Hope for a safer future
“I will always stand against any legislation that restricts an individual’s God-given right to own and carry a firearm.” So said a local politician in an email to me last week. Does he speak for us?
Today I went to a rally sponsored by March for Our Lives — the organization started by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.
A young lady, who just graduated from a local high school, kicked off the rally. She said: “We have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” She didn’t say it was a “God-given” right. But doesn’t that go without saying?
She holds the hope that there will be reasonable people who will support reasonable laws. She hopes they won’t draw ridiculous lines in the sand against “Any legislation”. She is young but she shall inherit this country from us.
No, that local politician does not speak for us, the greater majority who believe something can and must be done. And he certainly does not speak for that young lady filled with hope for a safer future.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Pointing to a solution
Regarding the two excellent articles on homelessness in The Gazette of Sunday, June 12: Since the majority of the homeless are addicted to alcohol or drugs, how do they get the money to purchase these things? They are not inexpensive, so the homeless must get the money from somewhere. In all the articles I have read about homelessness, this question is never posed or answered.
It appears there are only three places to get the money: handouts, family, or governments. I understand handouts and family, who are doing no good for the homeless, but what government programs would supply money to the destitute homeless? The answer to this question would perhaps point to another solution of the problem.
Erik Lessing
Monument
Omissions from women in the arts
On Sunday, the Gazette published John Moore’s article “Leadership roles expanding for women in art.” The piece highlighted a handful of women in Colorado who have assumed Artistic Director or similar positions at theater companies in the state. As a frequent attendee of the plays produced in Colorado Springs, I want to point out that Moore failed to mention either of the two women leading our Colorado Springs equity-producing theater companies, the Fine Arts Center and Theatreworks.
Pirronne Yousefzadeh is the Producing Artistic Director of the former, and Caitlin Lowans is the Artistic Director of the latter. Both were hired after nation-wide searches, Lowans in 2018 and Yousefzadeh last year (2021). While the Springs community has not yet had the opportunity to see a season put together by Yousefzadeh (look for the upcoming season announcement in July), Theatreworks’ productions under Lowans have been vibrant, inclusive, challenging, and entertaining.
While I appreciate Moore’s interest in women assuming leadership roles in the arts (although “arts” in the context of his article refers only to theater), I find his/the Gazette’s oversight of Lowans and Yousefzadeh to be puzzling, if not insulting.
Hopefully, the Gazette’s readers will look up these women’s bios and even attend a play (the FAC is producing Wolves through Jun 26, and Theatreworks’ production of Twelfth Night runs 7-31 July) to see what a gift these women and these theaters are to our community.
Laura DiSilverio
Colorado Springs
Wealth of female talent
Re: Leadership roles expanding for women in arts
Great to hear of the roles of several women in the arts; however, it’s a shame there was no mention of our own, Colorado Springs, representatives.
When Murray Ross passed away after over 40 years guiding Theatreworks, a nationwide search was conducted. Hundreds of applications were received. Of the four finalists, three were male.
We are all grateful that the result of the search was the hiring of our current artistic director, Caitlin Lowans, not because she is a woman, but because she is an extraordinary leader for the best professional theater in our community.
Additional women in the Colorado Springs arts community include: the director of the Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Daisy McGowan, the executive director of the Ent Center for the Arts, Aisha Ahmed Post unfortunately enticed away by the Arvada Center, and the co-artistic director of the Millibo Art Theater, Birgitta De Pree. This only scratches the surface of the wealth of female talent in the Colorado Springs theater community. We don’t have to go to Denver to find highly skilled women making a mark in theater and the arts.
Randy Dipner
Colorado Springs
This is just flat wrong
So, unaffiliated voters receive ballots for both the Republican and Democratic primaries. This is just flat wrong. The primary is an election for the parties. If a person is not convinced that one party or the other is the one most consistent with their personal beliefs and philosophies and does not choose to align with one of them, then they should not be voting in the Primary Election which is again a party function.
Yes, a person can be an Independent and not affiliate with a party, but they should not then participate in a party decision making.
Yes, I know such a person is instructed to return only one ballot, but the fact remains that they should not receive a ballot at all.
Rod Summitt
Colorado Springs