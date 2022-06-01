I'm coming to the party
Regarding how to win over unaffiliated voters in the recent GOP Senate debate, candidate Ron Hanks stated, “I firmly believe, if we have convictions and we tell people our beliefs and convince them that we are going to stand by them, they are going to come back to the party.”
As an unaffiliated voter, I already know Mr. Hanks’ convictions from his failed lawsuit to keep me from voting in this primary, and I will be coming to the party.
Joe Loyall
Colorado Springs
Imagine their cries
In response to the May 29 letter by Janet Regenold entitled “Lost our Humanity.”
Regenold writes that at the end of WWII General Dwight Eisenhower made the German people go to concentration camps to see the horror inflicted on humans. Eisenhower was right for doing that, but Regenold is another misguided progressive comparing what she calls “those who believe we must have deadly assault weapons” and people supporting Nazis committing genocide.
I don’t have the time in one article to explain “assault” weapons, the Second Amendment, genocide or how politically toxic and vindictive she sounds. Let me just say as a Second Amendment proponent myself, one of the millions who own firearms, uses them responsibly and teaches the same, we don’t support this heinous act. That is insane and evil.
You say we “should be forced to go and see the shattered children’s bodies…” Well, progressives are good at forcing people. Since I assume you are also pro-abortion (it’s not “Choice,” the baby has none), maybe you should be forced to go watch an innocent being slaughtered at Planned Parenthood and imagine their cries. There are only about 1.5 million opportunities a year. It doesn’t feel good does it, Janet? A famous gossip once said, “If you don’t have anything good to say, come sit by me.”
Steve Bosseler
Colorado Springs
The right to bear arms
After a 3-day weekend of paying tribute to all of our lost American Soldiers who paid the ultimate price for protecting the homeland, life, liberty, freedom and our constitutional rights. I am reminded of my constitutional right to bear arms.
As always the progressives use this terrible tragedy in Texas to get us take to our eyes off the ball. The ball means the total failure of the Biden administration's policies that strangle the American people and kill our country. As we all know the progressive can't let a tragedy go to waste. After the shooting in Texas here they come again as expected, screaming and Yelling gun control and more rules and regulations.
Their behavior is totally predictable, as seen time and time again. Reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times this Memorial Day weekend there were 51 people shot in Chicago alone. Out of the 51 people shot 9 people died. As we all know, Chicago has the strictest gun laws in the Country. These shootings happen every weekend. The shootings are not committed by NRA members or Law-abiding Citizens who own guns. The people that commit these horrible acts are murderers. Let's call it what it is. Chicago has been run by Democrats for almost 100 years. Under the leadership of Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city has gotten progressively worse. She takes no responsibility for any of it.
Written in the Gazette today the liberal elected officials led by Governor Polis and Company have done nothing to protect the citizens of Colorado from the growing crime in our State. After the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the Democrats want to take our guns. This horrible act was committed by one very sick individual not a whole Country of law-abiding citizens who have the right to bear arms. Let's not take our eyes off the ball.
Trig Travis
Aurora
Fathers, schools and Jesus
I am not a gun person and have never touched a gun. I cannot find a definition for "assault weapon" (aren't all guns assault weapons?). We have had guns since the beginning of the United States and earlier. Forefathers saw guns as important enough to protect them in the Constitution. Routine mass shootings have been around only 20 years. Maybe the problem is not guns. Oklahoma City and Boston were not gun issues. Could it be time to put fathers back in the homes and Jesus back in the schools?
Joy Brown
Colorado Springs
Use more tear gas
Once the alarm goes off, police arrive, location(s) of shooter(s) is/are generated. Fire tear gas through windows. The negative effects of tear gas are a lot easier to deal with than death, and may end or reduce casualties in most of these invasions!
William Emmanuel Pelz
Colorado Springs
The mental health factor
Gun control, ass shootings, and an elephant in the room no one will talk about is driving mass shootings. We're taking mentally unbalanced unknowns and making them national names. The News Media is a large force in mass shootings increases, giving attention to nobodies and making them famous. Guns been here for hundreds of years without this mass shooting plague, until the media started giving national attention, fame and rise to more shootings. It gives national recognition to shooters, while also repeatedly planting mass shooting ideas into mentally disturbed minds. News media need more socially responsible manners.
Gun control laws, background checks, red tag laws... Do you think someone planning on shooting people cares? Buy one illegally, steal one, borrow one, or find ways around laws to get the national fame and attention so craved.
We should pass laws forbidding news media from giving out a shooter’s name, picture or likeness. Give age, gender, behavior, writings, etc., but nothing identifying the shooter by name. Do not give shooters motivation of the national recognition they desire. Make them nonpersons, no fame or notoriety. Suck purpose out of their goals and desires. This is a mental health issue gun control laws will not, cannot, nor ever will solve.
Allen Moore
Joplin, Missouri