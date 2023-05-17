Influx of illegal immigrants

Last week, 87,000 illegal immigrants were allowed into the United States unvetted. They are provided transportation, lodging, free medical care (including dental) and food.

Aside from my concern about the expected increase in crime and the transmission of diseases that up until now have been eradicated in the United States, I worry about the monetary expense to us taxpayers. I researched the cost by logging onto the Federation for American Immigration Reform website. Turns out the burden of illegal immigration on U.S. taxpayers is staggering and crippling, with the gross cost per taxpayer at $1,156 every year. This burden is in addition to the skyrocketing cost of utilities, food, gasoline and interest rates since Joe Biden took office.

The influx of each illegal immigrant into our country is supposed to be another Democratic vote. That is the purpose of opening the border.

While the border guards were overwhelmed with the result of the lifting of Title 42, our president and vice president were nowhere onsite. Instead, President Biden was pandering to the Blacks for their vote as he gave the commencement address at Howard University by saying ‘White supremacy’ is the ‘most dangerous terrorist threat’ to the United States.” Really? Another of his divisive remarks: “I might be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.”

Lack of insight tends to get worse as dementia progresses.

Geraldine Treacy

Colorado Springs

Victims should be remembered

Once again, I had to open my copy of The Gazette and see my son’s alleged killer and his mother smiling back at me. This is painful for me to look at, and I am sure it is hurtful for the victims and families of the Club Q shooting.

Surely, there are others photos that could be shown. The faces of the victims are the ones we should remember. But anyway, thanks for continuing to cover this story and keep it in the public’s mind.

Jeff Aston

Colorado Springs

Painting the good guys as bad

The Tribune News Service article in Saturday’s Gazette was a typical hit piece on heroism. Headline: “Chokehold suspect freed on bond.”

The story painted Daniel Penny the ex-Marine as a racist vigilante, when in fact he was a brave rescuer of the subway passengers who were being threatened by the “victim” who was previously arrested 42 times including three violent assault convictions. The “victim’s” criminal history was revealed in the opinion page by Victor Hansen (thank you, Gazette, for printing the truth to counter the narrative presented by the Tribune article).

Major news services such as The Associated Press, Tribune, et al can no longer be trusted to tell the whole truth. Those who swallow those national news stories hook, line and sinker, are going to be uninformed as these news services routinely paint the good guys as bad and the bad guys as victims.

June Heimsoth

Colorado Springs

Teachers did their best

I’m disappointed in The Washington Examiner’s recent editorial in the paper blaming teachers unions for schools closing during COVID. Sometimes, I think we didn’t all experience the same pandemic. Remember when no one was certain what the virus really was or how deadly it could be and for whom and there was no treatment?

I was an elementary school volunteer in those early days. Many of the teachers I worked with had preexisting medical conditions and were losing their child care arrangements. Some were single parents wondering what their own children would do if something happened to them. The health care provided by school districts is very expensive for teachers to use. No one knew how serious the situation was going to get.

I wasn’t able to get my first vaccine until the end of January 2021. The decision to pivot to remote learning was not what most teachers were excited about doing. Think about how hard it is to keep the attention of 25 first graders in a classroom. Then think about how that works with 25 students in different locations with various background noise and distractions occurring.

This was nothing students and teachers were prepared or trained for. The teachers I know love their students and take their jobs seriously.

They stepped up and did their best under very trying circumstances. So now you can blame the teachers unions or the companies and retail businesses who sent their workers home, or you can ask what we have all learned from the experience? What preparations have we made for when it happens again? How can we help those students catch up to where they should be.

Maybe we could start by using those increasing property taxes to pay for more help for those teachers who are still teaching.

Jane Broeckelman

Colorado Springs

Bogus comment on climate change

Reference to Monday’s article “How switching to an EV impacts your carbon footprint” by Rebecca Betterton Banknote.com

The lead sentence made the comment that 97% of scientists agree that humans cause climate change.

This statement has long been recognized as bogus. Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is human impact on climate change is in the noise. Natural causes dominate climate change.

Suggest Rebecca Betterton read “Unsettled” by Steven Koonin for an unbiased review of published, peer reviewed, studies, reports and data that repudiates such outlandish sensationalized statements.

Russ Robinson

Colorado Springs