Improving access to voting
In response to the September first letter entitled, “Opening the door to fraud”, I and other members of The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, are concerned that the author of the letter misunderstood the safeguards we have in Colorado for our election process. Nationally, Colorado is considered the “gold standard” in elections.
In contacting the El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office online about election fraud, their statement is, “Voter fraud is an uncommon occurrence. But when there is suspicion that a ballot has been cast fraudulently, the Clerk’s office works in sync with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Our election process us layered with security measures to ensure the validity of each vote.
The DMV Colorado Automatic Registration does not encourage fraud, but checks on those who get a license but are not eligible to vote. Those who are not 18 years old when receiving a license do not get a ballot to vote until they are 18 years of age.
The League of Women Voters works diligently to register and educate voters on issues in a non-partisan manner. We support improving access to voting which empowers the voter. We need more people voting in every election, not less.
Mollie Williams
Colorado Springs
Delightful summer organ concerts
Kudos to Dave Weesner for a delightful summer of organ concerts at the Immanuel Lutheran Church gymnasium with Dave and several others playing music on the mighty Wurlitzer organ, the largest pipe organ in Colorado. The Thursday noontime concerts were originally held in the city auditorium, but COVID-19 changed that, hence the change in venue.
People took box lunches or a food truck was nearby for those who preferred to buy. It was heart warming to see so many of our senior citizens from assisted living facilities and nursing homes singing along with songs of their era. We look forward to another season of great music, and hopefully it will be back in the city auditorium next year.
Jim Bergeron
Monument
A random act of kindness
This is a letter of thanks to the anonymous good Samaritan(s) who honored my wife and I and our friends, as we celebrated our wedding anniversaries. My wife and I were celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary with our friends who were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31. We had lunch together and ordered a special cake for the occasion.
Several guests at the restaurant wished us a happy anniversary and unbeknownst to us, some gracious and generous citizen(s) paid for our lunch! We were awestruck and humbled to be the focus of this random act of kindness. We are immensely grateful for the thoughtfulness and generosity of whoever paid for our lunch and you remain in our prayers. Thank you for blessing our marriages!
Joe and Lori Trechter
Colorado Springs
Judging people based on race
In regards to Candice Owens regarding the Aspen lab: I was offended by one statement. First I am white my husband is Black. I felt she was the one judging by referring to them as white people denying a service to her based on race. Does she personally know the races of everyone? It sounds like it and that it is an entire white company.
People who make judgments only show their own narrow mindness. Please research your facts. And stop pointing fingers at races.
Cheryl Sims
Colorado Springs
We are a very weak society
I want to congratulate Wendy Smith on a very good letter, “It’s a morbid joke on us” Published Sunday Aug. 29.
She is exactly right and the joke is on the stupid Coloradans that voted for the recreational use of the marijuana. Now politicians say look at the taxes it brings in, so figure out another way to fund things we think we need. We are a very, very weak society.
Larry A. Sportsman
Colorado Springs
Unmitigated, catastrophic disaster
The exit from Afghanistan is a total unmitigated, catastrophic disaster! Dozens of U.S. citizens and thousands of friendly Afhgans were left behind at the mercy of the Taliban militants and the IS terrorists as we left with our “tails between our legs.” A delay on our part and lack of planning are to blame.
President Joe Biden must take the total blame and responsibility for this disaster! He must give an accounting for this situation. Thirteen brave soldiers and hundreds of Afghans lost their lives. Thousands of military weapons were lost to the enemy and can now be used against us.
Stephen Henry
Colorado Springs
One family’s tragic experience
On Aug. 20, 2021, Karl and I watched as my father died in the hospital from COVID-19. I feel compelled to share my story. My dad believed all the lies against getting the vaccine, taking COVID seriously, and heeded the advice from others who claim to have had adverse reactions from the vaccine. My parents left Nikiski, Alaska, where they lived relatively sheltered from COVID cases. They flew to Arizona, picked up their RV in storage, and rendezvoused with my younger sister’s family in Montana in celebration of her daughter’s wedding. It was there that they caught COVID. Somehow they were able to drive their RV back to Arizaona. We first heard of their situation on July 27. Karl and I called 911 on their behalf the following morning and by the 30th drove to Arizona to advocate for their recovery after they were immediately hospitalized.
Mom kicked COVID with no lung issues. However, she is fighting long-term delirium and brain fog. My dad, on the other hand, had underlying comorbidity issues and never recovered from the COVID induced pneumonia. We watched through a window as he slowly suffocated. Each word that he spoke over his cellphone to us took enormous effort. Originally a DNR, he succumbed to intubation. Within four days he was dead, exactly a month from his 81st birthday.
I am writing this to share my family’s tragic experience and to plead with you or anyone you know, to please get vaccinated. Save a life.
Joan Stang
Manitou Springs