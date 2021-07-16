Important profile on historical fi
gure
Thanks to reporter Evan Ochsner whose profile of Fannie Mae Duncan went beyond the typical retelling of a story of a plucky business owner who welcomed all races to her club. Instead it delved into how Duncan faced racial discrimination for decades, and it literally wrecked her business and drove her from Colorado Springs.
The Springs has the unusual historical distinction of actually becoming more racist during its history, instead of less. Founded in the 1870s by a Quaker activist who defied his religious beliefs to fight for abolition, and who corresponded with the leading Black civil rights leaders of his day and gave money to start Black colleges, it had, by the 1950s, lapsed into the type of red lining, segregation and toxic backdoor discrimination that became so typical in the country.
If we are to tell the story of our community and important leaders like Duncan, it’s critical we tell it in it’s full scope, including the long legacy of racism. The Gazette’s profile on Duncan is a good start.
Dave Philipps
Colorado Springs
Fargo’s visit leaves a sad taste
I hate to have to say this, but after my recent and probably last visit to Fargo’s, I just had to express how bad its service and pizza has become. I was there on a Wednesday night, and had to be on a wait list for 45 to 60 minutes.
I can understand the need to wait as many restaurants have wait times. However, imagine my surprise when I finally was able to go inside and order a typical giant pepperoni pizza and two salads when the place seemed deserted.
This with 70 or so people waiting to get inside to order. There was plenty of room for them to be seated and maybe even served. None of the banquet rooms were full, the upstairs portion was over half empty, as well as the lower tables next to the salad bar.
Upon ordering, I went to the salad bar, which hadn’t changed much except for the fact that many items were empty. Apparently, the old salad lady no longer works there. My order placed at 6 p.m. was not ready until nearly 7 p.m. When my number came up I went for my pizza and was told it would be ready in another 6 minutes. I asked why my number was lit up and they didn’t know why. Finally, the pizza did arrive and my sons and I began to eat.
There was a noticeable difference in the taste. My sons didn’t mind the taste difference, (to me a stronger sauce as well as a stronger cheese taste) I don’t know how else to describe it. Other people in front of me demanded a refund and complained that they need to go back to the original formula. For me, I am in no hurry to go back until and if they resolve their service problems.
I know it’s new personnel but having customers wait when not necessary and then hitting the kitchen with many orders at once versus, a continuous stream as before, seemed to overwhelm them in my opinion. Unfortunately, if this keeps up Fargo’s will soon be no more. As someone who has gone there for over 50 years, it makes me sad.
Curtis Kosley
Colorado Springs
What psychological impact?
Re: Divisive, destructive demonstrations (Viewpoint, Letters July 13) The author of this letter believes that the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C., by a few hundred sadly misguided people resulted in worse damage to the country than those perpetrated all over this country, over a period of months, by thousands of antifa and BLM supporters. Her argument is that this is due to the psychological impact of a physical attack on the Congress of the U.S. and the Constitution. For the record, no one I know would participate in, or even tolerate, those actions.
But psychological impact? Keep in mind that several members of Congress embellished the degree of their involvement. (We heard from at least one member that this was “the worst thing to happen to the country since Pearl Harbor”).
I suggest that victims of last year’s riots suffered far greater psychological damage by the loss of their property, their livelihood, and — in several cases — their very lives, Why haven’t most of the known participants in those “mostly peaceful protests” faced the consequences of their activities? Isn’t the destruction/burning of federal buildings an attack on the United States? After all, a number of the DC rioters have been jailed, and in some cases even denied bail.
Finally, if the writer is really concerned about attacks on the Constitution, she might take a look at some of the executive orders issued by the current occupant of the White House. Or, better yet, look at some of his pronouncements concerning the Bill of Rights. Seems that he and his friends in the Congress have forgotten that they were elected to represent the people of this country, not to rule them.
Peter H. Rhoads
Colorado Springs
New term for space tourists
Kathy Carson (“Diminishing the term astronaut”) rightly calls for a new term, instead of “astronaut,” for those who go into space simply as tourists. How about “egonaut.” Or my personal favorite: “cashtronaut.”
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs