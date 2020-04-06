Ignoring social distancing rules
My husband and I had a lovely walk along Monument Creek on March 31. There were quite a few joggers, bikers and moms with children enjoying the weather. No one came close to one another, but all were friendly.
We were, however, shocked to see the Pickleball courts flush with players. They were playing doubles, so did not have the recommended distances between them. I doubt they were all from one family and could ignore distancing. Also, everyone has to touch the ball, thus spreading whatever is out there.
I used to blame the millennials for ignoring these safety rules, but as we all know, Pickleball is enjoyed by people of all ages — especially those of us in the “at risk” age group. The playgrounds are all taped off — why not these courts?
The longer people ignore social distancing, the longer the danger of the coronavirus stays with us.
Diane Savage
Colorado Springs
Don’t expect government to solve it
If Jacquie Ostrom is really concerned about avoiding exposure to COVID-19 don’t expect government (parks department) to solve the problem. Either stay home or take personal responsibly to protect yourself by getting a safe distance away from others.
Bob Shafer
Colorado Springs
Reaching out to others
As a member of the elderly segment of this community, my prayers go for the ones suffering the consequences of the coronavirus. However, for some of us, this may be our golden opportunity to be proactive by finding ways to alleviate ours, and the situation of others.
Among the few groups I belong to, some members are in favor of showing appreciation to our care providers, those in the medical profession, in particular, since they are the ones risking their own lives, working under the stress and fear of bringing the virus to their families. Others like the idea of assisting the Meals on Wheels program.
If each one of us were to put a few dollars toward pizza delivery, donuts, or other type of takeout food, for example, this proactive approach would have a dual positive effect by benefiting, not only the recipients of the donated food, but the restaurants as well.
While we have to adhere to the concept of Sheltering In Place, not only for our own good, but the good of others, we can certainly get creative and replace fear, anxiety, sense of helplessness, boredom and other negative emotions, by reaching out to others, who might very well be under worse circumstances than ours.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
The church is not the building
In regard to the minister who blatantly and arrogantly kept his church open in spite of the stay-at-home order, he made a very bad decision. But, the blame should not be placed entirely on him. According to the Bible (Titus 3:1 and 1 Peter 2:13-14), Christians are supposed to obey the laws of the land. So what was up with that congregation? Why did they not obey the order and stay at home anyway? Were they more enthralled with their minister than the Word of God? That man could have done what our wonderful minister did — do the church service with an online video. We all had our own communion supplies and partook at the same time. We weren’t together physically, but we were together spiritually. The church is not the building, the people are.
Sally Pearce
Colorado Springs
Need testing, more information
It’s shameful that our country doesn’t have enough test kits for COVID-19 as other countries seem to have them.
Apparently our federal government in it’s great wisdom decided that we needed to make our own. The first ones didn’t work and I wonder if the current ones are any better. So many of the symptomatic people being tested seem to have negative results, which is why I question this.
I am in my 70s and have been ill for days. I really feel anxious about possibly having the virus but I am not sick enough to be tested. It would also be nice to know that you had the virus and recovered since you would them be immune.
I also wish we were given more information about possible symptoms. In addition to fever, cough, and possible breathing problems, I have heard people mention having chills, body aches, headaches, and chest pain. Also, let’s please give Gov. Jared Polis a break. No matter what he does, he will be criticized by many. What a difficult position to be in.
Judith Rhoads
Colorado Springs
Deadline for senior tax deferral
The income tax date was moved but not the date of April 1 for senior tax deferral. Yet seniors have no printer access at libraries to print applications and neighbors don’t want us using equipment.
Going to the treasurer’s office violates stay at home order. The Legislature needs to act.
Nick Werle
Colorado Springs
Leave the Electoral College alone
I am sorry but it simply is not true as Michael Karlik stated in his April 2 article that : “The public ‘ has a long held ‘ understanding according to Colorado, that the winner of the statewide vote should receive that state’s electoral votes”.
That is merely the argument that has bee fomented for years for binding the electors to the popular vote. Colorado electors have always had to run on the candidate that they supported in the caucus and are sent on to national with the pledge to have X number of electors vote for the minority candidate, proportionally, as the general public saw fit to vote.
Don’t tell me differently. I have been there and done that too many times, since 1964 in the state of Colorado. There is always that argument in the background and pressure to have the electors go “united” from Colorado to the national convention, but there are always those of us that insisted on representing the minority vote in Colorado as the U.S. Constitution provides, and having the electors divided proportionately, so the minority still has a voice.
I don’t want the East and West coast electing the president for me. And my message to the governing body that is in place in Colorado at the moment: Leave the Electoral College alone, so the minority still has a voice in Colorado.
Marcena Springer
Colorado Springs