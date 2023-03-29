How long will it take?

Today I watched the news of another mass shooting at a school. They reported the usual: the number murdered, the description of the scene, the reactions of anxious parents. Then an image appeared that immediately brought me to tears. It was a terrified girl crying with her outstretched hand on the window of her school bus. I never, ever cry at a news story. Why did this drill to my inner core?

Is it because our daughter was shot in Fort Collins while a student there? Is it because our grandson graduated from East High School in Denver where two people he knew were killed last week? Is it because I can see no reason for citizens to have the right to purchase an assault weapon that blew the head off a school child in Texas? Is it because our 4-year-old granddaughter passes an armed guard as she enters her pre-school? OK, that’s close but not the real reason.

It is because we are bringing up a generation of traumatized children and adults. That photo was so very graphic about the trauma. Many years after our daughter’s shooting, she still suffers. As one mother said in Nashville today: “How long will it take?” Yes, how long will it take for someone in your family to suffer the effects of an assault weapon? How long will it take to vilify a member of Congress who proudly wears an AR-15 lapel pin? This is an American horror story.

Peter Knepell

Colorado Springs

Something needs to change!

According to the Supreme Court, police are under no legal obligation to protect. (DeShaney vs Winnebago and Town of Castle Rock vs Gonzales) This is too important to leave to school boards. Professional security people need to be involved. A budget must be established with some common-sense boundaries.

In the meantime, some quick actions can be in place: A medical pendant alert for every teacher with GPS ability, cameras at every door with a dedicated secure monitor, a bully drop box where staff can monitor frequent flyers, and regular police drive-bys with in building drop ins getting students used to police in a nonthreatening manner.

Follow the recommendations of the honest vetted security consultant. Doing this will minimize these tragic incidents, and our children deserve no less.

Michael S. Welsh

Colorado Springs

Spend money protecting students

When are schools going to get serious about protecting students?

When are schools going to get serious about protecting students with perimeter and access control? Why are federal buildings better protected than schools? Federal buildings have perimeter and access control with armed security and no shootings. Are federal buildings more important than schools? Is it a money issue? Then take some money from teachers unions and spend it on protecting students.

Chris Colvin

Colorado Springs

‘Lord of the Flies’ legislation

Re: HB23-1249 or should we just call it the ‘Lord Of the Flies’ bill?

This ‘Lord Of the Flies’ legislation might fly right through the Democratic-controlled Legislature. However, our governor, a man of common sense, might send it to the garbage heap via a veto. The teachers and students marching on the Capitol for better safety are demanding that such rubbish be stopped. Teachers care.

What is this Legislature trying to do to our schools and our communities? Children need boundaries, rules, and adults that care enough to hold them accountable. Legislators, read the book.

Thomas O’Brien

Colorado Springs

Hardly front page news

I was disappointed to see your article about our tiny traditional Jewish congregation on the front page of your Sunday newspaper. There are so few Jews in Colorado Springs, it seemed a bit vindictive and hardly front-page news. Did you know that Judaism takes the laws prohibiting gossip very seriously and that it’s often difficult to get the whole story? We have tensions in our community, just like any other community and we don’t deserve to see them splashed across the front page.

I appreciate that you interviewed at least one member of our congregation, but I wish you had spoken to more. Rabbi Boaz and Chaya Vituk work tirelessly to build our vibrant, happy community.

They answer the phone at all hours, make sure the elderly, sick and lonely among us are taken care of, they educate our children and welcome everyone for the holidays. They welcome and cherish people other congregations can’t or won’t in a way that makes us feel like family, while teaching the richness of traditional Judaism.

I hope next time you write about us, you’ll convey the beauty and joy the Vituks have brought to so many people.

Bonnie Simon

Colorado Springs

Diving into the editorial pages

My wife is a patient at St. Francis Hospital. I’m in there every day, for almost the entire time allotted for visitors.

They bring a Gazette newspaper in daily to the room. I was excited.

I stopped taking The Gazette about three years ago, and looked forward to diving into the editorial pages. Whoa! A major left turn. In Monday’s “The Gazette’s Viewpoint” they bashed Donald Trump for wanting to move Space Force from the Springs to Alabama. Then in Dick Wadhams column berates “MAGA Conspiracy Theorists” for ruining the GOP. Kathleen Parker insinuates that Trump is capitalizing on his “impending” arrest.

Oh, the shame of it all! Forget that Rahm Emanuel quoted Winston Churchill’s “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” That’s OK, but let Trump act in a manner that’s perfectly legal … watch out.

Leo Jones

Colorado Springs