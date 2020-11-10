History lives on at the libraries
Yet another letter last Wednesday, bemoaning “A movement to erase our history” that has a simple response: History is not being erased.
Years ago at the University of Colorado there was an attempt to change the name of Nichols Hall. It was changed to Cheyenne Arapaho Hall and got my interest. I found five books at the library with court documents explaining the atrocities and body mutilations of old men, women and children who camped near Fort Lyon under the U.S. flag and a white flag of surrender, with references to David Nichols, John Chivington and John Evans of whom it was written.
Evans was forced to resign the governorship in 1865 for his role in instigating the Sand Creek massacre, one of the worst massacres of Native Americans in U.S. history.
I have also listened to lectures by Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell as he worked to create the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site near Eads.
So if Vandenberg is interested in our history I suggest he visit the many libraries, museums and historic sites to learn our history and know that when we take Evans’ name off of a mountain it is not going to erase history but it states clearly that he is not worthy of the honor.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
For the Marine Corps’ birthday
In recognition of the United States Marine Corps birthday on Nov. 10 and to honor 245 years of excellence:
Once a Marine and always a Marine.
I in no way slight or impugn the veracity or character of veterans or active duty members of the other venerable service branches.
I have a huge respect for the men and women who have served or wear the uniform now.
However, having said that, to have earned the title of United States Marine is to have joined a small group of men and women committed to excellence: physical strength and endurance, mental clarity and focus. Honor and discipline define our character our standards our and traditions.
This small but elite group embodies the ethic and values expressed in our beloved Marine Corps motto: Semper Fidelis, Always Faithful.
Esprit de corps is our legacy and our commitment. We walk in the shadow of giants. We are the Presidents’ own -- United States Marines guard the streets of heaven.
So to have earned this title is truly special and there is no higher calling.
Daniel McHenry
Pueblo
Where do Republicans go now?
The election is over — get over it. I am a long-time conservative... William Buckley was my idol.
I muse on how he would have handled the recent election result. He was a thoughtful man who put events into perspective, based on his conservative view of the political landscape.
I respect President Donald Trump’s numerous accomplishments — the Middle East accord, his approach in Europe ensuring our NATO partners paid their fair share, doing away with an irrational Iran deal, his dealings with China and their unfair designation as a “developing nation”, and the USMCA trade deal with our North American neighbors, just to name a few. Not bad for a nontraditional politician.
In the process, he was boorish, unconventional, insensitive and alienated independents and women needlessly. Perhaps this cost him the election — a lack of political finesse resulting in his downfall.
Where do we go now?
As president, Trump should take the high ground and focus on the Georgia senatorial runoff election so that we Republicans hold the Senate.
This balance to the political process is what is truly important to the nation — not his ego.
His lawsuits are egocentric and won’t change the election results. Rather, he needs to ensure that a divided government prevails and that the Republican Party lives on to fight once again.
James Doukas
Colorado Springs
This could be that generation
Re: The Gazette’s Viewpoint — Sat., Nov 7.
The idiots arrested in Denver for rioting were just doing what sinful humans do. You said “rebellion is the essence of youth.” Not true. Rebellion is the essence of humanity. It all started in the Garden of Eden and hasn’t stopped yet.
The rebellion is only half the problem. The other half is leadership kowtowing to them without discipline or punishment.
Sure, these few got arrested this time, but what of those hundreds or thousands that have done damage, not in the name of George Floyd or others, but for their own sinful pleasure of destroying? Those who received discipline as children as less likely to be rebels when they grow up.
The “talk about our feelings” generation is here and the damage will continue to rise until we have our own Tiananmen Square. Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction…”
This could very well be that generation.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Thoughtful, educational editorials
Loved the lead editorial on Wednesday, Nov. 4, especially the clever use of the word “sinecure”... in referring to John Hickenlooper replacing the great U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
I am a fan of old mysteries (J.S. Fletcher, 1863-1935). He used interesting words, and I had recently looked up the word “sinecure” in one of his stories.
Thank you for your thoughtful and educational editorials!
Mrs. Gerald W. Esch (Ann)
Woodland Park