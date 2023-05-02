Iconic landmark in our city

It was terribly disappointing to see that some fool vandalized the monolithic sandstone Garden of the Gods park sign by grinding off the ‘s’ on ‘Gods’. I can’t imagine what motivated this person to deface the sign of the most iconic landmark of our fair city.

The damage I’m sure amounts to thousands of dollars and I hope that if anyone has information about the culprit that they would alert the appropriate authorities so that this person may be held accountable.

Louis Schroeder

Colorado Springs

School zones near all schools

Have a school zone by every school, not just elementary schools having it but all schools. It’s important to have safety for all schools and all ages and not just one age group or one type of school. The safety of all children and young people are important and their safety matters. Research shows that more accidents happen near high schools when people are going fast and not paying attention than middle schools and elementary schools.

Because saving young lives should be important to anyone and everyone, putting a school zone signs could saves millions of lives that can be saved if a school zone was a thing for high school students all over the country.

Riley Jones

Colorado Springs

Limits to population growth

I don’t agree with the Gazette editorial that the world population should keep growing. Yes, human technologies can support more people, but there are limits that we are hitting.

The advent of agriculture allowed population increase from a few million to 900 million by 1800. The industrial revolution arrived with farm mechanization and nitrogen conversion into fertilizer that allowed rapid population growth. The “green revolution” introduced grain varieties that increased yields but required massive inputs of water, fertilizers, and chemicals. This year population the will pass 8 billion.

However, many of these practices are in trouble. The Ogallala Aquafer that supports much of American’s grain is being drained. It is expected that 70% of the aquifer will be depleted in 50 years. Many other aquifers in California, Saudi Arabia, China and the rest of the world are also being depleted. Surface water is also in trouble. Colorado Springs depends on the Colorado River basin for 70% of its water. This resource is oversubscribed and decreasing with climate change. This is not unique to the American southwest. World-wide, dry areas are running out of freshwater due to overuse coupled with reduced precipitation. Major lakes in Asia and Africa have nearly disappeared.

Water is not the only problem. Insecticides are killing beneficial pollinators. Bird populations are decreasing. Overfishing has greatly damaged fish stocks. Fertilizer runoff causes coastal dead zones. Hotter, dryer climates increase wildfires. Humanity can move from juvenile growth years to a more mature, stable population that seeks to provides a sustainable future.

Robert Jones

Colorado Springs

A day without fanfare

We have just passed April 30, a day without fanfare, a day no one remembers. April 30, 1975, was the day Saigon fell.

“Long after the war was over, after the fighting had ended, after Bunker was dead, and Abrams too, after the boat people and all the other sad detritus of a lost cause, the eldest of General Abrams’s three sons, all Army officers, was on the faculty of the Command & General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. There someone reminded him of what Robert Shaplen had once said, that his father deserved a better war. “He didn’t see it that way,” young Creighton responded at once. ‘He thought the Vietnamese were worth it.’”

From the book A Better War by Lewis Sorley

You old men and women who were there, be proud of what you did.

Robin Speiser

Colorado Springs

Voting integrity is a real concern

As we stand before the runoff election for mayor of Colorado Springs, I predict yet another poor showing at the polls. In the first election a showing of only 30% of the population cast a vote.

Why? We were presented with a host of candidates. Is it apathy or the difficulty eking out a living? Or have a majority lost all faith in our voting system? Believing the system is corrupted and our vote no longer counts.

We repeatedly hear Colorado is the “Gold Standard” in election integrity. A great many people now believe voting integrity is a very real concern. Yet candidates who dared to complained or take to the courts to demand election integrity, have been scoffed at as poor losers and members of the tin hat brigade.

We have the right to protect our precious vote and question our public representatives. It is our duty to keep our “elected officials” in check and question their behavior. We have the right to speak without being shut down and summarily dismissed.

Seventy percent loudly made a statement, I will not participate! This is stark evidence that the system is bleeding out.

Those officials who do not recognize this as a serious problem are not concerned with its citizens or acting in said citizens best interests. They don’t have to believe as the citizens do, but they do have to respond to their concerns.

I encourage everyone to vote at every election, even if it is to use that ballot to make a protest statement. I fear that if citizens continue to give up, we might one day loose that precious right.

Margarita E. Osterman

Colorado Springs

Criminals don’t care about gun laws

To all up and coming criminals:

Please start following the new laws that our California native governor and his moronic administration passed last week that are starting to take away the people’s Second Amendment gun rights.

I am not responsible for this letter, my pencil is... So if this letter hurts you, feel free to sue the pencil manufacturer.

Karen Swanson

Colorado Springs