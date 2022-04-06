Important reflection of our state
I enjoyed reading the recent article about I-25 since it is such an important physical and symbolic conduit in our state.
I do think that the article could have been improved by just providing some basic facts about the road such as when it was constructed, how many men it took, loads of pavement, significant changes such as lane additions, etc..
After all, most of us drive it without even considering these factors and just complaining about construction.
I do realize that the intent for the article was to highlight some of the more “colorful monikers” along the way.
The author mentions that Longs Peak is between Castle Rock and Pikes Peak (“America’s Mountain” might just be the best choice if re-named). I’ll have to look more closely in this area. Hey, what happened also to not including Spanish Peaks and Mount Evans, both clearly visible from the road?
Finally, he includes the Pikes Peak International Raceway, the Al Kaly Shrine Mule Train and even the Budweiser Events Center but not the iconic Air Force Academy? I guess it just wasn’t colorful enough.
Regarding the symbolism of the road, we need to accept the fact that it is not just a roadway but also a very important reflection of our state in general since sooner or later everyone, either a resident or visitor will use it. Unfortunately, there are stretches of it that present an unseemly picture either with poor road conditions or trash, not the impression we want.
Let’s keep Colorado colorful and proud.
Christopher A. Jones
Colorado Springs
Number of presidential blunders
Readers of a front-page Gazette article learned of two federal investigations in which Donald Trump moved the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala.
You don’t need no stinkin’ investigation. Everyone knows that Trump made that move because Alabama voted for him and Colorado didn’t. It’s that simple.
If the government wants to investigate something important and relevant, investigate Trump’s income taxes. Or Trump’s bankruptcies. Or Trump’s appointments. Or Trump’s draft dodging. Or Trump’s election interference.
Trump’s move of the Space Command was just one of his infinite number of presidential blunders.
I’ve no doubt that the Republicans will want him nominated for president again.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Legislators haven’t a clue
Obviously, the old and new fentanyl laws proposed has no effect on members of our Colorado legislators. In the name of social justice, legislators passed HB1263 making lethal doses of fentanyl a misdemeanor and Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law. A green light was given to cartels, drug dealers to come into our communities, attack our citizens and kill them.
Legislators that created the problem, won’t fix it. The new proposed law HB22-1326 does nothing to fix the fentanyl epidemic. Legislators have no idea how the drugs coming across our southern border and into Colorado are destroying our families and communities. This is apparent by the focus of the new proposed law. People dying from a drug overdose is only the tip of a huge drug epidemic attacking our families and communities. How many addicts are on our streets? How many children of addicts are on the street? How many children have lost their parents? How many children are born with drugs in their system? How many relatives are raising the children of drug addicts or addicts that died of an overdose? The legislators haven’t a clue.
Where are the programs for the families of the addicted? Where is the social justice for all of these people?
Our legislators have created a generation of drug addicts.
The new proposed legislation helps the drug dealer, makes society responsible to help the drug dealer in the name of social justice but not the true victims. No programs for the victims. Fentanyl and other drugs that Colorado legislators has made a misdemeanor in the name of social justice are tearing down our families, cities and our civilization.
Colorado legislators get to work and overturn your social justice reform for drug dealers and create social justice for all citizens.
You need to be voted out of office.
Colleen Stiles
Colorado Springs
Pollution hurts us all
Pollution is a big problem in our community that is hurting our environment and our health. Ecosystems around the world are being affected by this.
Some people might not even know they are polluting, that it has become such a habit for us to do so.
Just driving down the highway the roads are flooded with trash and scraps. People would rather have their cars clean, and throw out bags of trash, while ruining the earth we live on. People are becoming lazy and are throwing their trash wherever they see fit. This is hurting the world around us, while destroying our environment.
The pollution we are creating is hurting our health. We are creating dust, and toxic gas every time we pollute, but there are many ways to solve this rising issue in the environment. We can walk or ride bikes to local stores, and we can be vigilant and hold onto trash until you get to a trashcan or recycling bin. Lastly, you can join volunteer groups to go out and pick up trash on highways or around your town.
Millions of people damage ecosystems and harm animals as well as themselves. Taking the time to prevent pollution will be beneficial to everyone in the environment. Doing so will help the community look better, and decrease health issues caused from pollution. If we take better care of our environment and ecosystems, we can save the world.
Jared Williams
Colorado Springs