How we got to where we are
What occurred at the U.S. Capitol was absolutely wrong. Inexcusable. The perpetrators should be arrested and punished according to the law.
President Donald Trump’s comments earlier that day were also inexcusable. His boorish behavior over the last four years has mutated to a new, unacceptable level since November. I say this as someone who voted for him not because of his personality, which I often detest, but because of his policies. As president he supported life in all its forms, protected religious liberty, respected personal freedom, and built a strong economy while significantly reducing unemployment.
If we look at last Wednesday’s tragedy as only a deplorable attempt by some Trump supporters to keep him in office and do not examine its deeper context, we will learn nothing and the disunity prevalent in our nation will get worse. Last year, Americans watched as violence against government institutions went on for months while those in power to stop it, all liberal Democrats, did virtually nothing. More recently, Americans have seen businesses crushed and individual freedom greatly restricted in liberal-controlled states by government edicts that have little basis in science or reason. On cultural issues, the left has zero tolerance for conservative viewpoints and is trying to eliminate from the public discourse any disagreement with its agenda. As for the election, the national media and Big Tech social media went all in for one side, censoring news stories and viewpoints unfavorable to Joe Biden.
When last Wednesday is viewed in this context, the root issues are much deeper than a small number of Trump supporters engaging in unlawful, reprehensible conduct. Bringing our nation back to discussing and resolving our disagreements in a respectful, nonviolent way will be difficult, but the first step is to acknowledge how we got to where we are.
Doug Barth
Colorado Springs
Two weeks is too long
The only crime defined in the U.S. Constitution is that of treason. The elements of treason are the same under state and federal law. In both cases the defendant owes allegiance to the government and intentionally betrays that allegiance by either levying war against the government or giving aid or comfort to the government’s enemies. Levying war isn’t limited to formally declaring war. It includes forcible opposition to the execution of a public law. This usually requires the use of force by multiple people with the common purpose of preventing some law from being enforced. Participants are held responsible for their actions, and the leader is to be arrested and charged.
Seems to me we have witnessed a classic example of this behavior. The president has often advertised himself as a champion of of law and order. Looks more like unbridled ego and what’s good for Donald is all that matters. Two weeks is too long, get him out now.
Tom Shipp
Colorado Springs
Absence of meaningful leadership
The only thing that rioting anarchists from both sides prove is the absolute absence of any meaningful leadership from our political elites on both sides. It is also very sad to see the media fail to identify the real reasons for such unrest and disrespect for proper behavior. To charge President Donald Trump with inciting such behavior yesterday ignores the reprehensible conduct from the left in places such as Portland, Seattle, Denver and others last year, to say nothing of the relentless attack on the administration by the Democrats in the House for the last four years.
Such behaviors have no place in our republic, and shame on those who publicize and mischaracterize the motives of both sides. A pox on all of their houses, ... Oh wait a minute, maybe 2020 was such!
Chuck Lawson
Greenwood Village
Four years of darkness
It has taken citizens of this country four years to realize that we were heading for disaster when we voted for our president. Now, only a few more days to pay for our mistakes.
We know that vaccination is needed to prevent being infected by COVID-19. How do we know now how to proceed with President Donald Trump’s mental instability before more damage is done?
A few days left before Joe Biden takes over the presidency might seem inconsequential — under normal circumstances. Unfortunately one minute, in the mind of a mentally unstable individual, such as President Trump, can be an eternity of damaging consequences for the people of this country, if not the world.
Perhaps invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the presidency would be called for?
Once this nightmare is over, the sky is the limit as to how much good can be done by each of us to have the light of America shine again. Four years of darkness are almost over! It is now time to see the light.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Millions mistrust the government
Though I do not condone violence of any kind, what happened at the Capitol was a cumulation of four years of insanity witnessed by tens of millions of patriots who dearly love their country. We have witnessed a thoroughly corrupt investigation of a duly elected sitting president; a grossly biased media that uses its power to promote propaganda to push its liberal agenda; a social media platform that censors conservative voices; a COVID pandemic that was used to exploit mail-in ballots without the proper legislation to ensure that they were put in place using the proper constitutional authority of the state legislatures to set the time place and manner of ‘holding elections’.
Not to mention our cities burned down; innocent people killed trying to protect their livelihoods from ‘peaceful protesters’, our country’s heritage torn down and trampled on, police stations seized by rioters, all this happening while the police where told to ‘stand down’, and the media reported not a whisper of the violence.
The climax to the four years was an election riddled with fraud, and irregularities on a scale that has never before been seen in America, turned down in the courts not because of absence of evidence, but instead dismissed on procedural grounds.
You cannot have a civil society when you have tens of millions of people who mistrust the government that represents them, a media that distorts the truth, and a election whose outcome is not trusted.
Colleen Ryan
Penrose