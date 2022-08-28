Importance of hometown newspapers
I really appreciated the piece from the boss man, Christopher P. Reen, on hometown newspapers.
I’m old-fashioned enough that I still get my news information and opinions from the newspaper (obviously The Gazette). Jealousy of my individual privacy prevents me from loading media and exposing questions and purchasing patterns from the media giants. Too much information to those companies together with the restrictive laws publications have to operate under seem to erode the freedoms we began this great experiment under.
I’m glad Mr. Reen brought forward the information on JCPA. I will endeavor to make known and campaign for passage with our representatives in Washington.
I have noticed that in lieu of your advertising revenue decline that the next subscription notice has been and increased to my personal subscription. As a senior with old-fashioned ideas for information/opinion sources, it is getting prohibitive to keep up my subscription to The Gazette. Maybe as a concession, The Gazette might offer a reduction in its rates.
Jim Brown
Colorado Springs
Fire station groundskeeping
We were very happy when the Fire Station No. 8 was built and the grounds were landscaped beautifully. But who did they think was going to take care of the plants? It seems as though the city made no provision for the upkeep of the grounds.
Station No. 8 is the busiest fire station in our city. They are able to keep the grass cut, but they sure could use some help with the maintenance of the shrubbery and grounds. It would be terrific if one or all of the garden clubs would assist them, or perhaps a landscaping company could donate time to help. I pick up trash around the station almost daily, but I do not have the expertise to maintain the plants.
Barbara Turley
Colorado Springs
The water will run out
Bravo to Jim White and Donald Worley regarding their letters to the editor on Monday in The Gazette. Both of them discussed the massive growth in Colorado Springs, the excellent articles in The Gazette on the water shortage and our City Council and county commissioners continued approval of the uncontrolled growth in our city.
It is undeniable that we have an extended severe drought that is depleting the Colorado River. Do the government leaders in our city not realize we cannot sustain this excessive growth? The water will run out. Our quality of life continues to decline while developers continue the make money
We are long past the time to stop this madness. There are things we can do to help preserve our watershed now. We need to rethink how we use water. We live in an arid climate with and extended drought. It is time to get rid of the bluegrass and use drought-resistant landscaping.
Replace all the members of the city government who continue to push this uncontrolled development. We are in a water crisis now, and we need to take action now.
Patricia Leveille
Colorado Springs
Root cause of student debt
Joe Biden is nullifying 10k in student loan debt, which ... Hey, that’s good for me, who comes from a lower-upper-middle-class family and is about to finish a four-year degree at a private university.
But this is also economically regressive, meaning that the less income you make, the larger the proportion of your income which you pay to support this.
I don’t need 10k, and I’ll wager that the people who opted for jobs right out of high school instead of dumping money into a hole until they got a social science degree like I’m doing will not benefit from this ... Or appreciate paying for it. This also does not address the rising cost of college tuition — the root cause of the student debt problem — and maybe even enables it to rise further. Man, why are progressives supporting this, or claiming that it’s “not enough?” It’s a transfer of wealth in the direction that they are not supposed to like!
Dominic Cingoranelli
Black Forest
Letters in The Gazette
Had a hearty laugh from Doug Landolfi’s letter (Gazette Letters Refreshing, Aug. 25), in which he praises Craig Dean’s letter (Liz won’t lick boots, Aug. 24), in which Dean writes a venomous diatribe about Donald Trump, asserting that this “psychopathic champion” is a fraud and a criminal who gained office by collaborating with Vladimir Putin (!)
Also Landolfi cites David J. Baker’s letter in which he calls Republicans greedy, tyrannical elitists who only care about rich white men. What is humorous is that Landolfi praises these writers as “intelligent and accurate and fact-based” I reread the letters and I sure can’t find anything resembling accurate/fact-based — more like severe TDS [Trump Dysfunction Syndrome] opinions, and certainly no awareness from Dean’s letter that after being attacked during his entire first presidency by vicious Democrats who detest him, Trump was vindicated.
P.S. I do agree, though, that I find many letters published by The Gazette refreshing, a prime example being Tom Keilers’ letter on 8-19-22 (From a Different Planet) — even clipped that one, I enjoyed it so much.
Jeri McGinnis
Colorado Springs
Class-action suit
I’m looking to join a class-action suit against President Joe Biden. I want a $20,000 rebate on the student loans I already paid off all by myself.
And another thought, will the recipients of this loan forgiveness have to declare it on their taxes?
Michael Watson
Colorado Springs