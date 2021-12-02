Importance of school gardens
Thanks to Teresa Farney, Nov. 30, for helping spread information about the importance and opportunities for school gardens. Research has shown that students with school gardens, especially in elementary schools, develop a taste for fresh vegetables and fruits, which sets them on a pathway to healthier lives.
A great opportunity for teachers and parents is coming on April 22-25 in Denver, the National School Garden Conference highlighting how school gardens grow healthy kids, engaged learners, environmental stewards, and resilient and health empowered youth.
Colorado Springs lags behind Denver and other Front Range cities, which have many more school and community gardens. Two outstanding examples locally are Foothills in District 20 and Mountain Song, a charter school on the west side. More information on the conference at schoolgardensumnmit.org
Another opportunity, the addition of a school or school/community garden at Panorama Park, an idea supported at almost all the public meetings but not included in final design.
Judith Rice-Jones
Colorado Springs
Santa’s skipping over Australia
Can someone please explain why the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to Australia?
I went to mail a small Christmas box to dear friends in Australia, as we have done for more than a decade.
Since the post office no longer ships to Australia, this relatively small Christmas box was going to cost $400 to send through Fed Ex or DHL.
“Santa” won’t be delivering to Perth until the Post Office reestablishes service to Australia.
Annie Valades
Cripple Creek
Two points were missed
Sunday’s Perspective was excellent. Its conclusion missed two points: COVID hospitalizations include vaxxed and unvaxxed, and an excellent way to reduce them is by using such effective treatments as monoclonal antibodies, which the governor has only recently allowed.
Cases are only of concern when patients are prohibited by politicians from doing what will cure them, especially without hospitalization.
Donna Brosemer
Westminister
Crying racism is no panacea
Michelle Malkin’s (who is Asian) commentary about Blacks’ assaulting Asians was spot-on. Her courage spotlighting the root causes of our violent criminal surge was painful to read, but true. Blacks are just 13% of the population, but according to the Bureau of Justice, contribute 52% of homicides. According to the FBI, 38.5% of violent crimes are committed by Blacks. The rate of Black unwed mothers is 72% versus 22% for whites.
Crying racism is no panacea; of course, there is some racism is America. All races are guilty of this shameful, repugnant stain upon our nation. However, to continually play the race card leads to racism losing its disgusting connotation.
Until Blacks begin assuming responsibility for their higher than average crime rates, encourage men to become working fathers rather than sperm donors, and focus on unity rather than diversity (which leads to division and tribalism), America will continue to polarize around race.
Men and women of all races, we can do better.
Finally, for open-minded readers, “We Will Not be Silenced” by Dr. Erwin Lutzer is highly recommended.
Bill Crow
Larkspur
Where’s the money coming from?
What am I missing here? Tax revenue for beer, wine and liquor are way up. Tax revenue for marijuana sales are way up. Just read an article that sports betting is way up. On the same note of things being up, staffing shortages for businesses are still up, requests for housing assistance is up. Requests for food banks and pantries are up, requests for Utilities assistance is way up, requests for school back packs are up.
On the other side, charitable contributions are down. Seems like the dollars are there for the booze, dope and betting, but the reality items in life are not. Guess I missed something.
Oh, by the way, where are the dollars for the booze, dope, betting coming from??
Paul Lachance
Colorado Springs