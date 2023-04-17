Imagine a healthy city for all

Imagine a city where even those who serve your daily specialty coffees or clean your hospital room could afford to live in decent accommodation, with a key and a mailbox, and money left over to fill the fridge.

As a Lutheran pastor, I am called to “speak publicly to the world in solidarity with the poor and oppressed, calling for justice and proclaiming God’s love for the world.“ I see folks living on couches between shifts and missing the normal window of setting up a family, and at the other end of life, missing the gradual retreat from working, due to the unaffordable housing situation in our city.

This is a many factored problem. Let’s look at one: Lack of imagination of a better city. Playing this as a zero-sum game means everybody loses. If because you got here first and can claim your single-resident neighborhood, you have the right to shuttle everybody else to the margins, East and South and far North, then we all lose.

In terms of resources, mass transportation needs, pollution, labor force, peace of mind, we all lose. Before you condemn the More Housing Now bill, look at the options it opens. Imagine coming together around the better functioning and health of all in the city, not just the privileged. Wouldn’t that be lovely?

Rev. Paula Stecker

Colorado Springs

The home of the timid

America has morphed from “the land of the free and the home of the brave” to the land of the subservient and the home of the timid. We fear criminals but are too lazy to address the fundamental causes of crime or to vigorously punish criminals.

We fear mass shootings, so our Colorado legislature is working to pass laws to make it more difficult for law abiding members of society to buy or responsibly use firearms. Never mind that criminals, by definition, don’t abide by such restrictions. We are afraid we don’t have enough water to support the existing population, but our legislature wants to mandate denser housing to drive down costs and induce more people to come to the state. We fear those with mental illness but don’t want to invest the money to adequately identify and treat them.

We fear that children raised in single parent homes, particularly those without fathers, are more likely to wind up impoverished or in trouble with the law but we do little to encourage traditional marriage and family structures.

If our state legislature is looking for suggestions on laws they could pass that might have a real impact on the risks we face in daily life may I suggest that we ban liquor in all its forms because it can be misused and lead to drunk driving, marijuana because it can be misused and lead to driving while high, prescription opioids because they can be misused and cause addiction, social network platforms in all their forms because they can be misused to spread lies and promote the breakdown of civil society and finally, cell phones because they can be misused while driving. Never mind the lawful or responsible uses of these products, they all should be outlawed because they can be misused.

Bill Healy Jr.

Monument

Keeping schools safe

We have thousands of war vets who need jobs. These people have been in battle and have been trained and been under fire. I suggest that they screen individuals and if they have no mental issues hire them to be security guards at the schools, and yes arm them with AR-15 rifles which they are very familiar with and would counter the bad shooters’ weapons.

If a school has one entry post one there, or one at every entry to the school buildings. They would not run from danger like the security guard did at the Florida school shooting. Also the shooters may think twice about trying to enter a school to shoot innocent people with an armed veteran guarding the door. The VA and federal government could help with funding the salaries and it would employ our American vets and keep our children and grandchildren safer.

David Chidester

Colorado Springs

If America falls

Why does the George Soros machine hate America? How does it benefit Soros if America falls?

The same legal system that allowed Donald Trump to be indicted apparently allows George Soros to buy judges, district attorneys and attorneys general.

How does that work? Think about that.

Ed Webb

Colorado Springs