Importance of mitigation
Thank you for the front page article (Residents: Speedy first response, fire mitigation work saved lives and homes, Nov. 25) explaining the critical importance of mitigation. Only a few years after my husband and I retired to Woodland Park we were pre-evacuated for the Waldo Canyon fire. Until then I knew nothing about the dangers of wildfires and treated every tree around my house as a precious part of nature. Ironically, just the week before I had attended a local commemoration of the Hayman Fire and picked up information about Firewise USA. After experiencing the trauma of Waldo Canyon, I revisited this valuable resource and decided to be more proactive. With help from many different people and organizations I learned enough to, not only make my subdivision a Firewise Community, but also spread the word through public events.
There are so many excellent resources out there to help both individuals and communities become more knowledgeable about smart choices.
Bonnie Sumner
Where is the evidence?
The article “Request to allow guests to dine-in denied by state” reported the governor’s office used “evidence-based strategies to reduce transmission.” Presumably that evidence was used to deny the request. I would like to see some of that “evidence.” The main statistics I see reported are broad statistics on the number of COVID cases, hospitalized, deaths and the percentage of tests that are positive, all of which is more or less useless without context.
The restaurants where I have dined are bending over backward to adhere to the rules and keep their customers and staff safe ... certainly it’s in their best interest! Where is the evidence that their efforts are not working and therefore the need to be shut down (severely limited) again?
Henry Vanston
This is very unfair
This relates to the removing of residential carports in Colorado Springs which can cost car insurance companies millions more each year.
By having these carports in place saves the insurance companies money each year and owners by protecting our vehicles. Rates will go up because of more claims, which could very well put the insured in a financial bind. This is very unfair.
There’s litter around and inoperable cars in yards, but the city is concerned about our carports?
Dale Hawkins
Biden must govern from the center
Many of my lifelong Republican friends voted for Joe Biden in the Nov 3 election because they couldn’t stand Donald Trump. With Biden winning in swing states by razor thin margins, I say he won thanks to Republicans. Polls predicted Biden would win by a large margin along with Democrats taking the Senate and increasing their majority in the House. In fact, Republicans added around a dozen seats in the House and look like they’ll retain control of the Senate.
If Biden governs from too far left, the Democrats will lose the House and Republicans will increase their majority in our Senate in two years. They’ll also lose the White House in 2024. Congratulations to Biden and team, but I recommend you govern from the center or it all goes to the Republicans over the next four years.
Mark Hyatt
Values completely upside down
Nearly one month has passed with little mention in the news of Proposition 115, the protection of the unborn after 22 weeks. In Colorado, it went down in flames by 500,000 votes, and according to 2019 statistics by the Colo Dept of Public Health, twenty – five more lives are estimated to be lost every single day. That’s 9,000 a year. Estimates are that 60 million unborn have been aborted since Roe vs Wade in 1973: a staggering number.
Proposition 114 to reintroduce wolves and grow their population in our state passed; yet, Prop 115 did not. I must believe our values have turned completely upside down in Colorado. Presently abortions can legally be performed up until a woman’s full – term. In most other states, the unborn have at least some protections, but not in Colorado. I am not real knowledgeable of Planned Parenthood, but it is funded in part with taxpayer money. Pro Choice ads flooded TV those weeks prior to the election. How were these TV ads funded?
If we adore these little ones just born, their expressions, smiles, tiny fingers and toes, we must continue to fight for those who’ve been developing month after month in the mother’s womb. Their protection is paramount to the sacredness of life. Even though the election is over, this fight must continue.
I believe God, our Heavenly Father, is watching with the compassion for those whom he “knit together in the mother’s womb.” (Psalms 139:13)
Douglas Petersen
Outrage would be unending
Re: “Who really ‘craves attention’? “ Letters, The Gazette, November 27.
This letter is an example of the many Hate Trump Syndrome letters published in The Gazette over the last four years. To deny that the Trump administration had nothing to do with the speed of getting a COVID-19 vaccine is simply not true! They provided funding and laid the ground work for the drug companies to accomplish this. And that’s one of the reasons that the DJIA closed over 30.000 for the first time.
We waited almost 40 days for Al Gore’s “hanging chad” issue to be settled. Why is Donald Trump not entitled to this same courtesy? There is nothing immoral about it. Fraud has already been proven in other states.
If the same things had happened in El Paso County, the outrage would be unending. And millions of voters will never believe that Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election.
The real oxymoron here is the denial of facts to advance one’s political agenda and disdain for another candidate.
Wayne Gray
