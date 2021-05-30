Ignoring the will of the people
The phrase “will of the people” basically means a majority of people have come to an agreement to oppose or support something, In politics, we occasionally witness our elected officials ignoring the “will” or desire of citizens. This is especially true within our state and city governments.
In 2018, the voters of Colorado voted “No” on Proposition 112, Minimum Distance Requirements for New Oil, Gas & Fracking. It passed by about 55% of the vote. This meant that voters did not want restrictive requirements on the industry. But the democratically controlled State House and Senate in 2019 decided that there still needed to be strict requirements on this important industry. So, they introduced and passed SB19-181, which was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis.
Today our Democrat majority in the House & Senate are trying to introduce a tax on our gasoline, which sidesteps TABOR by introducing a few exceptions and use of the word “fee.”
Let’s look at our City Council and their recent “Yes” vote (5-4) regarding the apartment complex by Garden of the Gods. I am not sure if a majority of the residents are opposed to this project, but it appears this might be the case. They cannot vote for or against the complex. The council members who voted for the project obviously do not serve the constituents in this neighborhood. They have ignored the voices or the “will of the people” like most politicians.
Mike Garner
Colorado Springs
A very sad truth
To state that City Council’s vote to approve a new apartment building complex on the northwest/Garden of the Gods side of town came “... after hearing hours of passionate opposition from residents ...” as The Gazette did is an understatement of truly epic proportions. The “passionate opposition” was far more than hours old. Residents of the to-be-affected areas have been calling, voice mailing, attending meetings (live and virtual) and filling council email inboxes for months and months and months. So many of us showed up for one City Council virtual event that we broke the internet, and the e-meeting was forced to be shut down.
What this vote has done is again demonstrate a very sad truth about the faltering direction of our system of self-goverance, that truth being that at all levels — local, state and federal — our elected representatives care less and less about the will of the governed (aka: the people, aka: their constituents.)
Derrick Wilburn
Colorado Springs
Silencing dissenting views
I was very pleased to see the Gazette quote English poet, William Congreve, “He who closes his ears to the views of others shows little confidence in the integrity of his own views.” Ironically, the quote appeared on the same day as the Gazette article on Doug Lamborn’s sponsorship of a House Bill seeking to defund public TV and radio.
The proposed bill is a thinly veiled effort to silence dissenting views by removing funding. I hope that Lamborn’s constituents will speak up to voice their disagreement with his actions. An informed public can make their own decisions on issues, which is an essential feature of a functional democracy.
Julie Haverluk
Colorado Springs
Gambling this money away
Now we’re using the federal stimulus funds to fund a Colorado lottery? Is using federal funds to gamble legal? And, Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging winners to “take six months off” during a time when businesses are cutting hours and timely service is lacking. The workforce doesn’t want to return to work because they are making more money from unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and now the possibility of becoming millionaires from state stimulus funds.
The “extra” state stimulus funds should be going to the mental health crisis confronting our youths. What a sad decision by our governor to gamble this money away.
Julie Troudt
Monument
Inundated with gloom and doom
I was saddened but unfortunately not surprised to read about the growing mental health crisis faced by our youths, as described in The Gazette’s recent front-page article.
While some of our kids’ despair can almost certainly be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s also not forget what kinds of messages today’s youths are bombarded with in school, on social networks, and by the media: they live in an evil, racist country (they don’t); based on the color of their skin, they’re either racist oppressors or helpless victims (they’re not); and the Earth is facing an imminent, human-caused climate catastrophe (it’s not).
If we want to keep our precious kids out of hospital beds and mental health clinics, let’s strive to uplift and inspire them — not inundate them with gloom and doom.
J.W. Campbell
Colorado Springs
Such a state of disrepair
North Tejon Street looks like a war zone. The section from Uintah north to Del Norte resembles Normandy Beaches on D-Day.
Driving this five-block section is on par with skiing a slalom course in the Olympics. For decades, the city has ignored and failed to resurface this street. A couple of years ago, I walked this section and counted exactly 100 potholes. Potholes emerge like clockwork every few weeks until the city sends a truck by to fill them only to see new ones appear days later. This section of North Tejon needs to be chipped and completely resurfaced.
It is ridiculous to see seldom-used side streets resurfaced, regardless of their condition because they are scheduled for resurfacing, when such a state of disrepair exists. There is absolutely no excuse for the city to ignore this travesty any longer. No wonder Colorado is ranked 47th in road conditions. The residents of this half-mile of streets pay substantial property taxes and deserve better.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs