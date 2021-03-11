Importance of ‘personal responsibility’
I am an educator, never been in a union and would love to get back in the classroom, if only.
First, not one district complies with the CDC guidelines for a safe return. We do not and have not had the teachers or the staff comply with regulations. Classroom size has steadily gotten out of control for many years, 30, 35, 40 in a class is not manageable with so many students coming from “families” who are not knowledgeable about the importance of “personal responsibility.”
Second, behavior? I earned my bachelor’s degree at CU in Boulder many years ago. Not much has changed and to quote the article ‘party-turned-riot’ in The Gazette: “Anyone who has lived in Boulder or gone to Boulder knows this is what it is like, wealthy, self-entitled brats who only care about themselves and are willing to party for clout, even if it costs other people their lives.” I agree with Rob Tann and also with CU’s COO Patrick O’Rourke who stated “We have stated in very clear terms that students must comply with community safety standards . . . “ Well, they don’t comply and they and their families don’t care. How many have brothers and sisters in our schools? And to be clear they are a minority, on campus, in our schools and in our community but it is also clear that we in this country lead the world with COVID deaths.
I am also appalled by comments from what I call “covidiots” who think that this problem with personal freedumb can be taken care of without mandates. Try no mandates for speed limits, stop signs, or car insurance and see where “personal responsibility” gets our community, or any university for that matter. When people want my vote, or want me to get back into the classroom saying they are “Christian” and want the city out of the pandemic mode by ending all mandates. Well, Christianity has mandates, and you might learn a few, then get yourself a teaching license and park yourself in a classroom without behavior mandates, without PPEs, without CDC guidelines and enjoy.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
Remembering Colorado Springs’ history
I’ve always enjoyed the old “A Look Back” photos in the Gazette. It is nice seeing the Colorado Springs I remember. Pikes Peak as a beautiful, wide street bookmarked by the Antlers, its twin towers framing the peak. Today it is a narrow alley, flanked by rows of parking meters.
Sunday’s paper, showing the Chief theatre and the Indian Grill in one photo, must have really set off the bunch who are trying to do away with the Cheyenne Mountain school mascot. So much to do, there is Kiowa Street and Ute Pass to deal with. And what about Cache La Poudre? Obviously, a secret instruction to white supremacists on where to hide their gunpowder.
Robert Bee
Colorado Springs
Important series for the community
On behalf of the League of Women Voters, we would like to thank The Gazette and its staff for the recent excellent series, “High and Dry, Colorado in Drought.” In addition to the excellent reporting and photography, reminding our community of this recurring issue in our high altitude, semiarid environment is important in helping citizens understand the importance of water and how we use it.
Given that our community is more transient than most due to the substantial presence of military members and their families, your series provides an important window into our long history of water shortages and repeated droughts.
Those of us who have been here for some time will remember the drought of 2002, ‘the worst in 100 years’ and the many tree losses that followed as a result in subsequent years. The League is proud to have sponsored a number of symposia on our rapid growth in 1985 and 1987, which led to discussions resulting in the county’s 300-year groundwater requirement.
As part of the statewide LWV, we have had a strong position of study and action on water issues since 1957. Again, many thanks for publishing this series so important for our community.
Judith Rice-Jones, chair, LWVPPR Advocacy Committee
Colorado Springs
Bureaucratic decision making
.000046% .06% 8225. These are significant numbers to anyone who has a high school student athlete. “Incidence levels on the rise!” This is sure to be a headline or reality based on the CHSAA requiring testing of wrestlers before state championship. This is fine, I get it.
Let’s test at this point to ensure safety. But safety of what and for whom? COVID positivity rate has decreased below 5%, and daily hospital admission levels are about three people a day as of today. Thirty-three positive tests today of 720,000 people is .000046%. It is time to stop acting as though math is meaningless, statistics don’t matter, and COVID-19 is a terribly widespread and deadly disease.
Yes, transmission occurs prevalent in our population among teens and 20s where it is significantly more asymptomatic. Is it likely to spread among fans watching a wrestling tournament. Southwest Motors Event Center capacity in Pueblo is 8,225. Under CHSAA and CDPHE, officials like Adam Bright have determined to allow 224 spectators. Add wrestlers, coaches we might be around 500 people or 6% of capacity! Doesn’t seem realistic. My wife, on the other hand, teaches in a small classroom where she will have approximately 25 kids starting Wednesday, that is close to 100% capacity. Hmmm.
Rise up high school sports fans, at least encourage sound statistics and science to influence bureaucratic decision making. Contact CHSAA and CDPHE and the governor to allow fans and full participation.
Todd Nagel
Manitou Springs