Hubbub of giddy celebration
Our first Halloween in our new (to us) home and what a treat it was. After the first group of kids came through, a bit cold but looking determined, we decided to add a dollar bill to the goodies we were handing out. Oh my, what a joy. From the youngest (maybe 2), to the oldest, (young teens), every kid was thrilled, super polite, and enthusiastic.
We told them the money was a reward for braving the cold. I would have rewarded the long-suffering adults who trailed along dutifully — but they were busy stomping their feet to maintain feeling in their toes. Every costume was amazing. I loved the full dinosaur, the walking dead and a Black Panther plus an adorable princess. OK, they were all creative. One boy was celebrating his birthday so he got another dollar. I couldn’t wait to step out onto the porch to greet them.
The world might be in a sad state (seems that way at times), but our street was a hubbub of giddy celebration Halloween night.
Kathi Rudawsky
Colorado Springs
Again, greed wins out
The negotiations between Stan Kroenke and his boys is probably more than about money. The providers — Comcast, Dish and Direct TV —know they would have to raise rates considerably if they can’t negotiate a fair fee from Altitude.
My guess is that a longer game is in progress. We might possibly see a separate combined package of Avalanche, Nuggets and others with a separate fee. If it was just money, it would have been solved by now. But the effect of having a separate package is probably a bad deal for the providers — increased costs, administration etc, a possible loss of subscribers or movement from one to another.
Altitude has the monopoly in this and smartly had all three contracts with its providers end at the same time. Again, greed wins out over the public’s enjoyment of its regional sports teams.
Bill Robinson
Colorado Springs
People of faith hold the solution
The Gazette’s Sunday Viewpoint Oct. 27, “Trump should boost legal immigration,” was arguably the best sermon preached in Colorado Springs that day. All that was missing was a text: Matthew 25:40 — about doing things for the least of our sisters and brothers.
The editorial should be read to every congregation in town. As a beginning. Then our rabbis, imams, pastors, meditation groups and people of good everywhere should ask, “How can we open our doors to tens of thousands of immigrants?” The numbers need not overwhelm us.
Decades ago, a congregation in Colorado Springs decided to sponsor an immigrant family. When the refugees arrived the welcomers discovered, “They’re not like us!” The newcomers chose to worship in a congregation that was more akin to what they were used to. Unfazed, the sponsors continued to support the family with finances, food, clothing and a place to live, and by providing English language lessons, help in finding a job and earning citizenship in the U.S.
With no government support.
The congregation had less than 500 members. If a group that size could do it, then surely one of 5,000 could support 10 families. How many Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Taize and meditation societies are in our nation? The Gazette notes that “refugees settle in this country with an appreciation for free enterprise unmatched by most natural-born citizens.” If getting them settled here is a problem, people of faith hold the solution.
Dan Adams
Colorado Springs
No cure for cognitive dissonance
Just as winter interferes with our physical health by bringing colds, flu and the like, so does the political climate seem to bring psychological problems, one of them called cognitive dissonance.
When parents bring up their children with contradicting messages such as: “don’t do as I do, do as I say!” When some of the organized religions care more about the monetary value their respective congregation brings to the church, rather than the spiritual values God would want us to adhere to. When certain political leaders use every superlative in the dictionary to describe themselves, yet the behavior, demeanor and language they display could not get any worse, in comparison to those who lead a country with dignity and self-respect. How are we supposed to make sense out of such contradicting messages?
Most of us can cure a cold; but, how do we cure the psychological damage inflicted by those without a conscience?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Nothing wrong with Medicare for All
In the past two days, I have come to work as an RN and have been upset to see on each of these days opinion pieces that The Gazette has purchased from other papers, bashing Medicare for All. These are just the two days I happen to have had time to check the paper. Is this going to go on weekly with no counter argument?
There are serious medical care inequities in our system. Not all of our people are getting the health care they need even when they have insurance. Choosing between making their deductible and making rent or putting food on the table is not health care, its insurance company robbery. Why do we have to pay insurance companies for our health care when we can just pay for it directly? That’s Medicare for All. Elizabeth Warren just came out with her plan on how we pay for it.
Contrary to your opinion articles, it won’t be coming out of young Janey’s paycheck. it will be paid for by a number of other ways but not from the middle class. The wealth inequalities in this nation are obscene, saving families the burden of paying premiums, deductibles, co pays and high drug prices will take away some of the financial burdens families face and free them up to focus on their health, not the fear of what happens when a member gets sick. Medicare for All will make Americans free and healthy. There is nothing wrong with that.
Bethany Winder
Colorado Springs