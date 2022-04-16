Hopefully reason will prevail
Regarding your Gazette article, “8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater planned in Colorado Springs: Red Rocks south? by Rich Laden, April 6-7, 2022, this is another example of poorly thought-out development and Gazette developer bias.
Apparently, not even the businessman’s entertainment company thought it through. This guy also wants a hotel there as well. Without Planning and Community Development approval the so-called entrepreneur hopes to begin site prep in 45 days and host shows before the end of 2023. Wow, that gave me the impression it is a done deal. First, Planning appropriately has some concerns as listed in their Departmental file (Polaris Pointe South filing AR PUD 22-00062 and 3), like parking.
The article says it is an 8,000-seat music venue with only 300 parking spaces, but one concern was that the project proposes that 1,157 parking spaces will be accommodated at the Classical Academy. Did anyone bother to ask them? Bass Pro shops was also identified for remote parking. Shuttles and off-street parking were mentioned, but from where?
The community sound impact assessment does not fully address the sound exposure, noise, and lighting. Just what we need more noise pollution. The developer does not fully address water use. What about traffic impact on I-25 and Voyager? What about FAA review per USAFA? What about appearance? Top Golf is enough of an eye sore. This is on the same land that was empty grassland and was declared an Urban Renewal zone. Good grief, I can only hope reason prevails and this is promptly disapproved.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Clean up Colorado Springs
Opinion Editorials have appeared lately in the Gazette (Wednesday, April 6, Important Reflection on Our State) describing the wonders seen along the drive of Interstate 25. While there are indeed beautiful and interesting scenes to look at as we travel along the Front Range, what has become much more noticeable in the last 8 to 10 years is the huge amount of trash that lines not only the interstate highway, but many of the main thoroughfares of our fair city. It has really become disgusting. Garbage is literally everywhere, with all sort of trashy objects lodged in shrubs and trees, as well as lining our roadways. Many cities, larger than ours do not seem to have this problem. I do not understand why we continue to have it.
I am surprised that Olympic City USA would care so little and turn a blind eye to the appearance and impression made not only on residents, but especially visitors to our city.
Folks come to Colorado Springs as a vacation destination? They have of course for years, but for how much longer? I have lived in Colorado Springs for over 40 years and have never seen such a mess as we have now. In addition to being a huge eyesore, it is really unhealthy. So much for pristine Colorado; at least as far as our city is concerned. I drove down Interstate 25 for years to my work and one morning about 8 years ago I was so disgusted by the trash everywhere, that I called a member of city council. The council member gave me some sad excuses, at which point I gave up. Perhaps rather than focusing on growth, expansion, and putting up ugly buildings everywhere, the mayor and city council could focus their efforts on getting contracts with the trash companies to clean up this city. There certainly seem to be plenty of garbage companies with their dumpster trucks roaming through the neighborhoods at all hours of the day and night.
If we don’t address this huge problem, people are fooling themselves about Colorado Springs being such a beautiful vacation destination. I am simply a concerned citizen worried about our environment, who was at one time very proud of our city. No longer.
William Page
Colorado Springs
Column spewed misinformation
In regard to “Big Brother wants to regulate everything” by Stephen Moore. As is his norm, Moore seems to thrive on spewing misinformation. The same tired argument about increasing death rates on our roads because of increased mileage standards is once again trotted out as if it were true. The fatality rate per 100,000 licensed drivers has decreased significantly in the past 30 years, despite increasing mileage standards. While there are more fatalities now, much may be due to tens of millions more drivers. Vehicles now have many safety features mandated by government to prevent accidents and deaths. Would Moore want to rid all vehicles of airbags and antilock brakes?
People are not buying small vehicles to save gas. The SUV has become the vehicle of choice for most people. If people were so concerned about saving gas, they would not be exceeding the speed limits in large numbers. In this city it seems as if a quarter of the vehicles are big four door pickups which are far more costly to both buy and operate than smaller cars, and they use far more fuel when used as a daily driver. Additionally, all vehicles are made lighter, not just the small cars. The very poor condition of millions of miles of roads in this country probably contributes far more to highway fatalities than lighter vehicles ever will.
As with most products, as they are produced in far higher volumes the price will likely decrease. Major auto manufacturers are working to build electric vehicles that will be affordable for most people. The top three selling vehicles in 2021 were all pickups and likely cost as much or more than the top selling electric vehicles.
Remember the prices when LED lights first came out? Now they are a fraction of the price, they last far longer, and they use much less energy. My low-flow toilets work far better than my old toilets ever did. New technology improved the flushing while cutting water usage considerably. My refrigerator/freezer is far more efficient and less costly to operate than older models.
Moore seems to have no concern for the long-term health of the environment and the planet. In his view it seems no one should ever be bothered with short term inconveniences regardless of how damaging that may be. Regulations for the air we breathe and the water we drink should be rescinded, and we should return to the days of smog pollution and dirty water. Thankfully we have cleaner air and water because people like Moore are not in charge.
Don Byers
Colorado Springs