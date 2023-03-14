Hiding medical debt

We have truly entered the Twilight Zone. Credit reporting agencies will cease reporting paid medical debt presumably because it paints some sort of negative picture of the consumer. That’s ridiculous.

Any debt that was paid according to the terms agreed upon is positive, shows the good character of the payer, something every prospective creditor wants to see. In addition, according to the Colorado Attorney General, the “big three” reporting agencies will cease to report any medical debt that is not in a past due collection status because if it were reported it would purportedly reduce the consumer’s opportunity to take on further debt.

Yes, that’s correct. Creditors who use credit reporting agencies not only want to know something about a credit applicant’s character, do they have a history of living up to their promise to pay, but they also want to know about an applicant’s capacity for debt. Is the applicant unwisely attempting to load on too much?

Legitimate medical debt has a definite bearing on answering that question. It should be an element in a debtor’s credit record. Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil, Twilight Zone.

Tuck Aikin

Colorado Springs

Proposed changes in D11

I’m a D11 parent. In between making school lunches, picking my kids up from choir practice, working from home, etc., etc., I don’t have a ton of time. The last thing I want to stress about is my children’s school board making policies that dismantle safe guards for students. However I have been unsettled by recent changes proposed by Jason Jorgenson and Lauren Nelson on the D11 school board, that directly correlate with unsafe schools and “sabotaging” student mental health (according to our own county coroner).

When pressed as to why the school board would consider policy changes that would endanger students, Superintendant Parth Melpakam provides canned answers like “parents/guardians are the child’s first and lifelong teachers”. While this is a fact, I fail to see how it justifies making polices that flat out ignore student needs. Most parents are not trained educators or councilors. They are accountants, military personnel, dog trainers, etc. No one thinks another parents opinion should impact the way their pediatrician treats their kids, so why is this school board giving it so much weight to one type of parent voice, over serious facts and data for student safety and wellbeing?

More over, it’s disturbing that Melpakam said they consider these polices to “honor our partnership with parents”, when, according to surveys, parents overwhelmingly want schools to prioritize student safety and mental health.

So which parents are they partnering with, and how many of us are left our voices ignored?

If there’s any silver lining to all this, it’s that unlike the last election, this school board has shown us what its functions and capabilities are, and we will know exactly what to do with our votes this November.

Erica Smith

Colorado Springs

Following the money

The abortion groups are trying to discredit the crisis pregnancy centers here in the state, saying they are giving out misinformation. The centers give a woman a second “choice” to abortion and it is free. Among other things, the abortion industry offers abortions for up to $2,200.00 and you pay at the time of service.

Can Planned Parenthood show us how many times they offered free advice, not to have the abortion?

Follow the money.

Gordon Strike

Colorado Springs

If you want changes

Just watched the KKTV who to vote for. Wow if the people on that stage that had anyone to do with our local government isn’t out of touch, just watch it again.

Why put into office any one of these people who worked for the city or county? They will produce the same problems we had in our town the last eight long years. Voting came up a couple of times on how the people voted for tax rates increase. I personally don’t think our voting system is very accurate at best. Don’t vote for any person that was involved in this city government if you want changes.

Doug Evans

Colorado Springs

Disregarding parents, students

To Woodland Park Board of Education:

I would like to take time to thank you for the following.

• Your adherence to the COBE policies of what a school board is and its functions.

• The thoughtful way you have considered what is best for all students and their education.

• To keeping to the edict that students come first-always.

• To allowing those who disagree with you to speak out and share their thoughts and views.

• To making the students’ educational choices clear and concise to them and their parents.

• To keeping transparency so everyone can know what is happening in our district.

I would like to thank you; however, I can’t because you have succeed in doing the complete opposite to this district and its students and parents.

The district, its teachers, students and parents deserve so much better. However, the board has shown an immense disregard for all the before mentioned. You do not have the education, intellectual capacity nor the basic human emotions such as empathy or sympathy to lead any school district let alone Woodland Park. Rewriting history as you are trying so very hard to do will not change it, only make those who want to learn read and question.

The parents and teachers here are stronger than you think. More devoted to their students and children, wanting to give them a well rounded education that you seek to deny. You go parents and teachers!

Change happens when you show up. Keep showing up!

Linda Cantu

Woodland Park