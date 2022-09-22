Hitting the panic button
Two weeks into a 17-game season, Paul Klee is hitting the panic button. Unaccustomed as I am to fearmongering in the media, I am shocked; shocked! However, it’s worth looking at some context before talking about firing the rookie coach.
For the past seven years, the Broncos were owned by Pat Bowlen’s heirs (who prospered as the franchise appreciated in value while the team floundered on the field), and managed by a committee of three, clearly a recipe for strong leadership. Since Peyton Manning retired, the players have toiled under four head coaches, and no less than 11 starting quarterbacks, none of them memorable.
Fast-forward to 2021; in January, a new general manager is hired. January 2022, Nathaniel Hackett is hired as head coach. March, the team trades significant assets for Russell Wilson, the 12th new quarterback since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016. Aug. 9, the Broncos finally get new owners, who have been in place a little over a month. As the previous years showed, the culture of the team is set by the owner, and Rob Walton has not had enough time to straighten things out.
So in about a year-and-a-half, a new owner, new GM, new head coach, and new starting quarterback. Anyone who believed the Broncos could emerge from all that ready to contend immediately for the Super Bowl was dreaming. Panic button? After all these changes, let’s give the new leadership more than two games to get established.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
Time will take care of itself
The autumnal equinox is Thursday. It’s nature’s way of telling us that fall is here. Ancient civilizations realized the significance of the equinoxes and probably more significant, the solstices. The ancients worshiped the solstices and built monuments to them; Stonehenge, Chaco, the Pyramids.
We ignore them except for a few nerds who study the sun’s movements. Our Gregorian year begins 11 days after the winter solstice, and we have the arrogance to adjust our clocks so we have more sunlight in the summer instead of having the discipline to set our alarm clocks an hour earlier if we want more sun in the afternoon.
At this time of year, as we prepare to roll back our clocks an hour, I am reminded of a Waylon Jennings song “Pickup the Tempo.” A line in the song is “Time’ll take care of itself, so just leave time alone.” The line is relating to the rhythm of the song, but it is applicable to daylight saving time; time will take care of itself, so just leave time alone.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
The criminal justice system
Christie Donner’s opinion piece “Colorado’s public safety is far too important to politicize” abounds with irony. For Donner, the executive director of a political action/lobbying group, to claim our justice system is too important to politicize, is priceless. Especially since that has been the purpose of her organization since its inception in 1999. The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition was established by then-Sen. Dorothy Rupert (D-Boulder) and Rep. Penfield Tate (D-Denver) to support their sponsored legislation of a moratorium on building prisons in Colorado.
The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition claims, on its website, to have played a leading role in the passage of over 30 bills dealing with the criminal justice system and the reinvestment of tens of millions of dollars away from the prison budget over the years. Yet should anyone question the results of these political activities, Donner labels that as inappropriately politicizing the criminal justice system.
Ironically, this is the same system the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition has been active in politically influencing for years.
Stephen Lord
Colorado Springs
All the stuff that’s free
I don’t understand this city. All the city came around and patted the mayor and the head of Utilities. For what? Our utilities bills are going through the roof, and all the city can say will we’re providing high-speed internet and housing and jobs for the people from south of the border. Access to electric powered bikes and scooters for use. And the use of a gas-powered electric power plant.
Is this why the cost of our utilities bill keeps going up? There are a couple of companies in town who provide internet, why can’t the people that want internet do like everybody else does. Pay for it, along with housing medical, etc. All the stuff that’s labeled free costs the taxpayers — it’s not the future.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Americans reject royalty
Why has there been such a fuss over the recent death of an English queen? The United States fought a war to be rid of English domination. Americans reject royalty; we prefer democracy and have no use for a royal family.
If the British want to waste their money on a foolish tradition, that’s their business. It’s of no concern of this country. There shouldn’t have to be television programs preempted for a funeral of someone who is undeserving of worldwide adoration. Save that display of affection for someone who deserves it, for someone who accomplishes something heroic or achieves greatness. Praise shouldn’t be given to a do-nothing, nonentity who rose to a position of splendor and glorification solely due to an accident of birth.
I’m glad we live in a nation where the leader is called Mr. President and not Your Majesty. There are those who would prefer that not be the case.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs