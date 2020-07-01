Hindsight is always 20/20
We know the expression, “hindsight is 20/20,” meaning that we have the ability to look back on history, personally and worldly, to determine perhaps a better course of action that could have been taken because of things learned and experiences gained over time. This certainly applies to today’s situation with the attention to removing statues and renaming places that we now consider offensive.
But there is one crucial element that we often fail to take into consideration, context. We must remember and revisit the details that make up a particular instance before passing judgment on them. How easy it is to criticize something in our past based on the present! This is simply unfair to those who are being evaluated for their behavior. As many a historian knows, only time will tell the significance and ability to withstand the test of time based on our actions in the present.
I am certainly not condoning atrocious behavior by either individuals or groups but rather emphasizing the need for both sides of the story. Take Christopher Columbus for example. He was a remarkable person who should be remembered for his mastery of the sea and discovering new worlds.
Instead, he is often now unfairly associated with the genocide of Native American people, certainly not his intention by a long shot. Clearly, that came later with Hernán Cortez, Francisco Pizarro and even closer to home, John Chivington. Even Kit Carson is not exempt but eventually realizes his compassion for Native Americans, even marrying one.
Yes, we must constantly scrutinize the actions of individuals and groups, but only in context to hold us accountable. We can definitely learn important information from those statues and places. After all, if we don’t learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it.
Christopher Jones
Colorado Springs
Suicide prevention help
I read with great interest the article on suicides in El Paso County. I am a parent of a teen suicide, and I think there should be a follow-up article on prevention of suicides. Gun awareness is not enough. We need to reach the mental thoughts before action is taken.
I was curious why there was no contact made with Suicide Prevention of the Pikes Peak Region. This organization has existed for many years with several programs on prevention.
After my son’s death, I was determined to keep this from happening to another family. The devastation was overwhelming! With the help Suicide Prevention of the Pikes Peak Region offered, I was able to continue. The one program that was outstanding at the time was SAFE TEEN. Survivors of family suicides went into local schools to speak of their personal loss to the freshman and/or sophomore classes.
There was training for each speaker, and prevention pamphlets were handed out as well as contact numbers for seeking help.
I can admit there were several students who came up to me and privately confessed that it felt like someone was speaking directly to them. They were so thankful!
Please let people know about Suicide Prevention Partnership of the Pikes Peak Region and any other prevention groups so those in need can find help.
Mary King
Colorado Springs
Won’t miss watching sports
Well, that’ll do it for me. I’m out — no more professional, collegiate or high school sports for me: no season tickets, no attendance, no team “swag”, no watching on television; no golf, no tennis, no football, no basketball, no soccer, no auto racing, no baseball, no wrestling, etc.
Sport (in America and beyond) used to be high-level athletic competition/entertainment, with family participation. No longer, sad to say.
I don’t need the entitled (yes, entitled) multimillionaire athletes and billionaire team owners (I’m sorry: “CEOs”) in professional sports, the barely-in-their-20s college athletes or teenagers (as well as the “temp workers” in all levels of government, while we’re at it) to tell me what a marginal human being (that they seem to know) I am ... even though they’ve never met me.
So if I want to be preached to, I’ll drive down to the Texas panhandle early on a Sunday morning, and attend a fiery sermon, delivered by a preacher pal o’ mine. That would likely be time better spent.
Moreover, I’ll now have plenty of spare time to: spend quality time with my family, go for walks, read a few books, paint the house, fix a leaking faucet, purge the garage, etc....
And I’m confident that I’ll find that I won’t miss “sports.” I don’t, now.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
No luck buying American
I am disgusted. I want to buy a microwave oven, “over the range” size, low profile (to meet the new building codes) and not manufactured in China. Shouldn’t be that hard? Seems to be impossible.
Several American companies that used to make microwave ovens advertise on the internet about how many U.S. factories they have, but try to buy their products in the stores, and all you can get is “Manufactured in China.”
China uses the profits from the things we buy to increase their military forces, looking ahead to the day when they can defeat us. They intend to be the world’s economic leader. If we could all stop buying Chinese products, then maybe American companies can go back to work manufacturing things. I am willing to pay extra if the product says “Made in USA.”
Don Erickson
Colorado Springs
Defend our laws and values
Re: “It’s not about race, it’s about revolution”. Thank you for having the courage to defend the values upon which our great nation was founded.
Without law and order, no one will enjoy the freedom that so many have sacrificed their lives to achieve. We are still the greatest country on earth with unequaled opportunity for all — regardless of race, religion, or gender. Our political leaders must wake up immediately to enforce our laws and preserve America.
Terry Grant
Colorado Springs