Importance of funding public safety
While many cities struggle with issues of should police budgets be reduced or restructured, I keep hoping these topics will not overshadow Colorado Springs’ efforts to provide excellent police services at an affordable cost.
It is impossible to imagine what it would be like living in a community with no police department or a department that was significantly reduced in budget and size. It is equally difficult imagining what it would be like serving as a member of a police department that was operating with a dramatically reduced budget.
In 2016, my wife and I relocated to Colorado Springs. Our reasons included living closer to a daughter and her family and our desire to live where community health and public safety were among community leaders’ important priorities.
We visited here often enough to appreciate what we saw. We sought a community where excellence, respect and trust appeared to be valued community components.
I served in municipal fire protection for 41 years. I had countless interactions with police departments, their officers, and their leaders. I came to believe police officers are essential and indispensable. I learned that police, fire, EMS and 911 personnel strive to earn and sustain community respect as they deliver services that citizens need, expect and deserve.
I earnestly hope the important steps now being considered by the mayor, City Council, city staff and community leaders will collaboratively result in identifying, selecting and funding the administrative, emergency, enforcement, fiscal, public service and safety needs of our excellent community.
Phil Johnston
Colorado Springs
Colorado is the exception
I just read the headlines in The Gazette, and Colorado can boast it has one of the most convenient and secure voting systems in the country. In fact, it has the gold standard. Just read The Gazette. We can agree on this. Unfortunately, this isn’t true for many states. Just ask the president.
So many Donald Trump devotees must have to disagree with his assumption when it comes to Colorado. But just because they disagree in this one extraordinary way doesn’t mean he’s lost their vote and support.
I, for one, do wear a mask.
I, for one, have no worries about voter fraud.
I, for one, have always admired and respected the postal system.
Optimism must be my unofficial middle name.
David Gaggi
Colorado Springs
The right to use that fishing pole
This is in reference to Wayne Florek’s letter where he referenced the adage: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” I’d like to add to that a bit of wisdom from Trevor Noah’s book “Born a Crime.” For this to work, you also have to give a man a fishing pole!
For years people of this country have legally and consistently deprived minorities of their rights as citizens to opportunities to acquire and use that fishing pole. Julie Haverluk spoke well of this in her letter on the same page. A study of history as well as the book and documentary she suggested would be a good start.
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs
National Popular Vote disenfranchises
In their letter expressing their negative and incorrect opinion of the Electoral College, Shelly Roehrs and the League of Women Voters displayed either an ignorance of our constitutional republic or dishonesty in an attempt to sway that portion of our citizenry that is poorly educated about our government’s infrastructure.
Our system of government is not a democracy. It is a constitutional republic, with each state having a say in the election of our presidents and vice presidents. The truth is that the National Popular Vote disenfranchises voters by forcing electors to vote against their respective state’s vote. This is antithetical to one person, one vote. The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that electors are bound by the vote of their state. So, by forcing electors to vote contrary to their state’s choice, the NPV is unconstitutional. It is an attempt to have states such as California and New York decide our national elections. This is exactly what the Constitution protects us from.
Gordon J. Williams
Colorado Springs
Sounds like a distant memory
It wasn’t that long ago that words mattered greatly as did personal integrity and character. What a person was committed to and believed in mattered more than their delivery style. We were a people willing to extend grace to a flawed delivery as long as the moral fiber was strong and the message was true — because we trusted them to do what they promised they would do, or at least try. And we counted on them to have such moral conviction that they wouldn’t flip-flop based on the ever-changing whims of a fickle society.
Those in political leadership were known as statesmen, people who had an uncompromised moral compass and stood on an unchanging bedrock of principles, who had a vision they deeply believed in and the ability to persuade others winsomely to achieve that vision. Sounds like a distant memory, doesn’t it? Instead we now have politicians who put their interests above those who they serve, and whose primary pursuits at its core are power-gathering, wealth accumulation, and a single-minded focus in keeping things that way. Such people have perfected the art of looking good and speaking authoritatively, regardless of substance or true motivation.
Matthew 25 speaks of these people as cups with a clean exterior but with dirty and soiled interiors. We shouldn’t be so easily fooled. We should with much discernment and resolve elect more statesmen and less politicians.
Curt Sawyer
Colorado Springs