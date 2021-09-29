Two lanes have outlived their purpose
As a resident of Calhan, I travel U.S. 24 to Falcon and Colorado Springs a lot and in recent years the level of traffic has increased tremendously. We see it here in Calhan every day when we try to drive across U.S. 24 north to south and the other direction. There was talk 30 years ago about making it a four-lane highway, but it never got done.
It is time the state of Colorado did something about it. However, because we are in the rural area of Colorado, our worthless governor hasn’t the time for us. He’s proven that several times over. He’s only interested in pleasing the liberal Democrats in Denver and Boulder. Still, something has to be done. The two lanes of traffic on this highway have outlived their purpose. Four lane it.
Eric DesPres
Calhan
Attempt to polarize the country
Regarding the Gazette’s Guest Opinion, “Perspective: David vs. the left. From communist to conservative, Colorado’s David Horowitz speaks out”, Sunday, I suggest David Horowitz’s comments are simple PR spin to push another right-wing book, and the Gazette has given him a platform to do so.
As a noncommunist, moderate, and military veteran of 23 years, I believe Horowitz’s perspective is just as biased as the so-called communist left he rails about. I disagree with him, the conspiracy theory that communists are taking over the county isn’t happening. If anyone is attempting to take over the country, it is authoritarian right-wing elements like those who stormed the capitol building on Jan. 6, and the wealthy who are funding dimwitted politicians to do their bidding.
The Gazette asked Horowitz about an assertion that America was founded on racism and thrives on it today. Heck, it was founded on racism, sexism and any number of ism’s and still has them. Fortunately, they are not as bad as it used to be in many places, but his denial that it exists today is ridiculous right-wing drivel used to attack the so-called left. Horowitz claims Democrat politicians will destroy the state based upon poor zoning. More hyperbolic drivel.
Who is in charge of planning and zoning in El Paso County? It is Republicans who have never met a developer they didn’t like. If anyone is destroying our scenic beauty with poor zoning and regulation, it is wealthy Republican developers who could care less about scenic beauty or the environment. Horowitz is correct in saying he is not a good crystal ball reader, and yes, we have an incredibly resilient country, but his right-wing attempts to further polarize the country with his diatribe, furthered by The Gazette, isn’t fighting for his country, it is fighting for more money from his next extremist book. News flash: having clean air, water, safe food, clean arable land, and addressing the pressing issues of our time like climate change, health care and affordable education are not communist concepts. Maybe Horowitz should read more and write less. Start with “Democracy in Chains” by Nancy MacLean.
Neil Talbott
Colorado Springs
A few disgruntled employees
Re: ‘Toxic’ workplace at Colorado Springs DA’s office decried.
As a recent retiree from the District Attorney’s Office, I worked under the John Newsome and Dan May administrations. I worked alongside Michael Allen for over 12 years.
1. The office has been critically underfunded for many past current administrations. This is not a new problem, and no one can blame the current DA for problems related to it.
2. The pandemic has gravely affected business, education, travel, etc. How could it not affect the operations of the court and DA offices?
3. Suicide is a very sad event for all. Depression is terrible. We have all had an “awful” boss, and an “awful” work environment in our life. We do not commit suicide because of that. We move on. Rather than cast innuendos regarding suicides, I encourage the Gazette to promote funding and social change to help those in need of assistance like any other medical illness.
4. Gender discrimination: The office has more females in leadership than male. Indeed Michael Allen promoted, rightfully so, Martha McKinney to assistant DA. Most of the manager/directors are female, including District Court, County Court, Office Director, and Volunteer Director. Do not print the accusations of a few disgruntled employees over the facts.
Larry Stein
Colorado Springs
Making a call for unity
I am making a call for unity. I am making a call for understanding, I am opening the lines of communication and asking everyone to join me. Our society is failing on the most basic level. We must turn from hatred and look at each other from a different perspective. Those voices that we hear the loudest are attempting to control us through our anger and fear. They are demanding that we see others not like us as evil, immoral or selfish. I say no! We might disagree but unless we can come together and truly discuss our feelings, opinions, and ideas we will fall. We need those of differing opinions for it is in the middle that the solutions to what our country needs will be found.
So I am asking everyone to join in real discussions free of name calling, anger, and hate. Someone has to start so I will. I am a devout Catholic that loves this country. I am pro-life, pro-small government, and pro-freedom. I believe that people should make the choices that are best for them and accept the consequences. I do not believe it is the government’s job to supply income or health care. It is the responsibility of people to care for those that are struggling until they can care for themselves. I believe the best thing that you can do for someone is give them a way to support themselves.
I believe that race and gender should be removed from every application form in the country because they give no insight into who a person is or what they can do. If you want to discuss these or anything else with me, there is a Google group Unity2021 where you can.
Magdalena Dover
Colorado Springs