In the belly of the beast

Not long ago in a little community called Roswell, it was a serene neighborhood, filled with peaceful mornings, and tranquil afternoons, even though the morning commute would canter down Interstate 25, the noise didn’t seam so intense, sort of like the rumblings of coal cars heading south from the coal mines up north.

However the community is now so bombarded with sound that you can not hear the screaming of the crows, never mind the small sounds of the chickadee, the sweet morning sounds of a robin or a morning dove. It’s the constant churning of the belly of the beast. The cars, and trucks with their diesel smoke and loud pipes, semitrucks rumble loudly, with their air brakes.

I generally sit outside in the morning usually before the sun touches the beautiful mountain we call Pikes Peak and enjoy a cup of coffee. It used to be so peaceful but now if my dad is out with me I have to scream so he can hear me over the noise. It is not just noise — it is constant, never ending.

I placed many calls to the noise control about it ... you know so maybe they would install a noise barrier walls up to Fillmore Street on the east side of Interstate 25 like the wall on the west side of I-25 that buffers the sound for American Furniture store from hearing all the speeding cars driving 80 to 100 mph on a highway that wastes its money on speed limit signs.

It is a no holds barred speedway — a get in, buckle up, sit down shut up and hold on highway. I am not complaining about progress; I am however asking for some peace.

I know that quiet in my neighborhood is gone forever but if the police would do their due diligence and patrol the I-25 corridor and the city did their part with sound barrier walls, our small and unique neighborhood could once again enjoy some time outside without all the noise.

Sharon Smith

Roswell Colorado Springs

Something needs to change

I grew up in the Boston area knowing if I took something that I did not pay for I could face serious consequences. Today however, it appears that some people feel entitled to take whatever they want and never pay. I have seen the same people return numerous times but no one cares.

Retailers have told their employees not to interfere, try getting a brief description and allow them to go on their way. There is something seriously wrong with this generation, when if anyone is caught they face minor charges if at all.

This is only the beginning of this and it will only get worse, with assaults and serious injuries but it seems no one cares. This is happening throughout the entire country, not only in Colorado Springs but no one cares. I do not know the answer but something needs to change.

Larry V. Guerin

Colorado Springs

The spirit of the times

Hollywood finally comes through with some decent movies, even those whose title and hoopla around them might lead you to believe they are in the lame category; as a matter of fact some of them are thought provoking, reminders of the darkness that continues to cloud our vision in real life. Not only that, but some of the previews are worrisome as well, because of their potential inflammatory nature.

Once we transcend from our initial frame of mind of getting cheap entertainment for a couple of hours as we indulge our sense of taste with the flavor of popcorn to a thinking mode, then one can reflect on the spirit of the times.

Yes, COVID might be slightly behind us, but not the political tension with the upcoming elections. On the contrary, the problems we face daily are far from being resolved, as evidenced by the sporadic riots erupting like fireworks in certain parts of the country, ignited by subconscious and misplaced anger. For as long as the legal system is not fair to all, the repressed anger will always be there, festering and ready to erupt when least expected. Unfortunately, when such anger is brought out to the surface, it only compounds the problems creating a vicious cycle of negativity for society as a whole.

Is it possible that the movie industry can provide avenues for thought for its viewers? After all, the government fails to do that, so does the church. As a matter of fact, the church can be one of the most polarizing institutions.

Marcela Gaumer

Colorado Springs

Candidates with major issues

There’s a wise old cowboy saying: “Don’t ever marry a woman that has more troubles than you do.” The Republican and Democrat parties should heed that advice. Both parties have their share of troubles. And, both are about to get in bed with candidates that have more trouble than they do. Neither party will improve their integrity quotient by accepting their troubled candidates.

I wish that both parties could clean their slates and nominate candidates with no troubles, if there is such a critter these days. I know it won’t happen, but I wish.

Rip Blaisdell

Teller County

Not a well-functioning government

While there are many conflicting amounts of help the U.S. has given Ukraine in its war against Russia, as of July 10, the Department of Defense has reported the number of $113 billion since the beginning of the war.

As of June 30, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reports that $84 billion in military equipment was left in Afghanistan when President Joe Biden hastily withdrew from that country. That amount of military equipment, delivered to Ukraine could have dramatically helped Ukraine defeat Russia.

How’s that for a well-functioning U.S. government run by Biden and supported by most Democrats! Think twice about how you want your tax dollars to be spent.

Erik Lessing

Monument