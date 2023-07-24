Human traffic

king rampant

The Gazette posted an article July 16 regarding the movie “Sound of Freedom’s” unexpected success. It is a “must-see”, telling the true story of a Homeland Security agent who goes on a personal mission to Columbia to rescue children enslaved in sex trafficking. When it ended, I sat stunned. All I could think was: “This must end. I have to do something.”

The movie shows one aspect of human trafficking, international sex trafficking of children.

Human trafficking is rampant throughout the United States, even small communities. I suspect we have all seen a trafficking victim, and simply don’t see them. According to the Polaris Project, in 2021, 10,369 reports were made to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline.

This is the tip of the iceberg. Victims may be enslaved for labor (21% of victims reported) and/or sex (65%).

Minors represented 31% of the victims of sex trafficking; 79% were female. Abduction occurred in only 6% of reported cases. Most victims knew their trafficker: 33% were family members/caregiver, and 28% an intimate partner.

Of the remainder, 72% were recruited through the internet, and 5% at their school. Although victims had interactions with family/ friends (40%), the criminal justice system (23%), and healthcare services (19%), tragically, most were not identified.

What can we do? 1. Report for rescue. Learn about human trafficking and the red flags (polarispoject.org; thisishumantrafficking.com). If you see something suspicious, call 911, or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888. Due to the danger it is recommended you not intervene.

2. Prevention. Parents and youth must be educated on internet safety (love146.org; sharedhope.org).

3. Educate others. Never underestimate the power of a conversation.

4. Recovery and healing are possible. For local resources, and opportunities to become involved, contact the Southern Colorado Human Trafficking Task Force: 719-650-7465.

Catherine Wheeler

Divide

Consider counter arguments

Letter writer Douglas K. Barth (“Case was about free speech”, letters, July 19) says he doesn’t understand why half of Americans polled think the Supreme Court got the 303 Creative case wrong.

His list of horribles — forcing a LGBTQ designer to create a custom website condemning same-sex marriage; a Jewish artist to create a painting celebrating the Holocaust; a Black baker to custom design a cake honoring the Ku Klux Klan – suggests he doesn’t fully understand the case, either.

It’s not just about free speech. It’s also about Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, which protects classes of people which don’t include the KKK, Holocaust celebrators, or some random person who wants to condemn same-sex marriage. Barth’s questions don’t apply here.

A better question is if Lorie Smith believed biblical marriage was only between people of the same race, would the Supreme Court decision allow her to refuse to create wedding websites for interracial couples? After all, less than 60 years ago free speech and religious expression arguments were made to justify discrimination based on race, and 17 states had laws forbidding interracial marriage. The Supreme Court rejected those arguments and struck down those laws.

Instead of blaming the media for “deceptively characterizing the case,” maybe we should consider the counter arguments on their own merits.

Quote Justice Gorsuch all you want, but implying half the population has been brainwashed is not that persuasive.

Joe Loyall

Colorado Springs

Archaic guidelines on equality

Star Parker’s reliance on the Old Testament, and specifically the book of Exodus, as the origin of our bedrock constitutional principle of equal protection is odd in light of that book’s instruction on how to manage slavery.

For example, under the prescriptions of Exodus, any unmarried woman faced the real possibility of being sold into a marriage against her will. Also, a girl or woman could be bought as a wife for a male slave, so that she was now the permanent slave of the owner. Elsewhere in the Old Testament, a prohibition on permanent enslavement did not apply to foreigners (“heathens”) (Lev. 25:44-46), so men taken prisoner in war became the permanent property of their owners. Elsewhere, permanent enslavement is allowed for women and girls taken in war. Perpetual slavery also faced those slaves purchased from surrounding nations (Eccl. 2:7).

Better to look to the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution and their statutory and case law progeny for the underlying ideas of actual equal protection.

Last, Ms. Parker wants judges to “apply equally God’s law.” No, equal protection, as codified in the Constitution, applies to the laws of men, and none other. It simply requires the state to treat its citizens evenhandedly under secular law. That is enough, without worrying about which god is involved.

At any rate, I should much prefer the Constitution’s equal protection to the cruel and archaic guidelines of the Old Testament.

Davide Migliaccio

Colorado Springs

How much we will fall

Welcome to the New America ... Today, entering a store and taking anything you want, regardless of price and leaving without paying is the new norm. Employees cannot accuse, stop or follow people if they want to stay employed.

The future is dismal and the new progressives are in full support of this. We are losing our country and no one seems to care. I am glad I’m in my 70s because I will not be around to see how much we will fall.

Larry Guerin

Colorado Springs