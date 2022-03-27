How basketball has evolved
March Madness is an amazing display of superb athletes who are well coached and very entertaining. However, each spring as I watch the games, I am amazed at how the game has evolved. I played basketball in junior high in the 1950s when most free throws were shot underhanded and the girls played half court.
In those days, I usually fouled out by the middle of the second half on personal fouls under the basket for tactics that are encouraged today. Maybe that is why I joined the swimming team. But the technical fouls are where I really notice the difference. Whatever happened to palming, double-dribbling, traveling etc.?
I wouldn’t change today’s game; but it would be interesting to see two of today’s madness teams play with 1950s rules and officials.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
The cost of giving in to despots
Mark Travis suggests that the Ukrainians should lay down their weapons to save lives. I have two issues with that. First, the Ukrainian people appear to want to resist being subjugated by President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government even at the cost of their lives. This is their individual and collective choice. They deserve our support against the despot, President Putin.
Second let us look back at history. Where would Europe, USA, China be today if we had not resisted the Nazis, Japanese, Italian Axis or the Korean War. What would the people of South Korea look like today if the despotic North Koreans weren’t stopped.
While the loss of life is tragic, consider the long term human cost of giving in to despots.
John LeNeveu
Colorado Springs
Thanks to Center of Strategic MinistrySo much has been said and written about the fate of our Westside Community Center.
I would like to thank Woodmen Valley Chapel, Center of Strategic Ministry for all their hard work in keeping the community center open.
They didn’t have to step in and save the center from being closed permanently. With all the negative publicity, I admire that they have stayed this long. They should be thanked and not bashed.
I would also like to say that the city of Colorado Springs does not have to cave to the demands of the people who want change so badly. The city does not owe the west side a community center. Many signs were put up around the center, including, We Demand, and many other numerous derogatory, hateful signs.
I think the city is doing us a favor by wanting to work with us. I am not sure who would want to take over a center where everyone is demanding their way.
As a west-sider since 1982, it is a great place to live and thriving.
Many thanks to Center of Strategic Ministry. You are appreciated.
Darlene Roina
Colorado Springs
Alternative to abortion
My husband and I just returned from a trip to Moab, Utah. There, we enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation. On our way home we stopped to have breakfast at the cafe in Rifle owned by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. While waiting for our waitress, a real cowboy came walking by our table and we struck up a conversation. He was 86 years old and had lived in that area his whole life. He shared that when he was in the seventh grade, attending school in a two-room schoolhouse, his teacher taught the students all about the U.S. Constitution. He clearly remembered all he had learned and shared it with us. He turned out to be a God-loving person who is shocked with the direction our country is headed. (As we are.)
First day home, I was getting caught up with all the news in The Gazette.
Len Bentley’s letter to the Opinion section on March 21 summed up our feelings, and the opinion of our new cowboy friend, that President Volodymyr Zelensky is the kind of leader our country needs at this time.
Doug Petersen wrote a letter that we also agree with entitled “Life is Precious.” The abortion bill being considered in our Legislature means abortion on demand will become legal during the entire nine month pregnancy. It will declare that preborn babies have no rights under Colorado law.
Colorado Springs has an alternative to abortion, and we have an organization here in the Springs called Life Network.
They exist to help and educate any person who finds themselves pregnant and are confused as to what to do. You will receive the truth and all the help you need.
Let us not be the silent majority. Peacefully, we can make our voices heard and remove politicians such as Rep. Marc Snyder at marc.snyder.house@state.co.us and Sen. Pete Lee at pete.lee.senate@state.co.us as this Bill No. 1279 appears is to be fast-tracked and these two politicians appear to support this bill. The bill is called the Reproductive Health Equity Act.
Dixie Muinch
Colorado Springs
A sobering reminder
Thank you for the editorial viewpoint on Camp Amache. I have visited Camp Amache several times. I would encourage others to visit also. It is a sobering reminder of horrendous results of blind fear.
Kudos to making it a national historic site, to Gov. Ralph Carr and finally to the posted regret and apology of the involved politicians at the site.
Lest we forget!
Carolyn Cassidy
Colorado Springs