How about some common sense?
I for one would like to see red-light cameras everywhere. I’d even go for speed cameras. Lots in this town drive with no regard to safety. Then if you get in their way or blow your horn they flip you off or even try to start a fight.
How about some common sense. Those cameras hopefully deter dangerous driving, and you don’t pay a fine if you obey the law.
Raymond Lisle
Colorado Springs
More is not always better
Everyone is excited about the Space Force coming here, but have we thought this through? They say it will be an economic boon and will bring more jobs. At the present time, we don’t have enough affordable housing for the people that are here.
What about our roads, the traffic is horrendous. No one has even considered a light rail system. In addition, what about the increased needs for fire and police protection.
We continue this sprawl and increase in population without our most important concern, which is water. In our arid climate, where will we get the water to meet all these people’s needs and those in future?
Remember the adage— be careful what you wish for. More is not always better.
Patricia Leveille
Colorado Springs
Thoughts from a robber’s brother
The armed robberies in the news remind me of my older brother who was always in trouble. I never had the older brother to look up to. He eventually connected with some criminals in a bar and began a period of armed robberies of store clerks and inhabited houses.
Of course, he was caught by the police. Prison changed him because of simple math. He considered his income as an armed robber, then realized he had to spend two years in prison making something like 11 cents an hour, and came to a conclusion that crime does not pay because if he kept a legal job he’d make more money in the long run.
My brother continued to complain about police interrogation tactics that got him to confess, and how the police visited him while on parole to ask where he was, after armed robberies. When I pressed him about how could he rob an elderly couple at gunpoint in their home, he said his gun wasn’t loaded. But he was always a liar.
He never was apologetic about the terror he caused innocent people, but did take a realistic approach to the death penalty. When asked what he thought of the death penalty, he said, “You put mad dogs down, don’t you!” He also came to say, “armed robbers are vicious predators on the loose and must be stopped.”
Last time I saw him was in 1978, in mom’s house. It wasn’t unusual for him to disappear for several months, but after years of no contact with family we wondered if he was a “John Doe” in an alley somewhere, or perhaps in a long-term prison sentence, or decided to be alone.
Dan Noel
Colorado Springs
Air ambulance service is crucial
It’s summer, and visitors and residents alike are exploring the beautiful areas across our state. With outdoor activities comes an increase in accidents, and we often forget about the importance of access to lifesaving rural health care in these situations until it happens to you or a loved one. As a volunteer EMT in Crowley County, we see the importance of air ambulance services frequently. In many communities like ours, the nearest hospital can be over an hour away, and air ambulances are vital to accessing level 1 and 2 trauma centers.
As we all enjoy the great outdoors this summer, Congress is working on legislation to address surprise billing associated with reimbursement rates and medical expenses. This is an important step to protect patients, but rate-setting provisions would ultimately close air ambulance bases and therefore, limit access to critical care in the rural areas of our state. It is vital that air ambulance service is not impacted by decisions made in Congress.
I hope our senators will consider the closures of air ambulance bases when addressing surprise billing as they return to Washington. Without these air ambulances, rural Coloradans are left without alternative options to live-saving care. An hour can make the all the difference in emergency conditions, and our legislators can’t forget the lives of all residents and visitors of rural Colorado.
Amanda Winters
Olney Springs
Ruling class above the law
The Office of the Inspector General investigates James Comey and finds that he released information he wasn’t authorized to release and that he effectively stole FBI documents. The DOJ decides that his actions don’t merit prosecution. Does any reader believe that they could commit those violations and not at least be tried? If it had been you or me, we would be talking to bail bondsmen, not telling the press how we were found innocent. This is yet another example of how politicians (and make no mistake, Comey is more politician than policeman) have manipulated the system to place themselves above the law. Comey should be tried by a jury.
One report on why the DOJ chose not to prosecute said that keeping memos or notes in a way that goes against policies is relatively common among officials and contractors within the government. Essentially that would mean that the DOJ is rewriting the law by routinely ignoring it. If true, that substantiates my belief that our political ruling class believes themselves to be above the law.
Politicians are working themselves into a lather looking for ways to circumvent the Second Amendment whenever an evil individual uses a gun as a tool to harm a limited number of their fellow citizens. Comey used the power of his position as the head of the FBI to harm every person in this country by undermining trust in and application of the rule of law.
Bill Healy
Monument