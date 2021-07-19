Historical artic
les about the Springs
I have enjoyed the articles about the history of Colorado Springs. I am fairly new to the area and it is so interesting to read. Thank you for printing it each day. I hope someone has a plan to collect the articles and but them in a booklet for tourists and townsfolk.
Carol Patzer
Monument
Use a supply and demand strategy
Many individuals and communities throughout our country continue resisting and rejecting the privileged opportunity to receive a vaccine. While I wish more of these folks would hurry and change their mind to help us get to 70% throughout the country (how about just 70% in El Paso County?) to help slow the delta variant and the variants to come, it is clear those who want a vaccine have already received it.
Since COVID-19 is a global pandemic, and what happens in other countries and hemispheres will find its way to our shores, I suggest we try a different approach to get more people vaccinated. I propose we set a deadline, say Oct. 1, 2021, for the remaining American citizens and others living in our country, to get the vaccine, or lose the opportunity to do so for now (saving enough only for folks that reach the accepted minimum age and a little extra for the “just in cases”). Then, we give the rest of available vaccines to the poorest nations around the world and help support the distribution efforts as well.
We need to stop wasting valuable time knocking on doors or other attempts to plead or encourage shots in the arm. Help our global brothers and sisters now. This action also might create a possible demand here in the U.S. Using economic principles/marketing strategies to reduce supply to increase demand may just prompt more folks here to get vaccinated.
Jim Hinkle
Colorado Springs
It’s all my oven’s fault
I woke up this morning to a headline about a golfer apologizing for saying his “driver” caused his bad day on the links. First, I thought his limo driver must have ticked him off. No, it was his actual golf club to blame. What has happened to society when we cannot take responsibility for our actions?
Why has it become common place to shift the blame for all our problems on to others. We blame our parents, our children, our neighbors. We blame our bosses or our employees. We blame our teachers. We blame the Democrats, we blame the Republicans. Does anyone ever take responsibility for their own behavior, for acting badly, for bullying, for losing an election, for lying, for cheating, for spreading misinformation and, yes, for playing a bad game of golf.
Well, I for one had a terrible roast chicken dinner last night. I can see now it had nothing to do with me. Honestly, I first thought it was because I forgot to set a timer that caused an overcooked and dry chicken. I see now I had no part in the bad meal. It was likely the farmer who raised such an inferior chicken. And if not, it must be the grocery store’s fault for selling it to me. If not that, the oven must surely be to blame. I think I may sue! Whew, I feel so much better now knowing it had nothing to do with me!
Connie Higgins
Colorado Springs
A similar experience
Re: “Fargo’s visit leaves sad taste” in the Gazette, July 16: We had a very similar experience, the only difference in our case the pizza was passable; nothing out of the ordinary, just passable. Otherwise that could have been us.
We waited over 30 minutes in a long line outside in the sun before we were finally seated. All around us were dozens of empty tables. It wasn’t for the lack of waiters or waitresses, Fargo’s doesn’t have any. You order own food and then go and pick it up. Again we waited at least 30 minutes for our order. So I assume the hold up was in the kitchen. Not enough cooks!
Won’t be back any time soon. Disappointed after the big fanfare in the Gazette a while back regarding their grand reopening.
Carl and Shirley Bozung
Colorado Springs
City’s problem with weeds
Mayor John Suthers recently replied in a letter rebutting the assertion that Colorado Springs has high taxes. Maybe he will respond as to why the city hardly ever mows the weeds along all of the streets and roads for which it is responsible?
A large portion of the city is handled by the local associations which we all financially support. Without them this city would be super ugly. What is the problem? It can’t be money!
Edmund Wall
Colorado Springs
This cultural Alzheimer’s
Edison transformed us, but not without the skills and technical genius of people like Tesla. So humankind was able to extend its waking hours with a practical light bulb, record sound, watch moving pictures all with the help of electricity. It transformed us as a species. For the first time we went beyond the spoken or written word.
It was not until the invention of television and its spread and maturity in the 1960’s that a man called Marshal McLuhan was able to reflect on its impact on societies. What’s happening today is that media-control is being centralized and weaponized for the elite.
The best way to keep freedom is to be in charge of our own programming. People can’t find the programming they want without a search. People no longer can keep libraries of recordings without ultimately losing them digitally. In other words we are being lead down a rabbit hole or cave without a way out. At the point of no return, out of the darkness, the likes of a tyrant will make a “reveal”, and we will not belong to our history. All will be erased and we will be subjects, not humans. How’s that for a “woke” joke?
Put some context to living. Demand accountability. Keep the faith. Explore libraries of your own history... just simple things that we are losing, forgetting or letting go. Otherwise, the joke will be on whoever’s in charge of this cultural Alzheimer’s.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction