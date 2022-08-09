Hidden in plain view
Who hasn’t been frustrated when stopped at red lights unnecessarily when no one else is at the intersection? Or impatiently waiting when left arrows turn green, even with no left-turning traffic?
The EPA is threatening to increase driving costs in Colorado unless our emissions are cut. Perhaps the answer is hidden in plain view.
If traffic engineers did better at keeping traffic moving rather than forcing motorists to idle unnecessarily at red lights, pollution would be reduced quickly to within EPA standards. A driving factor: many intersections have now been re-programmed to rely solely on timers rather than properly integrate with their existing motion sensors to more efficiently keep traffic flowing.
Even if not for the EPA, stopping motorists unnecessarily at red lights also makes our streets more unsafe, contributing to speeding, road rage, and running lights. Hundreds of left and right leaning websites agree(!) that preventing unnecessary ‘idles’ at red lights would be one of the most powerful and cost effective ways to address a multitude of challenges.
Traffic flow is better on a few roads but gotten worse overall.
I have talked to city traffic engineers. Reasons why many lights are now solely timed? Traffic ‘calming’. Better predictability. Lightning. Neighborhoods complaining loudest get tuned motion sensors. State’s problem. Our hands are tied. Etc.
These may be factors but are weak excuses. This challenge is solvable if our city leadership would direct traffic engineers to prioritize better utilization of technology already invested at most intersections to avoid unnecessary stopping.
Randy Welsch
Colorado Springs
Liz Cheney is not courageous
Re: Vince Bzdek’s Column on Liz Cheney. Bzdek writes, “There’s a word for it we’ve nearly forgotten in the politics of the early 21st century: “courage.” I vehemently disagree with the characterization that Liz Cheney represents anything like the leaders in “Profiles in Courage,” the book by JFK.
She was born with a sliver spoon in her mouth.
Even though, she was elected to represent the people in Wyoming in the House, Ms. Cheney has lived most of her life in the Washington, D.C., swamp where her father was Chief of Staff for President Gerald Ford, Representative from Wyoming 79-89, Secretary of Defense from 89-93 and VP for Bush 2001-2008. Liz Cheney has little in common with the conservative voters of Wyoming.
What is courageous about participating in a congressional hearing that does not allow the opposition party to select its own participants and cross examine witnesses. It is a kangaroo court. Liz Cheney is not a “RINO.” She is a “Bozo” and deserves to be voted out of office for betraying the good people of Wyoming.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Liz Cheney’s future
Vince Bzdek: Outstanding article about Liz Cheney! Too bad the Trumpers will destroy her future. I’m impressed with her leadership in the Jan. 6 hearings.
Paul Schonstrom
Fort Morgan
Jesus was not a ‘guy’
I am writing in response to Vince Bzdek’s column in the Sunday paper regarding the role Liz Cheney is playing in the hearings in Washington regarding the Jan. 6th assault on our nation’s Capital.
I am not taking sides on the issue but do take issue with something Mr. Bzdek said near the end of his well-written piece. He quoted (without credit) a verse from the Gospel of John (Verse 8:32) which says in part that “if you know the truth, the truth will set you free.”
Bzdek said the statement was made by a “guy” named Jesus.
At the risk of sounding critical, I don’t think calling Jesus a “guy” is appropriate.
Jesus Christ in the Son of God, the second person of the Holy Trinity. He is God, the Creator of our universe.
Not a “guy”!
Carl Bozung
Colorado Springs
A vote of thanks for TABOR
I just received a $750 check from the Colorado Department of Revenue returning my tax money to me.
I want to thank the person most responsible for the TABOR (Taxpayer Bill of Rights) constitutional measure.
Douglas Bruce fought long and hard to get voter approval of TABOR that limits the growth of state spending and returns the excess revenue to the taxpayer.
Bruce is controversial but we taxpayers owe him a vote of thanks for his efforts on our behalf. I for one want to thank him as our benefactor.
Richard Gandolf
Colorado Springs
Colorado’s water shortage
Regarding Colorado’s water shortage, according to the CSU Colorado Water Center 4.7 M Acre Feet of the water used annually in Colorado is for Agriculture (89%).
Only .37 M Acre Feet is used for municipal purposes (6.7%).
The solution to Colorado’s water problem should be obvious to the most casual observer.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County