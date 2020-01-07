In the shoes of a tourist
Dr. Joe Barrera is absolutely right about the impact of the recent parking fee increase downtown. Yesterday I met with friends for coffee downtown. I parked down the street and paid the meter. $2 for 2 hours. This alone gave me a bitter taste in my mouth and wallet, a very short period of time and it was expensive.
I put myself in the shoes of a tourist. I would want to take my time to walk around, go to various shops, eat, and just enjoy downtown Colorado Springs. I certainly felt hurried and wondered all the time about time left on meter. two hours and 15 minute later, I lost track of time and started back to my car. On way back to my car, I saw a car at meter with parking ticket on windshield, time expired. I got to my car, fortunately, no ticket. If I was a tourist, being cited for a short period of time (2 hours) would leave me with very negative thoughts about ever coming back or recommending anyone to visit downtown Colorado Springs.
Tourists keep businesses downtown opened, Downtown Colorado Springs has a small city flavor to it, and it is not a blighted eyesore.
I think longer parking times on meters (greater than four hours), and a rate of 50 cents per hour fee would contribute to both tourists and locals visiting downtown more often. It would be for myself.
Michael Hawe
Colorado Springs
At the people-to-people level
I wish to commend the illuminating (and touching) column by David Ramsey in the Sunday, Jan. 5 Gazette, “Iranians Do Not Hate America.” Ramsey is right. Iranians don’t hate America.
My husband and I were lucky enough to travel to Iran during calmer times in 2012 as tourists under the auspices of the Philadelphia World Affairs Council. People expected to see Europeans, but not Americans. But everywhere we went we were warmly welcomed by ordinary Iranians — from shopkeepers to college students. Two young female college students insisted on treating us to tea at a local tea house, and a family celebrating a birthday at a local restaurant included us in the celebration and offered cake.
Iranians are justly proud of the fact that much of their populace is well-educated, including women. We were surprised to learn that woman are represented in every profession. They are engineers, doctors and astronauts; and yes, they are successful competitors in sports. My husband, a retired Foreign Service officer who during a 30-year career spent time in most of the countries of the Middle East, said at the time that at the people-to-people level Iran might well be the most pro-American country in the entire region.
Ruth Obee
Colorado Springs
Tepid anecdote not inspiring
Ironic how David Ramsey’s column “Iranians Do Not Hate America” was betrayed by the accompanying photo of untold thousands of Iranians weeping and mourning the death of the terrorist whose chief aim was the killing of Americans.
If Iranians do not hate Americans, please explain why we’ve seen throngs shouting “Death to America” for decades — and killing us as opportunities arise. These are not the actions of a ‘stray’ Iranian as Ramsey would like us to believe. Meantime, his tepid anecdote with Iranian sportswriters was not at all a persuasive counterpoint. Especially when we’re told a lone journalist approached him, “careful that his comrades did not see them talking.” How courageously uninspiring.
Dave Clark
Colorado Springs
Scriptures pulled out of context
Lawrence Read’s guest columnist article on Jan. 5, “No, Jesus was not a socialist,” was a shallow attack using select scriptures from the New Testament to try and align Christ against some Democratic politicians.
Scriptures can be (and have been) pulled out of context to justify many behaviors or philosophies. Jesus did not expect the Roman government to step in and help the poor, but he certainly had much to say about his fellow Jews’ need for compassion and humility; about not honoring the rich over the poor, telling followers to show their love by feeding and caring for Jesus’ ”sheep”, and the story of Ananias and Sapphira withholding money for the common good certainly sent a strong message about money.
As a reader of the Gazette since 1964, I am appalled of the choice to print such a simplistic view of addressing a legitimate problem of poverty and social injustice (which was Jesus’ most common message). I look forward to someday soon reading a guest columnist stating that “No, Jesus wasn’t a capitalist”.…or an American, Republican, Democrat, heck, even a Christian.”
Jim Hinkle
Colorado Springs
First victims were American citizens
Saturday reports emerged that over a 100 Iranian-Americans, including numerous U.S. citizens who were born and raised in the U.S., were detained at the Canada border or at airports upon re-entry to the U.S. Thus far, the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Thursday had not resulted in much impact to Americans. But now, in a slightly ironic twist, the first victims of President Trump’s incredibly reckless actions are not our service members stationed abroad, but American citizens here at home.
Iranian-Americans make up one of the fastest-growing groups in the Front Range. We’re a diverse lot made up of different ethnicities, religions, languages, and political persuasions, but a couple things that bind us together are our love of Iranian/Persian culture, our affinity for chello kabob and other amazing dishes, and our love of this country, which for some of us has provided a refuge from oppression and ample economic opportunity, while for others is the only home we have ever known. Still, we’re no stranger to being treated as second-class citizens, from the time of the Patriot Act to the more recent Muslim Ban, which has affected Iranian-Americans and our family members in Iran more than any other group of Americans.
Right now, our core values as a country, as a state, and as a people are at stake on the spurious grounds of protecting national security. Colorado, we’ve heard this before. This time, we must not let the U.S. Constitution pay the price.
Kevin Amirehsani
Denver