If there was any doubts as to Trump’s character prior to the 2016 election, he has totally removed them since he’s been in office. There are his 1,000’s of lies (my personal “favorite” is his lying to our troops, in a combat zone no less, over the size of their pay increase). And there is his continuing support of domestic terrorists, such as referring to neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “fine people” and telling the Proud Boys to “stand down and stand by” — all further proof of his unworthiness to serve as President.
I guess that the Gazette finally seeing Trump in the proper light is a case of “better late than never”. But the editorial board should have seen this coming.
Scott Hente
Colorado Springs
Deplorables f
ire a warning shot
After quietly watching a season of discontent with rioting, looting... takeovers of city centers and cries of “Defund the police!” the deplorables fired a warning shot to every politician in the country. They have watched other “peaceful demonstrators” get away with anarchy all summer, and with tremendous effect! They have seen politicians sympathize with them and bend to their demands. “Why should we”, the deplorables ask, “sit quietly while those who label us as systemic racists, homophobes, misogynists or worse, tear down our cities and institutions? Is this the best way to accomplish our political goals?” So, take notice all of you politicians, mayors and governors; what you tolerate from those with whom you agree will be thrown back in your face from those you despise.
None of this behavior is acceptable; not in Washington, not in Portland or Chicago or New York or Seattle, nor should it be tolerated. From anyone. Warning shot indeed.
Mike Golden
Colorado Springs
Good luck with one party rule
The week that was:
We had some whackos roaming the halls of Congress. The president is finished and possibly also conservatism. We now have one party rule, which can easily become permanent.
Good luck with that America.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs
Enough rhetoric is enough
I can’t wait to read the spin Michelle Malkin puts on the insurrection that occurred in our nation’s capital. I’m sure that, in her household, the actions taken by our president and his band of merry cohorts are viewed as patriotic and brave.
As our nation enters an era of healing and a return to normalcy, it is my hope that the Gazette discontinues printing the drivel produced by this woman. We’ve seen where her kind of rhetoric has taken us. Enough is enough.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
No matter how you slice it
Just a brief word from someone who considers himself a relatively conservative person. While it would be closing the barn door after the horses have already left, and while it isn’t likely to happen anyway, here is why I believe that exercising the 25th Amendment is the right thing to do.
The president has continued to maintain that there was massive voter fraud in the November election. If he is correct, then he deserves to be replaced for two reasons: First, given all the resources at his disposal, he is somehow unable to prove it to judges that he appointed. Fire him. Second, if it is real, it all happened on his watch without him taking adequate safeguards to prevent it. Fire him. If the fraud is not real, then he either knew that from the beginning and lied about it (fire him!) or he was simply wrong all along, basing nationally important decisions on fairy tales. Fire him! No matter how you slice it, he is either an incompetent or a liar.
Mark Dickerson
Colorado Springs