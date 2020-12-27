In the interest of the few
Robert Loevy’s clarion call to single family homeowners in “older neighborhoods . . . that surround the downtown area” to resist proposed zoning changes is laser focused on preserving the very center of Colorado Springs — sincerely so. Retool Colorado Springs’ R-flex-low zone, alarmingly opposed by Loevy, on the other hand, is rightly focused on the city as a whole and its ability to provide “viable housing opportunities for all” per the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
Before World War II, Colorado Springs comprised 7 square miles within today’s 195 square mile city. Ironically, these older neighborhoods contain a number of grandfathered multifamily dwellings that present themselves as single family Victorian homes. Given the desirability of the older neighborhoods, it would be good to allow other areas to have available a similarly diverse housing stock — which Retool’s proposed zoning change would do.
Loevy reveres historic architecture and is published on its local presence. Certainly, architecture contributes to a city’s desirability. But while our impressive architecture is one reason Colorado Springs is a great place to live, our increasing unaffordability certainly isn’t. Sales and rent prices are rising, seemingly more so in the city’s heart; many families struggle with high housing costs and long commutes. Should our zoning rules foster limitations on the many that result in their being able to find affordable and convenient housing only on the fringes, perhaps not purposely but seemingly in the interest of the few who might have the wherewithal to reside where there are outdated guarantees against change?
Retool’s proposed change — which has a density cap that belies charges that densities will go amok — would help the city as a whole live up to its reputation as a great place to live and raise a family. May it be either in an older or a newer neighborhood.
Lynn Peterson
Colorado Springs
Several iterations of NIMBYism
Bob Loevy’s article, Dec. 20, is an opinion piece and as such belongs on the editorial page, not in a news section.
I appreciate the work of the city in revising arcane zoning codes and the inclusion of R-flex zoning levels, which provide a variety of housing classifications.
Loevy makes several factual errors. For example, R flex-low is less dense than the current R-2. Without evidence, he asserts incorrectly that switching to a R-flex model would “double the number of automobiles driving about.” Also, he ignores the fact that the North Nevada neighborhood as well as other neighborhoods surrounding downtown, are full of multiunit apartment buildings that look like Victorian single-family homes. If the quality of life is acknowledged as great, maybe those types of housing should be more widely permitted.
Regardless of several misrepresentations of the ReTool COS initiative in his narrative, his main point is an old and familiar one, recognized by many who have lived through several iterations of NIMBYism. He acknowledges that fourplexes and other types of missing middle and attainable housing might supply more affordable housing, a need our mayor and council have articulated many times. However, Loevy argues that those zones belong in new developments, only. Sad. Let’s just keep the working class, retirees, intergenerational families and marginalized people on the fringes. Let’s keep access to cultural resources, city services, restaurants, night life, and economic development for those with wealth and privilege.
If you or your family is struggling to find decent, affordable or attainable housing in Colorado Springs, visit the ReTool COS website (ReToolCOS@coloradosprings.gov) and make your needs and thoughts known.
Elizabeth Lindquist, Ph.D.
Colorado Springs
Questionable stimulus package
Let me understand this. Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package, over 5,500 pages, no one in Congress has read yet.
(Sound familiar?) Media bottom line touts the $600 dollar payment to ‘help us out’ and some funding for businesses. However, I haven’t seen much about the ‘attached’ 1.4 trillion spending bill which ups the total to around $2.3 trillion.
One of the pieces of this bill has to do with $10 million to “gender programs” in Pakistan. Now, what has that got to do with a coronavirus stimulus package?
Chuck Kelly
Colorado Springs
Article belonged on the opinion page
I was disappointed to note the obvious bias in AP writer Kevin Freking’s defense bill article published on the front page of the Gazette on Dec. 24. In the article, Freking states that President Donald Trump was “holed up at the White House, stewing about his election loss.” I don’t recall Freking writing about President-Elect Joe Biden staying “holed up” in his basement during the presidential campaign; it seems Freking reserves such judgment for the current president. I’m also curious how Freking is so knowledgeable about Trump’s internal state of mind that he can categorize it as “stewing.” Such editorializing belongs on the opinion pages, not in a news article.
J. William Campbell
Colorado Springs
Focusing on feelings and statistics
The headline shouted: “Blacks in Air Force more likely to be investigated, disciplined” (Gazette, Dec. 22). The story reported the Air Force Inspector General didn’t give reasons or explain the statistics, the IG just reported raw numbers. The analogy would be: “The U.S. Air Force has more jets than rotary aircraft” — just a meaningless statistic.
Apparently, the Air Force I.G. didn’t examine individual cases where racism was proven to be the primary factor for an investigation or discipline of black airmen. The Air Force I.G. did survey and interview Black airmen who expressed their feelings that they suffered racism that took many forms from unfair discipline to affecting their promotion.
If the Air Force I.G. were serious, this “investigation” would have reported individual cases, especially those that resulted in anyone found discriminating against any race that was disciplined. The Air Force I.G seems to have relied on feelings and statistics ignoring the caution from Mark Twain: There are lies, damnable lies, then there are statistics.
Rod Bernsen
Monument