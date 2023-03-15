If education was about education

I am never surprised by the Gazette Editorial Board opinions on separation of church and state on Monday. I would like to offer this opinion from Matthew 6:

5 “And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. 6 But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.

7 “And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words. 8 Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him. 9 Pray then like this: … right?

When I went to CU we survived Coach Eddie Crowder, then who can forget the Rev. Bill McCartney and his Promise Keepers. Seems that many coaches, like politicians, pray “that they may be seen by men” and I am of the opinion “Be not ye therefore like unto them:” $29.5 million (for a coach) would pay for a lot of student education, if education was about education.

Gary King

Colorado Springs

Freedom of — or from — religion

According to Monday’s Gazette, the citizens of this country only have freedom of religion, not freedom from religion. Well that’s news to this half-century lawyer.

Right now, the Christian religion is the one that most are leaving. According to Pew, in 2022, their members are down to 67%. Moreover, the majority of those who leave are abandoning religion, they are not choosing another. The fastest growing group of citizens are we Nones, approaching 20%.

Do we have the same right to be free of religion as others have the right to become religionists?

The Gazette says no: “We have freedom of religious expression, not freedom from it.” One can’t have the former without the latter.

If you can only exercise your right to join a religion, and not have a right to be from it, there is no freedom of or from religion. The Nones protect the right of religionists to change their minds and leave like so many already have.

Besides the prepositions “of “ and “from” have the same definition. Grace from Monaco, signed official documents as “Grace of Monaco.”

Can not the Editorial Board understand that all of have the right to praise religion or condemn it? Must we join a religion to have religionists’ rights?

I thought the ground at the foot of the cross was dead level.

I don’t care if Deion Sanders prays openly, but I do have a problem with the Gazette claiming religionists have rights we disbelievers don’t.

John Murphy

Colorado Springs

Religion and football

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Re: Gazette’s opinion on Deion Sanders:

It is interesting that this opinion’s first paragraph uses language that best describes a religious entity. As, “self-righteous faux proselytizers want everyone to live and believe as they do”. Straight out of Christian dogma.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation’s primary purpose is to protect the separation of state and church, as per the Constitution. They are not “ordering” Sanders to hide anything, especially his identity. It might be that they are objecting to his religious outpourings because it is a state institution that he works for. Religion has little to do with football. So, why the article?

Boulder might be low in the diversity numbers but not that far behind Colorado as a whole. Colorado is a little over 4% Black. There are many Colorado counties with much lower percentages. Boulder’s high percentage of people being of no religion indicates that in a community with higher education and intelligence, religion is declining. Hopefully a sign of the future. Colorado has about 30% people of no religious preference. About 20% of those, who do have a religious preference, are Evangelicals, that are made up of around 70% white. So actually, there is little in Colorado that make up high marks for diversity. Sanders is just a football player who has been hired as a coach. Whatever he does or doesn’t do won’t make much difference to most, unless it is on the football field.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs

Repeal of the 26th Amendment

It is time to repeal the 26th Amendment. The Colorado Legislature has proposed, and the Democrat majorities will in all likelihood will pass SB23-169, raising the minimum age to purchase, transfer or possess a firearm. There might eventually be exceptions for rural protection of livestock and military service, but the message is clear, anyone under the age of 21 is not mature enough to purchase or possess a firearm without “adult supervision.”

If 18 – 20 year olds are not considered full adults, then it is time for some other adjustments to the law. The Legislature believes this age group is not old or mature enough to own or possess a firearm, alcohol, tobacco, or marijuana then they are certainly not mature enough to vote. A repeal of the 26th Amendment is in order.

Raising the minimum age to vote will also necessitate upping the draft age to 21 and implementing serious restrictions on military enlistment. Either 18-21 year olds are full adults entitled to all rights and privileges of an adult, or they are not. SB23-169 is the final proof that they are not adults and therefore do not possess the maturity and mental acuity to exercise the single most important adult privilege, which is the right to vote. So it is time to stop pretending they are mature adults and treat them as such.

Ronald Watson

Colorado Springs

When will this nonsense stop?

Does skin tone dictate our culture?

February was acclaimed as Black History Month; March is Women’s Month; should we proclaim April as White Male’s Month? After all, we need to celebrate our diversity, inclusion, and equity. And if the racist Colin Kaepernick can “embrace his blackness”, perhaps people with a lighter skin tone should be able to embrace their whiteness, brownness or yellowness.

When is this nonsense going to stop? Our increasing tribalism is leading our country towards more division and chaos, which the left loves, because more division and chaos give rise to more big government.

As Dennis Prager states, “The larger the government, the smaller the citizen”! Gentle readers, we are no longer on the slippery slope; we are falling off a cliff!

Bill Crow

Larkspur